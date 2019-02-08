Log in
BARCLAYS
Barclays : FORM 8.3 - SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED

02/08/2019 | 07:25am EST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 07 February 2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES:
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? LONMIN PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 796,812 0.04% 2,598,495 0.11%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
24,089,491 1.06% 113,300 0.00%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(4)
TOTAL: 24,886,303 1.10% 2,711,795 0.12%
Class of relevant security: Convertible Bond XS1689727920
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 4,400,000 1.15% 1,200,000 0.31%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(4)
TOTAL: 4,400,000 1.15% 1,200,000 0.31%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
ADR Purchase 100 3.8500 USD
ADR Purchase 213 3.8200 USD
ADR Purchase 400 3.8337 USD
ADR Purchase 573 3.9500 USD
ADR Purchase 600 3.8016 USD
ADR Purchase 800 3.7275 USD
ADR Purchase 1,363 3.8377 USD
ADR Purchase 2,224 3.8368 USD
ADR Purchase 2,605 3.8355 USD
ADR Purchase 3,100 3.7917 USD
ADR Purchase 3,468 3.8085 USD
ADR Purchase 6,800 3.8915 USD
ADR Purchase 22,410 3.7986 USD
ADR Purchase 23,100 3.8385 USD
ADR Purchase 24,976 3.8000 USD
ADR Purchase 26,499 3.8918 USD
ADR Purchase 27,550 3.8067 USD
ADR Purchase 29,800 3.8507 USD
ADR Purchase 41,010 3.9143 USD
ADR Purchase 66,031 3.8919 USD
ADR Purchase 375,340 3.8059 USD
ADR Sale 5,000 3.8000 USD
ADR Sale 8,000 3.8488 USD
ADR Sale 12,700 3.8765 USD
ADR Sale 17,200 3.8314 USD
ADR Sale 21,800 3.8514 USD
ADR Sale 28,783 3.9500 USD
ADR Sale 33,404 3.8803 USD
ADR Sale 38,531 3.8504 USD
ADR Sale 41,010 3.9143 USD
ADR Sale 51,594 3.8041 USD
ADR Sale 400,940 3.8049 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 17,744 12.8716 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 193,130 12.8487 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 980,409 12.9420 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 2,696,715 13.0896 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 1,690 12.5335 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 1,720 12.7635 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 99,900 13.1630 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 193,044 13.1552 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 203,173 12.8868 ZAR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 8 Feb 2019
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005212/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 12:24:12 UTC
