Barclays : FORM 8 (DD) - CME GROUP PLC

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
16 October 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
80,533
0.02%
16,157
0.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
81,600
0.02%
76,100
0.02%
(4)
TOTAL:
162,133
0.05%
92,257
0.03%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2
177.9600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3
175.3300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
14
174.4500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
48
176.5400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
52
176.5700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
87
175.6000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
175.6400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
175.4150 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
175.0900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
177.9900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
176.5000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
206
176.0469 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
215
175.4974 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
272
177.5255 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
176.5283 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
346
177.9910 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
460
177.9702 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
600
176.5256 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
800
176.1712 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
851
178.0020 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,003
175.8537 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,096
177.8833 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,649
177.9598 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,702
178.2558 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,736
177.9136 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,100
177.6854 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,200
176.4436 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,600
177.9944 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,008
177.9055 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,185
177.9638 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,511
176.3892 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,600
175.8733 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,700
175.8578 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,711
175.5939 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,972
178.0441 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
4,271
177.2911 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
8,052
176.6114 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
8,165
177.0874 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
10,097
178.0600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
14,303
176.7233 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
15,207
177.7956 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
49,811
177.8596 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
27
178.0800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
92
178.0100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
94
178.0500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
95
176.5900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
176.0800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
175.6200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
176.5500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
178.0850 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
177.9150 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
177.8900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
177.7980 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
177.7000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
176.4500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
177.6600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
176.6700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
176.6250 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
176.4800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
106
175.6811 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
187
175.6214 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
187
175.5010 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
176.5000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
175.9850 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
177.5350 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
177.8200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
176.7500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
176.4250 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
240
178.0420 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
176.5983 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
177.7100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
178.0475 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
450
176.3738 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
500
176.5690 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
500
178.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
600
176.4783 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
679
177.6959 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
700
175.4278 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
820
176.4739 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
864
176.4669 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
936
176.4881 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
991
176.3176 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,000
176.5294 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,100
176.9618 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,180
176.4190 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,190
176.2305 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,600
176.1460 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,702
178.2558 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,702
178.2559 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,929
178.0004 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,071
177.1769 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,100
175.6282 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,500
175.8360 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,767
176.2139 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,905
178.0466 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
4,037
176.6140 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
4,274
177.2898 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
4,935
175.5639 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
5,400
177.4845 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
5,400
177.5353 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
5,509
178.0600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
9,002
176.6495 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
9,107
177.4673 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
78,025
177.8575 USD
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
17 Oct 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.