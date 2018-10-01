Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/01 01:00:17 pm
173.7 GBp   +1.12%
12:57pBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
PU
12:57pBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC
PU
12:47pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP
PU
Barclays : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Randgold Resources Limited

10/01/2018 | 12:37pm CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose Randgold Resources Limited
relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt Randgold Resources Limited
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 28 September 2018
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal YES:
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? Barrick Gold Corporation

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: USD 0.05 ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 46,503 0.05% 22,944 0.02%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 12,400 0.01% 124,500 0.13%
TOTAL: 58,903 0.06% 147,444 0.16%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
security securities paid/received paid/received
ADR Purchase 18,120 70.6846 USD 70.0904 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure: 1 Oct 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC
are being disclosed:
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose Randgold Resources Limited
relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry
of description purchasing, of price date
relevant selling, securities per unit
security varying etc to which
option
relates
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Purchased 100 73.0000 American 20 Dec 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Purchased 100 83.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Purchased 100 90.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Purchased 100 60.0000 American 20 Dec 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Purchased 100 80.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Purchased 200 78.0000 American 20 Dec 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Purchased 300 75.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Purchased 1,000 73.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Purchased 5,900 70.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -20,200 90.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -16,100 83.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -13,600 80.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -11,700 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -6,700 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -6,100 68.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -5,000 88.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -4,700 63.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -4,300 70.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -2,900 63.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -2,800 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -2,700 100.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -2,200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -2,000 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -1,800 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -1,600 75.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -800 65.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -600 78.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -600 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -500 45.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -400 70.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -300 110.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -300 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -300 65.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -300 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -300 60.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -200 70.0000 American 15 Mar 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -200 63.0000 American 20 Dec 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -200 93.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -200 98.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -200 105.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -200 105.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -200 120.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -100 88.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -100 80.0000 American 15 Mar 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -100 93.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -100 73.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -100 85.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Call Options Written -100 60.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Purchased -5,200 60.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Purchased -2,000 68.0000 American 20 Dec 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Purchased -1,800 80.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Purchased -1,100 68.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Purchased -1,100 65.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Purchased -1,000 70.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Purchased -600 78.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Purchased -500 45.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Purchased -300 55.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Purchased -100 80.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Written 100 63.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Written 100 73.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Written 100 68.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Written 200 58.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Written 300 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Written 300 50.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Written 300 75.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Written 400 50.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Written 1,000 60.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.05 ordinary Put Options Written 1,700 60.0000 American 18 Jan 2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005428/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 10:36:03 UTC
