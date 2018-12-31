Barclays : FORM 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 0 12/31/2018 | 11:39am CET Send by mail :

FORM 8 (DD) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS) Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 28 December 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? 2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 842,508 0.07% 2,216,605 0.19% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 738,900 0.06% 2,600,900 0.22% (4) TOTAL: 1,581,408 0.14% 4,817,505 0.41% All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL). (b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. (a) Purchases and sales (i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser) Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities Ordinary NPV Purchase 16 13.1750 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.1900 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.2000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 146 13.4343 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 181 13.4800 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 13.2700 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 13.1950 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 13.5600 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 300 13.4866 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 327 13.1200 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 13.1911 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 13.1737 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 700 13.2200 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,500 13.1006 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,500 13.0806 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,600 13.1959 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,700 13.1764 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,000 13.1610 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,206 13.0241 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,295 13.1781 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,500 13.1824 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,900 13.2697 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,700 13.1922 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,100 18.0141 CAD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,300 13.0283 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,307 13.2102 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,900 13.0663 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 5,200 13.2144 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 5,300 13.2590 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 7,002 13.1787 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 7,499 12.9820 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 7,573 13.2408 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 8,000 13.2511 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 9,644 13.2548 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 10,000 13.1325 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 11,300 13.1754 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 12,520 13.1700 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 15,350 13.2147 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 16,000 13.2078 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 16,510 13.4894 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 18,095 12.9901 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 19,706 13.1995 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 20,100 13.3701 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 20,380 13.1650 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 21,200 13.1841 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 22,100 13.2307 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 28,380 13.2595 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 28,800 13.3362 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 34,100 13.1253 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 34,151 13.1946 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 36,200 17.9081 CAD Ordinary NPV Purchase 37,100 13.1651 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 41,300 13.2946 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 49,082 13.1872 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 77,756 13.2004 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 87,287 13.1954 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 204,000 13.2286 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 209,374 13.1744 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 277,313 13.2036 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 380,100 13.2736 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 438,000 13.2722 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,183,300 13.4495 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 8,848,096 13.1838 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 11,000 18.0501 CAD Ordinary NPV Purchase 36,200 18.321 CAD Ordinary NPV Purchase 222,721 17.63 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 36,200 17.9081 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,100 18.0141 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 13.1100 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 13.5100 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 13.1800 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 181 13.4800 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 200 13.1700 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 200 13.2300 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 200 13.2950 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 200 13.5700 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 300 13.2933 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 300 13.4300 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 300 13.1500 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 400 13.1350 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 600 13.2500 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 600 13.1550 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 700 13.2200 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 789 13.2206 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 800 13.3825 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 900 13.2172 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,000 13.2100 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,100 13.2022 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,300 13.1823 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,400 13.1321 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,400 13.1785 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,800 13.2733 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,174 13.1667 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,200 13.1756 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,243 13.1968 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,300 13.2071 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,600 13.5369 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,800 13.1400 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,827 13.1200 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,900 13.1358 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,100 13.1641 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,200 13.2250 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,980 13.4540 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,200 13.5126 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 5,000 13.4834 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 5,800 13.4938 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 7,300 13.1761 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 7,802 13.1787 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 8,100 13.2511 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 8,600 13.2069 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 9,600 13.1661 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 10,200 13.1893 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 11,000 18.0500 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 11,316 13.1754 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 11,590 13.2547 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 12,100 13.1645 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 12,554 13.1702 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 13,510 13.5343 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 15,480 13.1755 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 15,600 13.1650 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 16,500 13.1717 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 22,100 13.2307 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 27,100 13.3415 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 28,200 13.2419 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 29,600 13.1815 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 36,200 18.3210 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 38,020 13.1699 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 40,000 13.0114 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 43,200 13.1833 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 46,400 13.1666 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 55,300 13.1478 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 63,139 13.4371 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 114,536 13.4466 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 120,019 13.4483 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 126,805 13.3868 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 127,049 13.1713 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 143,738 13.1619 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 158,027 13.1648 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 175,563 13.1851 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 177,009 13.1923 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 204,000 13.2286 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 266,632 13.1832 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 289,400 13.2663 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 299,508 13.2259 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 327,000 13.2535 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 376,800 13.2843 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 535,147 13.1442 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 545,362 13.4470 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 559,242 13.4646 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 627,499 13.2051 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 652,817 13.4488 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,304,195 13.1863 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,424,048 13.1838 USD (ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit (c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 100 13 USD American 4 Jan 2019 0.6000 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 100 14 USD American 4 Jan 2019 0.1200 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 1,000 9 USD American 18 Jan 2019 4.3000 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 1,200 10 USD American 18 Jan 2019 3.2791 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 100 12 USD American 4 Jan 2019 1.2000 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 1,000 12 USD American 18 Jan 2019 1.3700 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 300 12 USD American 15 Feb 2019 1.6000 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 100 12 USD American 19 Jul 2019 2.2100 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 300 13 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.3900 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 300 13 USD American 4 Jan 2019 0.3400 