Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS (BARC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/20 03:14:51 pm
183.56 GBp   +0.53%
02:36pBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - vedanta resources
PU
01:51pBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC
PU
01:31pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - SKY PLC
PU
Barclays : FORM 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

08/20/2018 | 02:36pm CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 17 August 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES:
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? SHIRE PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 14,731,710 1.85% 15,765,762 1.98%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
15,300,690 1.93% 13,952,300 1.76%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 13,623,700 1.71% 14,043,700 1.77%
(4)
TOTAL: 43,656,100 5.49% 43,761,762 5.51%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
ADR Purchase 10,571 20.5500 USD
ADR Sale 10,571 20.5500 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 4,576.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 4,571.2000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 4,578.7500 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 500 4,584.6000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 700 4,584.7142 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 700 4,582.5714 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 800 4,581.3750 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,000 4,565.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,100 4,570.3636 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,500 4,569.5333 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,800 4,563.1222 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,500 4,559.7457 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,700 4,596.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 5,000 4,537.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 6,800 4,586.3382 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 11,300 4,575.1858 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 15,900 4,574.2641 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 19,600 4,598.8775 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 19,800 4,579.5303 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 34,700 4,550.7204 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 112,900 4,573.3640 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 157,900 4,577.0360 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 438,200 4,564.6935 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 180 4,585.1333 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 194 4,579.5412 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 199 4,575.8944 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 400 4,586.2500 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 400 4,578.7500 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 500 4,571.6000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 500 4,584.6000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 700 4,582.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 700 4,580.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 700 4,584.7142 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 800 4,581.3750 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 861 4,588.2172 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 865 4,583.7219 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,000 4,565.3000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,000 4,541.8000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,384 4,589.7066 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,400 4,582.1428 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 2,000 4,563.9300 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 2,317 4,585.3224 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 2,800 4,554.6821 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 3,600 4,545.5833 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 3,600 4,555.8055 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 7,300 4,596.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 9,400 4,575.7553 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 11,300 4,575.1858 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 15,400 4,567.1558 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 15,400 4,566.7077 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 18,300 4,537.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 25,800 4,537.8372 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 27,900 4,539.1469 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 52,700 4,540.9449 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 127,000 4,600.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 161,200 4,576.1308 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 366,600 4,575.1091 JPY

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 180 4,585.1355 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 194 4,579.5420 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 199 4,575.8957 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 861 4,588.2179 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 865 4,583.7218 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 1,384 4,589.7067 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 2,317 4,585.3224 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 12,200 4,537.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Expires 18/09/2018 Long 127,000 4,600.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Expires 17/08/2018 Long 127,000 4,739.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 5,000 4,537.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Expires 18/09/2018 Short 127,000 4,600.0000 JPY

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure: 20 Aug 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC.
are being disclosed:
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry
of description purchasing, of price date
relevant selling, securities per unit
security varying etc to which
option
relates
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 39,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 40,000 6182.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 48,000 4625.0000 European 12 Oct 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -460,000 6182.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -78,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -48,000 4625.0000 European 12 Oct 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -39,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 78,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 13,200,000 4799.0427 European 5 Sep 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,200,000 4799.0427 European 5 Sep 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -13,200,000 4799.0427 European 5 Sep 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 13,200,000 4799.0427 European 5 Sep 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005274/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 12:35:08 UTC
0
share via e-mail
0
