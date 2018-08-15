Log in
BARCLAYS (BARC)
Barclays : FORM 8.3 - SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED

08/15/2018 | 02:51pm CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 14 August 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES:
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
LONMIN PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 1,251,012 0.06% 6,364,118 0.28%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
214,864 0.01% 6,510,694 0.29%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 1,623,000 0.07% 0 0.00%
(4)
TOTAL: 3,088,876 0.14% 12,874,812 0.57%
Class of relevant security: Convertible Bond XS1689727920
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 2,400,000 0.53% 0 0.00%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(4)
TOTAL: 2,400,000 0.53% 0 0.00%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
ADR Purchase 200 2.4100 USD
ADR Purchase 200 2.3850 USD
ADR Purchase 200 2.3800 USD
ADR Purchase 300 2.3900 USD
ADR Purchase 400 2.3700 USD
ADR Purchase 800 2.4075 USD
ADR Purchase 4,700 2.3968 USD
ADR Purchase 11,600 2.3789 USD
ADR Purchase 11,979 2.3662 USD
ADR Purchase 12,200 2.3904 USD
ADR Purchase 17,126 2.3672 USD
ADR Purchase 20,922 2.3824 USD
ADR Purchase 22,200 2.3797 USD
ADR Purchase 22,242 2.3743 USD
ADR Purchase 24,039 2.3640 USD
ADR Purchase 33,600 2.3830 USD
ADR Purchase 53,875 2.3833 USD
ADR Purchase 64,429 2.3872 USD
ADR Purchase 136,462 2.3890 USD
ADR Sale 2,513 2.3800 USD
ADR Sale 6,000 2.3763 USD
ADR Sale 9,896 2.4001 USD
ADR Sale 11,900 2.3799 USD
ADR Sale 18,900 2.3768 USD
ADR Sale 21,700 2.3846 USD
ADR Sale 28,400 2.3851 USD
ADR Sale 30,300 2.3814 USD
ADR Sale 58,265 2.3711 USD
ADR Sale 77,366 2.3936 USD
ADR Sale 172,434 2.3823 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 1,478 8.3376 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 12,000 8.3291 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 19,025 8.2551 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 19,231 8.2467 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 198,674 8.2167 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 221,360 8.2535 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 34,400 8.4919 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 48,753 8.3761 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 71,598 8.3218 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 212,238 8.2526 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 212,238 8.3610 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 436,040 8.2378 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 607,460 8.2861 ZAR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure: 15 Aug 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC.
are being disclosed:
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED
relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry
of description purchasing, of price date
relevant selling, securities per unit
security varying etc to which
option
relates
ADR Put Options Written 791,000 3.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
ADR Call Options Purchased 832,000 3.0000 American 19 Oct 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005358/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 12:50:03 UTC
