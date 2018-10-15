Log in
Barclays : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Randgold Resources Limited

10/15/2018 | 12:08pm CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 12 October 2018
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal YES:
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: USD 0.05 ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 190,642 0.20% 600,148 0.64%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
531,802 0.56% 51,470 0.05%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL: 722,444 0.77% 651,618 0.69%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
security securities paid/received paid/received
USD 0.05 ordinary Purchase 244,527 59.2664 GBP 57.58 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary Sale 311,437 59.2600 GBP 57.58 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 285 57.8374 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 373 58.8832 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 484 58.6962 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Long 581 57.8313 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Long 679 58.6548 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Long 3,000 59.0419 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 3,019 57.7985 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 4,250 57.8695 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Long 5,467 58.3906 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 6,047 57.8400 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 7,621 58.4180 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Long 9,946 57.8353 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 19,489 58.2295 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Long 22,106 58.1794 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Long 58,729 58.3635 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 180 58.6883 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Short 404 57.8423 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Short 779 57.9578 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 803 58.8744 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Short 1,075 58.7605 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 1,805 57.8400 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Short 2,827 59.1104 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary CFD Short 3,129 59.0041 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 4,437 58.7036 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 6,691 58.5009 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 8,210 58.6583 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 17,775 57.7745 GBP
USD 0.05 ordinary SWAP Short 26,230 58.1847 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 15 Oct 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005423/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 10:07:09 UTC
BARCLAYS-18.76%37 163
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.01%363 412
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%283 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%273 645
WELLS FARGO-14.11%247 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%214 414
