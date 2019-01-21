Barclays : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RPC GROUP PLC

Log in
01/21/2019 | 11:24am EST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose RPC GROUP PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt Apollo Global Management
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 18 January 2019
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal NO
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 462,360 0.11% 2,625,462 0.65%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
2,137,215 0.53% 64,297 0.02%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(4)
TOTAL: 2,599,575 0.64% 2,689,759 0.66%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
security securities paid/received paid/received
5p ordinary Purchase 375,439 7.2484 GBP 6.968 GBP
5p ordinary Sale 424,676 7.2483 GBP 6.968 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
5p ordinary CFD Long 200 7.1894 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 300 7.1893 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 398 7.1723 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 430 6.9800 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 500 7.0493 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 500 7.1868 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 500 7.1932 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 500 7.1933 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 1,257 7.1320 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 2,000 7.2274 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 3,000 7.0631 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 3,000 7.2279 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 4,650 7.1219 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 5,000 7.1544 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 5,000 7.1921 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 7,278 7.0767 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 9,546 7.2084 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 10,000 7.0529 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 10,000 7.2000 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 11,130 7.2049 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 13,203 7.2454 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 13,762 7.1606 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 21,056 7.2476 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 22,437 7.0752 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 33,263 7.0890 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 42,400 7.0208 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 197 7.1690 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 200 6.9926 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 200 7.0420 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 250 7.0206 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 500 7.0106 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 1,000 7.1006 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 1,232 7.0728 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 1,300 6.9946 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 1,500 7.0126 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 2,128 6.9409 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 2,368 7.2484 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 3,000 6.9493 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 3,000 6.9742 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 3,647 7.0636 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 3,851 6.9483 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 7,250 7.0006 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 7,412 6.9781 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 10,000 6.9700 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 11,193 7.1114 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 18,569 6.9958 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 23,351 7.0141 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 25,500 6.9904 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 64,863 7.0765 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 21 Jan 2019
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005135/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 16:23:07 UTC
