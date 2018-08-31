Log in
BARCLAYS (BARC)
Barclays : FORM 8.3 - VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC - AMENDMENT

08/31/2018 | 01:27pm CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

Amendment to Purchases

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 28 August 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES:
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? CYBG PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 0.01p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 4,586,060 1.03% 636,471 0.14%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
312,096 0.07% 4,410,593 0.99%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(4)
TOTAL: 4,898,156 1.10% 5,047,064 1.13%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
0.01p ordinary Purchase 65 3.9176 GBP
0.01p ordinary Purchase 154 3.9201 GBP
0.01p ordinary Purchase 253 3.9420 GBP
0.01p ordinary Purchase 5,000 3.9490 GBP
0.01p ordinary Purchase 5,480 3.9096 GBP
0.01p ordinary Purchase 7,371 3.9224 GBP
0.01p ordinary Purchase 19,140 3.9188 GBP
0.01p ordinary Purchase 33,556 3.9227 GBP
0.01p ordinary Purchase 45,133 3.9225 GBP
0.01p ordinary Purchase 100,000 3.9531 GBP
0.01p ordinary Purchase 280,715 3.9214 GBP
0.01p ordinary Sale 100 3.9500 GBP
0.01p ordinary Sale 3,766 3.9067 GBP
0.01p ordinary Sale 4,098 3.9071 GBP
0.01p ordinary Sale 11,999 3.9266 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 100 3.9500 GBP
0.01p ordinary CFD Long 3,766 3.9067 GBP
0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 5,759 3.9233 GBP
0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 6,240 3.9296 GBP
0.01p ordinary CFD Short 23 3.9200 GBP
0.01p ordinary CFD Short 36 3.9202 GBP
0.01p ordinary CFD Short 65 3.9176 GBP
0.01p ordinary CFD Short 95 3.9201 GBP
0.01p ordinary SWAP Short 2,179 3.9216 GBP
0.01p ordinary SWAP Short 5,000 3.9490 GBP
0.01p ordinary SWAP Short 5,653 3.9256 GBP
0.01p ordinary CFD Short 17,126 3.9073 GBP
0.01p ordinary SWAP Short 19,140 3.9188 GBP
0.01p ordinary CFD Short 20,997 3.9214 GBP
0.01p ordinary CFD Short 30,459 3.9233 GBP
0.01p ordinary SWAP Short 43,996 3.9228 GBP
0.01p ordinary CFD Short 100,000 3.9531 GBP
0.01p ordinary SWAP Short 108,000 3.9229 GBP
0.01p ordinary SWAP Short 140,000 3.9224 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 31 Aug 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005149/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 11:26:39 UTC
