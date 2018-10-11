Barclays : FORM 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION - AMENDMENT

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
09 October 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary NPV
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
1,775,999
0.15%
170,900
0.01%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
832,000
0.07%
3,445,500
0.30%
(4)
TOTAL:
2,607,999
0.22%
3,616,400
0.31%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
20
11.1550 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
23
11.3450 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
11.1100 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
11.1500 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
162
11.1575 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
168
11.2725 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
11.2050 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
11.1400 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
11.1350 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
11.1225 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
11.3000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
11.3200 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
295
11.1166 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,414
11.3155 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,505
11.3611 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,785
11.3833 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,692
11.3230 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,184
11.3264 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,300
11.3751 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,872
11.3558 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,900
11.3481 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
8,494
11.3331 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
9,000
11.2078 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
10,800
11.2099 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
11,400
11.2310 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
14,500
11.2468 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
23,900
11.2567 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
25,000
11.2820 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
29,196
11.3057 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
32,500
11.3098 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
36,439
11.2666 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
70,000
11.3318 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
82,897
11.2530 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
153,200
11.3379 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
157,700
11.2121 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
188,588
14.6185 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
219,900
11.3002 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
11.1500 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
11.1450 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
130
11.1538 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
200
11.3700 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
222
11.1453 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
300
11.1100 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
500
11.1300 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
600
11.1900 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
700
11.3428 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
725
11.3406 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,095
11.1277 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,138
11.3496 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,200
11.3433 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,200
11.3391 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,500
11.3500 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,100
11.1154 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,300
11.3152 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,500
11.3440 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,700
11.1226 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,800
11.2446 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,200
11.3446 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,850
11.3437 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,600
11.2510 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,923
11.3480 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,940
11.3545 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5,300
11.1401 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5,700
11.1534 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
8,450
11.3206 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
8,700
11.3329 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
10,972
11.3405 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
11,700
11.2356 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
12,696
11.3300 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
12,800
11.1383 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
12,830
11.2709 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
13,030
11.3641 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
15,367
14.5894 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
15,901
11.3479 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
18,400
11.3200 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
18,800
11.1263 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
18,828
11.3289 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
20,000
11.2089 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
23,000
11.2609 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
35,200
11.3213 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
45,900
11.2996 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
63,200
11.2802 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
76,470
11.2431 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
78,300
11.3293 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
78,400
11.2871 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
124,000
11.3355 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
159,626
11.2552 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
173,221
14.6211 CAD
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
11 Oct 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.