Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS (BARC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/03 01:42:04 pm
172.03 GBp   +1.03%
01:13pBARCLAYS : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Barrick Gold Corporation
PU
01:13pBARCLAYS : Form 8 (dd) - barrick gold corporation
PU
01:13pBARCLAYS : Form 8 (dd) - cme group plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Barclays : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RPC GROUP PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 12:33pm CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose RPC GROUP
relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt Apollo Global Management
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 02 October 2018
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal NO
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 838,884 0.21% 2,057,459 0.51%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
1,567,342 0.39% 443,563 0.11%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(4)
TOTAL: 2,406,226 0.59% 2,501,022 0.62%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
security securities paid/received paid/received
5p ordinary Purchase 159,144 8.0750 GBP 8.017 GBP
5p ordinary Sale 376,508 8.0750 GBP 8.017 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
5p ordinary CFD Long 294 8.0464 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 456 8.0505 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 494 8.0531 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 600 8.0442 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 3,483 8.0588 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 4,400 8.0691 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 5,098 8.0450 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 11,028 8.0426 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 11,028 8.0426 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 16,093 8.0697 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 16,093 8.0697 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 22,241 8.0466 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 40,812 8.0553 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 63,730 8.0635 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 127,556 8.0693 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 100 8.0581 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 226 8.0535 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 304 8.0570 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 844 8.0397 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 980 8.0251 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 1,805 8.0357 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 2,046 8.0596 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 2,356 8.0635 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 7,002 8.0534 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 7,623 8.0523 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 8,002 8.0640 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 19,128 8.0376 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 25,000 8.0550 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 3 Oct 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005386/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 10:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
01:13pBARCLAYS : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Barrick Gold Corporation
PU
01:13pBARCLAYS : Form 8 (dd) - barrick gold corporation
PU
01:13pBARCLAYS : Form 8 (dd) - cme group plc
PU
12:58pBARCLAYS : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Randgold Resources Limited
PU
12:33pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP
PU
12:33pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - rpc group plc
PU
12:33pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - sky plc
PU
01:08aBARCLAYS : I’LL BE THERE FOR YOU – WHY FRIENDS ARE THE NEW FAMILY FO..
PU
10/02BARCLAYS : Announces Decision from Change Consultation on the Shiller Barclays :..
BU
10/02BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RPC GROUP PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19Financial stocks climb as 10-year yield breaches 3% 
09/19Goldman +2.4% as new investment co-chief named, investing app developments 
09/09Barclays Invests In Beacon Platform For FinTech Developer Platform 
09/05Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/31Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21 307 M
EBIT 2018 5 989 M
Net income 2018 1 632 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,80%
P/E ratio 2018 16,64
P/E ratio 2019 7,81
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 29 164 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,25  GBP
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Reuben Jeffery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS-16.16%37 927
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.13%383 040
BANK OF AMERICA0.20%295 452
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%287 836
WELLS FARGO-14.08%251 065
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%228 587
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.