Barclays : FORM 8 (DD) - CME GROUP PLC

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
27 August 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
80,123
0.02%
13,165
0.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
112,000
0.03%
56,300
0.02%
(4)
TOTAL:
192,123
0.06%
69,465
0.02%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
13
171.1381 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
73
171.2872 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
170.4100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
170.6700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
170.5000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
170.3350 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
171.5400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
171.5500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
171.8300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
105
171.4000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
114
170.5400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
123
171.3360 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
137
171.0574 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
170.4850 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
434
170.3805 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
445
171.3126 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
500
170.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
783
171.4274 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
886
171.3307 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
900
171.2672 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,039
170.3250 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,144
171.5396 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,195
171.4479 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,448
170.9563 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,924
171.3133 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,087
170.5800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
4,600
171.0355 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
5,208
171.2800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
6,844
170.5548 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
8,740
171.3098 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
8,900
170.7521 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
11,600
171.3169 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
16,800
171.3835 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
30,276
171.1630 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
47,781
171.3777 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
13
171.1381 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
21
170.5500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
30
170.3800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
40
170.5200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
40
171.9301 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
50
171.6200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
80
170.6900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
170.4700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
171.6700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
171.5500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
170.6800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
170.4500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
170.4200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
170.3700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
170.3100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
171.8300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
171.0200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
105
171.4000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
170.8950 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
204
170.3665 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
250
171.3880 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
268
170.9377 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
171.0166 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
171.0100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
171.5566 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
345
170.6702 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
171.0400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
410
170.8771 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
600
171.0466 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
800
170.7700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,100
170.6018 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
3,458
171.3763 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
4,300
171.0373 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
4,364
170.5800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
4,560
171.3648 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
6,400
171.3016 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
7,168
170.5717 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
8,753
171.1516 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
8,839
170.7537 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
14,800
171.3146 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
18,778
171.1993 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
69,400
171.3652 USD
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
28 Aug 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
