Barclays : FORM 8 (DD) - CME GROUP PLC

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 27 August 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 80,123 0.02% 13,165 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 112,000 0.03% 56,300 0.02% (4) TOTAL: 192,123 0.06% 69,465 0.02%

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 13 171.1381 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 73 171.2872 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 170.4100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 170.6700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 170.5000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 170.3350 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 171.5400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 171.5500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 171.8300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 105 171.4000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 114 170.5400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 123 171.3360 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 137 171.0574 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 170.4850 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 434 170.3805 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 445 171.3126 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 500 170.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 783 171.4274 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 886 171.3307 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 900 171.2672 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,039 170.3250 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,144 171.5396 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,195 171.4479 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,448 170.9563 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,924 171.3133 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,087 170.5800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 4,600 171.0355 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 5,208 171.2800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 6,844 170.5548 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 8,740 171.3098 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 8,900 170.7521 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 11,600 171.3169 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 16,800 171.3835 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 30,276 171.1630 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 47,781 171.3777 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 13 171.1381 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 21 170.5500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 30 170.3800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 40 170.5200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 40 171.9301 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 50 171.6200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 80 170.6900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 170.4700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 171.6700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 171.5500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 170.6800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 170.4500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 170.4200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 170.3700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 170.3100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 171.8300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 171.0200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 105 171.4000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 170.8950 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 204 170.3665 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 250 171.3880 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 268 170.9377 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 171.0166 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 171.0100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 171.5566 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 345 170.6702 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 171.0400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 410 170.8771 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 600 171.0466 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 800 170.7700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,100 170.6018 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 3,458 171.3763 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,300 171.0373 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,364 170.5800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,560 171.3648 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 6,400 171.3016 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 7,168 170.5717 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 8,753 171.1516 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 8,839 170.7537 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 14,800 171.3146 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 18,778 171.1993 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 69,400 171.3652 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 300 150 USD American 17 Jan 2020 27.7000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 200 170 USD American 19 Oct 2018 4.4000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Selling 100,000 145 USD American 21 Sep 2018 0.0800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Selling 100 160 USD American 28 Sep 2018 0.5400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Selling 5,800 165 USD American 19 Oct 2018 2.1241 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 28 Aug 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 240.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 185.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 600 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 900 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 210.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 175.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,100 185.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,100 170.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,000 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,700 190.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,900 165.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 3,200 200.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 9,900 160.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -6,900 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,200 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,600 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,300 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,200 200.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,100 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 180.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -500 195.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -300 195.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -300 170.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 170.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 168.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -5,000 60.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -4,000 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,500 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,400 65.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,500 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,200 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,600 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,400 160.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,300 165.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 140.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -700 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -600 75.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 170.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 180.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 125.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -400 145.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 90.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 165.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 175.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 70.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 90.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 144.0000 American 7 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 120.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 500 165.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 600 163.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 600 163.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 150.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 160.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,000 170.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 135.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,100 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,300 165.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,600 115.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 4,300 130.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 5,800 165.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 50,000 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

