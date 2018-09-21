Log in
Barclays : FORM 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

09/21/2018 | 02:14pm CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 20 September 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES:
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? SHIRE PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 11,292,741 1.42% 11,909,404 1.50%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
11,285,826 1.42% 421,110 0.05%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 10,569,600 1.33% 989,600 0.12%
TOTAL: 33,148,167 4.17% 13,320,114 1.68%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
ADR Purchase 24,287 21.2490 USD
ADR Purchase 66,448 21.2276 USD
ADR Sale 24,287 21.2490 USD
ADR Sale 66,448 21.2276 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 4,662.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 4,708.2000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 4,708.1250 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 4,709.7500 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 600 4,709.4166 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 800 4,650.2500 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,300 4,685.7692 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,300 4,683.2307 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,400 4,711.1428 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,600 4,675.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,600 4,686.1250 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,700 4,718.5882 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,000 4,682.8500 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,000 4,681.1250 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,200 4,708.2272 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,300 4,698.9565 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,800 4,710.4285 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 5,800 4,711.3827 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 7,800 4,710.6833 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 11,800 4,702.9152 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 13,800 4,682.3043 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 24,200 4,697.5702 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 29,300 4,678.0989 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 62,900 4,702.6248 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 63,000 4,643.2587 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 304,000 4,682.7881 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 304,700 4,683.1135 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 353,000 4,693.2631 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,020,000 4,713.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 53 4,659.5300 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 100 4,662.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 225 4,686.7022 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 281 4,691.8113 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 300 4,704.1233 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 300 4,696.3333 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 400 4,686.5000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 400 4,709.7500 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 705 4,709.2780 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,000 4,708.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,300 4,683.2307 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,417 4,693.5208 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,712 4,686.1250 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 2,000 4,681.1250 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 2,000 4,685.3000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 2,227 4,654.8285 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 2,900 4,701.1206 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 3,800 4,675.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 4,544 4,667.9177 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 6,200 4,707.3548 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 6,300 4,711.1253 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 6,947 4,686.3829 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 7,200 4,713.4583 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 7,800 4,682.1282 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 7,800 4,710.6833 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 9,300 4,715.2795 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 11,531 4,700.6271 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 13,100 4,681.8549 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 19,500 4,712.8153 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 22,958 4,705.2680 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 29,300 4,677.8464 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 45,000 4,700.5066 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 46,800 4,673.6901 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 58,500 4,706.7760 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 268,200 4,672.8448 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 304,000 4,682.7881 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 304,700 4,683.1135 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,051,600 4,713.0000 JPY

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 53 4,659.5340 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 112 4,686.1295 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 225 4,686.7046 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 281 4,691.8119 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 300 4,704.1239 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 705 4,709.2790 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 1,417 4,693.5204 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 2,200 4,701.5000 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 2,227 4,654.8284 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 4,544 4,667.9176 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 6,947 4,686.3828 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 11,531 4,700.6271 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 22,958 4,705.2680 JPY
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 1,400 4,675.4671 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Short 2,200 4,701.5000 JPY

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure: 21 Sep 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC.
are being disclosed:
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry
of description purchasing, of price date
relevant selling, securities per unit
security varying etc to which
option
relates
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 39,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 40,000 6182.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 48,000 4625.0000 European 12 Oct 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 90,000 4844.2636 European 25 Sep 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -460,000 6182.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -78,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -75,900 4286.5200 European 6 Sep 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -70,000 4598.0000 European 14 Jun 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -48,000 4625.0000 European 12 Oct 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -39,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 70,000 4598.0000 European 14 Jun 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 75,900 4286.5200 European 6 Sep 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 78,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 10,000,000 4528.6397 European 5 Oct 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 10,000,000 4528.6397 European 5 Oct 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005229/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 12:13:06 UTC