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 200 13 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.6500 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 400 13 USD American 15 Feb 2019 1.5100 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 800 13 USD American 19 Jul 2019 1.5600 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 1,900 13 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.1615 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 6,600 14 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.2703 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 100 14 USD American 15 Feb 2019 0.4600 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 3,300 15 USD American 4 Jan 2019 0.0200 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 700 15 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.0800 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 700 16 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.0300 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 2,500 16 USD American 15 Feb 2019 0.1500 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 1,100 13 USD American 4 Jan 2019 0.1545 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 500 13 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.4100 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 1,800 14 USD American 4 Jan 2019 0.8200 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 500 14 USD American 11 Jan 2019 0.9400 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 100 14 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.9900 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 600 15 USD American 28 Dec 2018 1.2600 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 4,900 17 USD American 28 Dec 2018 3.2500 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 1,100 17 USD American 4 Jan 2019 3.2500 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 2,500 18 USD American 28 Dec 2018 4.2500 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 200 18 USD American 4 Jan 2019 4.2500 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 2,500 19 USD American 28 Dec 2018 5.2500 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 1,100 12 USD American 4 Jan 2019 0.0200 USD (ii) Exercise Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit (d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) 4. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None (c) Attachments Are any Supplemental Forms attached? Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 31 Dec 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS) DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC. Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') 1. KEY INFORMATION Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION relevant securities this from relates: 2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS) Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 14.0000 American 11 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 200 20.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 300 13.0000 American 11 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 500 15.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 500 13.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 500 14.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 900 12.0000 American 25 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,500 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,700 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,900 14.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 2,000 17.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 3,700 18.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 5,200 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 5,500 14.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 6,500 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 11,500 35.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 12,800 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 15,200 16.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 19,100 17.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 45,000 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 58,300 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 91,600 9.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 177,100 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -288,400 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -259,100 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -168,300 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -112,400 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -97,400 12.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -93,000 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -81,400 30.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -72,700 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -69,600 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -60,800 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -50,000 15.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -44,200 35.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -39,200 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -28,700 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -25,800 25.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -25,000 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -23,500 15.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -20,800 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -17,700 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -15,600 37.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,800 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,300 27.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -11,600 18.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -11,400 25.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -9,400 19.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -8,200 26.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -7,800 22.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -7,500 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,900 27.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,300 14.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,300 19.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,200 19.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,800 21.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,700 24.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,800 21.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,800 16.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,600 18.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,300 15.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,900 17.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,100 20.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,600 13.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,500 13.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,200 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,000 10.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,000 9.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,000 15.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -900 14.0000 American 25 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -700 26.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -700 15.0000 American 25 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -600 13.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 14.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -400 12.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -400 10.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -300 13.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -200 12.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -200 23.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 13.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 19.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300,000 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -155,100 9.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -132,800 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -91,800 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -72,600 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -53,100 9.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -13,600 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -9,200 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -7,700 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -6,800 14.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -4,600 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,800 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,000 10.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,900 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,500 14.0000 American 11 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,400 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,100 13.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -500 13.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -400 12.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 16.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 8.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 14.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -200 13.0000 American 11 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -100 13.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -100 13.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 13.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 12.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 12.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 20.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 17.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 18.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 18.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 19.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 300 20.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 8.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 7.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 23.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 5.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 12.0000 American 25 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 800 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 800 14.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,000 12.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,000 20.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,000 15.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,100 20.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,100 12.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,600 7.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,000 12.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,200 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,200 20.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,600 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 3,200 19.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 4,900 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,000 15.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,500 17.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,500 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 6,100 18.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 9,900 11.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 12,700 13.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 12,800 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 13,700 12.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 20,200 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 30,300 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 37,800 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 87,300 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC. Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood: It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005040/en/ BARCLAYS PLC Source: BARCLAYS PLC Attachments Original document

