BARCLAYS (BARC)
Barclays : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RPC GROUP PLC - Amendment

02/04/2019

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - AMENDMENT TO SALES AND PURCHASE

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose RPC GROUP PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt Rome UK Bidco Limited (a company formed on behalf of funds managed by Apollo Management IX, L.P.)
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 31 January 2019
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal NO
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 4,538,611 1.12% 2,036,559 0.50%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
623,045 0.15% 2,422,178 0.60%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL: 5,161,656 1.27% 4,458,737 1.10%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
security securities paid/received paid/received
5p ordinary Purchase 4,592,542 8.0194 GBP 7.91 GBP
5p ordinary Sale 3,043,648 8.0100 GBP 7.91 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
5p ordinary CFD Long 1,107 7.9330 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 2,214 7.9468 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 2,261 7.9536 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 3,619 7.9467 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 8,543 7.9496 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 10,500 7.9606 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 10,584 7.9456 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 11,875 8.0078 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 24,000 7.9336 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 26,008 7.9529 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 32,953 8.0015 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 35,785 7.9715 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 76,368 7.9369 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 157,711 7.9681 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 206,209 7.9500 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 340,000 7.9660 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 25 7.9320 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 428 7.9388 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 965 7.9457 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 1,126 7.9462 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 1,177 7.9306 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 2,946 7.9303 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 5,457 7.9425 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 5,989 7.9858 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 8,156 7.9623 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 11,133 7.9940 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 12,000 7.9308 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 12,000 7.9355 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 26,055 7.9450 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 50,182 7.9500 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 80,623 7.9448 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 111,158 7.9579 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 121,377 7.9560 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 165,000 8.0194 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 171,419 7.9559 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 200,000 7.9315 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 200,000 7.9447 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 200,000 7.9953 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 240,000 8.0164 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 250,000 7.9883 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Expires 04/02/2021 Short 429,905 7.9282 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 4 Feb 2019
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005501/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 19:28:08 UTC
