Barclays : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Randgold Resources Limited

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED relevant securities this form relates: (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED principal trader is connected (d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 12 October 2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal YES: trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: USD 0.05 ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 190,642 0.20% 600,148 0.64% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 531,802 0.56% 51,470 0.05% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 722,444 0.77% 651,618 0.69%

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit security securities paid/received paid/received USD 0.05 ordinary Purchase 244,527 59.2664 GBP 57.58 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary Sale 311,437 59.2600 GBP 57.58 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 285 57.8374 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 373 58.8832 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 484 58.6962 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Long 581 57.8313 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Long 679 58.6548 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Long 3,000 59.0419 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 3,019 57.7985 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 4,250 57.8695 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Long 5,467 58.3906 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 6,047 57.8400 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 7,621 58.4180 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Long 9,946 57.8353 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 19,489 58.2295 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 22,106 58.1794 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Long 58,729 58.3635 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 180 58.6883 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Short 404 57.8423 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Short 779 57.9578 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 803 58.8744 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Short 1,075 58.7605 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 1,805 57.8400 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Short 2,827 59.1104 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Short 3,129 59.0041 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 4,437 58.7036 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 6,691 58.5009 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 8,210 58.6583 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 17,775 57.7745 GBP USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 26,230 58.1847 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 15 Oct 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

