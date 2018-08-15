Barclays : FORM 8.3 - SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
(a)
|
|
Full name of discloser:
|
|
Barclays PLC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
Owner or controller of interest and short
|
|
|
|
|
|
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
|
|
SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED
|
|
|
|
relevant securities this form relates:
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
|
If an exempt fund manager connected with an
|
|
|
|
|
|
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
|
|
|
|
|
|
offeror/offeree:
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
|
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
|
|
14 August 2018
|
|
(f)
|
|
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
|
|
YES:
|
|
|
|
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONMIN PLC
|
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
|
Class of relevant security:
|
|
|
|
Ordinary NPV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interests
|
|
Short Positions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
|
(1)
|
|
Relevant securities owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and/or controlled:
|
|
1,251,012
|
|
0.06%
|
|
6,364,118
|
|
0.28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Cash-settled derivatives:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
214,864
|
|
0.01%
|
|
6,510,694
|
|
0.29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and agreements to purchase/sell:
|
|
1,623,000
|
|
0.07%
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL:
|
|
3,088,876
|
|
0.14%
|
|
12,874,812
|
|
0.57%
|
|
Class of relevant security:
|
|
|
|
Convertible Bond XS1689727920
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interests
|
|
Short Positions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
|
(1)
|
|
Relevant securities owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and/or controlled:
|
|
2,400,000
|
|
0.53%
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Cash-settled derivatives:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and agreements to purchase/sell:
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL:
|
|
2,400,000
|
|
0.53%
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
|
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
|
|
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
|
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Class of relevant
|
|
Purchase/sale
|
|
Number of
|
|
Price per unit
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
200
|
|
2.4100 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
200
|
|
2.3850 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
200
|
|
2.3800 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
300
|
|
2.3900 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
400
|
|
2.3700 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
800
|
|
2.4075 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
4,700
|
|
2.3968 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
11,600
|
|
2.3789 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
11,979
|
|
2.3662 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
12,200
|
|
2.3904 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
17,126
|
|
2.3672 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
20,922
|
|
2.3824 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
22,200
|
|
2.3797 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
22,242
|
|
2.3743 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
24,039
|
|
2.3640 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
33,600
|
|
2.3830 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
53,875
|
|
2.3833 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
64,429
|
|
2.3872 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Purchase
|
|
136,462
|
|
2.3890 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Sale
|
|
2,513
|
|
2.3800 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Sale
|
|
6,000
|
|
2.3763 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Sale
|
|
9,896
|
|
2.4001 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Sale
|
|
11,900
|
|
2.3799 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Sale
|
|
18,900
|
|
2.3768 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Sale
|
|
21,700
|
|
2.3846 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Sale
|
|
28,400
|
|
2.3851 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Sale
|
|
30,300
|
|
2.3814 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Sale
|
|
58,265
|
|
2.3711 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Sale
|
|
77,366
|
|
2.3936 USD
|
|
ADR
|
|
Sale
|
|
172,434
|
|
2.3823 USD
|
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
|
Class of
|
|
Product
|
|
Nature of dealing
|
|
Number of
|
|
Price per
|
|
relevant
|
|
description
|
|
|
|
reference
|
|
unit
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
Ordinary NPV
|
|
CFD
|
|
Long
|
|
1,478
|
|
8.3376 ZAR
|
|
Ordinary NPV
|
|
CFD
|
|
Long
|
|
12,000
|
|
8.3291 ZAR
|
|
Ordinary NPV
|
|
CFD
|
|
Long
|
|
19,025
|
|
8.2551 ZAR
|
|
Ordinary NPV
|
|
CFD
|
|
Long
|
|
19,231
|
|
8.2467 ZAR
|
|
Ordinary NPV
|
|
CFD
|
|
Long
|
|
198,674
|
|
8.2167 ZAR
|
|
Ordinary NPV
|
|
CFD
|
|
Long
|
|
221,360
|
|
8.2535 ZAR
|
|
Ordinary NPV
|
|
CFD
|
|
Short
|
|
34,400
|
|
8.4919 ZAR
|
|
Ordinary NPV
|
|
CFD
|
|
Short
|
|
48,753
|
|
8.3761 ZAR
|
|
Ordinary NPV
|
|
CFD
|
|
Short
|
|
71,598
|
|
8.3218 ZAR
|
|
Ordinary NPV
|
|
CFD
|
|
Short
|
|
212,238
|
|
8.2526 ZAR
|
|
Ordinary NPV
|
|
CFD
|
|
Short
|
|
212,238
|
|
8.3610 ZAR
|
|
Ordinary NPV
|
|
CFD
|
|
Short
|
|
436,040
|
|
8.2378 ZAR
|
|
Ordinary NPV
|
|
CFD
|
|
Short
|
|
607,460
|
|
8.2861 ZAR
|
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Product description e.g. call option
|
|
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
|
|
Number of securities to which option relates
|
|
Exercise price per unit
|
|
Type
e.g. American, European etc.
|
|
Expiry date
|
|
Option money paid/ received per unit
(ii) Exercise
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Product description
e.g. call option
|
|
Exercising/ exercised against
|
|
Number of securities
|
|
Exercise price per unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
|
|
Details
|
|
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
|
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
|
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
|
None
(c) Attachments
|
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
|
|
YES
|
Date of disclosure:
|
|
15 Aug 2018
|
Contact name:
|
|
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
|
Telephone number:
|
|
020 3134 7213
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)
DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Identity of the person whose positions/dealings
|
|
Barclays PLC.
|
are being disclosed:
|
|
|
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
|
|
SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED
|
relevant securities this from relates:
|
|
2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)
|
Class
|
|
Product
|
|
Writing,
|
|
Number
|
|
Exercise
|
|
Type
|
|
Expiry
|
|
of
|
|
description
|
|
purchasing,
|
|
of
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
relevant
|
|
|
|
selling,
|
|
securities
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
varying etc
|
|
to which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
791,000
|
|
3.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
ADR
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
832,000
|
|
3.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
|
Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:
It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
BARCLAYS PLC
Source: BARCLAYS PLC