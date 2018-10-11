Barclays : FORM 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION - AMENDMENT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8 (DD)

AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AND SALES

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 09 October 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 1,775,999 0.15% 170,900 0.01% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 832,000 0.07% 3,445,500 0.30% (4) TOTAL: 2,607,999 0.22% 3,616,400 0.31%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities Ordinary NPV Purchase 20 11.1550 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 23 11.3450 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 11.1100 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 11.1500 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 162 11.1575 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 168 11.2725 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 11.2050 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 11.1400 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 11.1350 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 11.1225 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 11.3000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 11.3200 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 295 11.1166 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,414 11.3155 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,505 11.3611 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,785 11.3833 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,692 11.3230 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,184 11.3264 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,300 11.3751 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,872 11.3558 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,900 11.3481 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 8,494 11.3331 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 9,000 11.2078 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 10,800 11.2099 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 11,400 11.2310 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 14,500 11.2468 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 23,900 11.2567 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 25,000 11.2820 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 29,196 11.3057 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 32,500 11.3098 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 36,439 11.2666 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 70,000 11.3318 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 82,897 11.2530 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 153,200 11.3379 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 157,700 11.2121 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 188,588 14.6185 CAD Ordinary NPV Purchase 219,900 11.3002 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 11.1500 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 11.1450 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 130 11.1538 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 200 11.3700 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 222 11.1453 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 300 11.1100 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 500 11.1300 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 600 11.1900 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 700 11.3428 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 725 11.3406 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,095 11.1277 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,138 11.3496 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,200 11.3433 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,200 11.3391 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,500 11.3500 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,100 11.1154 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,300 11.3152 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,500 11.3440 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,700 11.1226 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,800 11.2446 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,200 11.3446 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,850 11.3437 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,600 11.2510 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,923 11.3480 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,940 11.3545 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 5,300 11.1401 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 5,700 11.1534 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 8,450 11.3206 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 8,700 11.3329 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 10,972 11.3405 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 11,700 11.2356 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 12,696 11.3300 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 12,800 11.1383 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 12,830 11.2709 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 13,030 11.3641 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 15,367 14.5894 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 15,901 11.3479 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 18,400 11.3200 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 18,800 11.1263 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 18,828 11.3289 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 20,000 11.2089 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 23,000 11.2609 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 35,200 11.3213 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 45,900 11.2996 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 63,200 11.2802 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 76,470 11.2431 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 78,300 11.3293 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 78,400 11.2871 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 124,000 11.3355 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 159,626 11.2552 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 173,221 14.6211 CAD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 400 9 USD American 18 Jan 2019 2.3500 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 800 10 USD American 18 Jan 2019 1.6200 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 100 10 USD American 18 Apr 2019 1.8500 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 157,400 12 USD American 16 Nov 2018 0.2600 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 3,200 12 USD American 16 Nov 2018 0.2900 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 21,700 12 USD American 16 Nov 2018 0.2929 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 400 13 USD American 2 Nov 2018 0.0800 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 300 15 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.8000 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 3,300 11 USD American 16 Nov 2018 0.3500 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 300 11 USD American 12 Oct 2018 0.0900 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 11 Oct 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 6.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 11.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 18.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 10.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 13.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 200 15.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 200 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 300 20.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 600 12.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 800 11.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,100 14.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,300 18.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,400 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,600 13.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,700 13.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,700 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,900 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 2,100 12.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 10,100 9.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 21,900 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 31,500 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 45,000 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 157,400 12.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 177,100 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 207,600 11.0000 American 9 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -278,300 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -258,600 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -182,300 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -134,300 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -132,100 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -123,900 13.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -115,400 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -91,600 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -82,300 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -80,800 30.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -59,700 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -56,900 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -55,500 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -51,800 14.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -47,500 25.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -44,100 35.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -33,700 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -26,900 15.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -21,300 10.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -20,800 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -19,700 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -18,000 18.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -16,100 11.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -15,600 37.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -14,600 15.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,800 12.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,300 27.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -12,500 16.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -10,500 19.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -9,900 17.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -6,400 14.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -6,000 27.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,900 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,600 10.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,400 12.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,300 19.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,800 9.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,800 11.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,700 24.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,200 15.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,000 21.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,000 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,900 12.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,700 12.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,000 10.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -700 26.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 11.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -400 9.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -400 13.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -200 17.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 21.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -518,000 12.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300,000 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -160,200 9.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -140,700 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -74,600 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -53,400 9.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -27,100 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -13,600 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -10,700 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -10,000 13.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -9,000 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -4,600 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -3,300 11.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,800 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,600 10.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,900 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,500 9.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,500 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,200 12.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -800 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -800 13.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -700 11.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 8.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -200 9.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -100 12.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 10.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 15.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 10.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 5.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 8.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 700 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 3,400 11.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 3,700 14.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 13,100 11.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 19,200 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 21,600 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 22,400 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 25,500 10.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 53,800 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

