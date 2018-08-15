Barclays : FORM 8.3 - SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 14 August 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES: disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? LONMIN PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 1,251,012 0.06% 6,364,118 0.28% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 214,864 0.01% 6,510,694 0.29% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 1,623,000 0.07% 0 0.00% (4) TOTAL: 3,088,876 0.14% 12,874,812 0.57%

Class of relevant security: Convertible Bond XS1689727920 Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 2,400,000 0.53% 0 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (4) TOTAL: 2,400,000 0.53% 0 0.00%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities ADR Purchase 200 2.4100 USD ADR Purchase 200 2.3850 USD ADR Purchase 200 2.3800 USD ADR Purchase 300 2.3900 USD ADR Purchase 400 2.3700 USD ADR Purchase 800 2.4075 USD ADR Purchase 4,700 2.3968 USD ADR Purchase 11,600 2.3789 USD ADR Purchase 11,979 2.3662 USD ADR Purchase 12,200 2.3904 USD ADR Purchase 17,126 2.3672 USD ADR Purchase 20,922 2.3824 USD ADR Purchase 22,200 2.3797 USD ADR Purchase 22,242 2.3743 USD ADR Purchase 24,039 2.3640 USD ADR Purchase 33,600 2.3830 USD ADR Purchase 53,875 2.3833 USD ADR Purchase 64,429 2.3872 USD ADR Purchase 136,462 2.3890 USD ADR Sale 2,513 2.3800 USD ADR Sale 6,000 2.3763 USD ADR Sale 9,896 2.4001 USD ADR Sale 11,900 2.3799 USD ADR Sale 18,900 2.3768 USD ADR Sale 21,700 2.3846 USD ADR Sale 28,400 2.3851 USD ADR Sale 30,300 2.3814 USD ADR Sale 58,265 2.3711 USD ADR Sale 77,366 2.3936 USD ADR Sale 172,434 2.3823 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities Ordinary NPV CFD Long 1,478 8.3376 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 12,000 8.3291 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 19,025 8.2551 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 19,231 8.2467 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 198,674 8.2167 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 221,360 8.2535 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 34,400 8.4919 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 48,753 8.3761 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 71,598 8.3218 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 212,238 8.2526 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 212,238 8.3610 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 436,040 8.2378 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 607,460 8.2861 ZAR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 15 Aug 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates ADR Put Options Written 791,000 3.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 832,000 3.0000 American 19 Oct 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

