Barclays : FORM 8 (DD) - CME GROUP PLC

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
20 September 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
82,117
0.02%
11,743
0.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
110,500
0.03%
61,100
0.02%
(4)
TOTAL:
192,617
0.06%
72,843
0.02%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
21
174.6497 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
21
174.3771 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
35
173.6500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
50
174.2200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
93
174.4200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
174.8300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
174.6250 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
174.6400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
173.9650 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
173.8750 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
174.0425 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
204
174.0449 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
220
174.4900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
174.1700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
173.9633 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
174.2808 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
350
174.4314 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
500
174.4180 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
660
173.8798 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
700
174.2300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,200
174.6162 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,117
174.2234 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,435
174.2588 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,600
174.4599 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
4,200
174.6137 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
7,420
174.3787 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
9,700
174.4010 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
16,737
174.3786 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
36,007
174.3800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
7
174.6314 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
21
174.3771 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
35
173.6500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
174.0200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
174.0900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
174.1700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
174.3100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
174.3700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
174.4800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
174.5900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
134
174.3602 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
188
174.3625 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
174.6475 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
174.3950 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
174.5450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
288
174.6300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
297
174.3639 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
174.3166 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
303
174.5084 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
314
174.3362 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
174.4000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
174.4762 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
476
174.3962 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
500
174.3581 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
600
174.6133 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
619
174.3924 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
688
174.4607 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
700
174.2300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
789
174.3400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
800
174.4650 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
804
174.0810 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
860
173.8787 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,183
174.3550 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,212
174.6100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,411
174.3971 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,600
174.4206 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,700
174.3617 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,001
174.2698 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,100
174.6137 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,200
174.3754 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
3,200
174.3545 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
3,980
174.3674 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
4,200
174.4072 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
7,600
174.4396 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
12,083
174.3862 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
30,967
174.3800 USD
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
21 Sep 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
Barclays plc published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 10:38:14 UTC