Barclays : FORM 8 (DD) - CME GROUP PLC

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 16 October 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 80,533 0.02% 16,157 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 81,600 0.02% 76,100 0.02% (4) TOTAL: 162,133 0.05% 92,257 0.03%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2 177.9600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3 175.3300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 14 174.4500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 48 176.5400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 52 176.5700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 87 175.6000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 175.6400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 175.4150 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 175.0900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 177.9900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 176.5000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 206 176.0469 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 215 175.4974 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 272 177.5255 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 176.5283 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 346 177.9910 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 460 177.9702 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 600 176.5256 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 800 176.1712 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 851 178.0020 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,003 175.8537 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,096 177.8833 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,649 177.9598 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,702 178.2558 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,736 177.9136 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,100 177.6854 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,200 176.4436 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,600 177.9944 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,008 177.9055 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,185 177.9638 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,511 176.3892 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,600 175.8733 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,700 175.8578 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,711 175.5939 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,972 178.0441 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 4,271 177.2911 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 8,052 176.6114 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 8,165 177.0874 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 10,097 178.0600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 14,303 176.7233 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 15,207 177.7956 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 49,811 177.8596 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 27 178.0800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 92 178.0100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 94 178.0500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 95 176.5900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 176.0800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 175.6200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 176.5500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 178.0850 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 177.9150 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 177.8900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 177.7980 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 177.7000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 176.4500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 177.6600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 176.6700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 176.6250 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 176.4800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 106 175.6811 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 187 175.6214 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 187 175.5010 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 176.5000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 175.9850 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 177.5350 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 177.8200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 176.7500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 176.4250 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 240 178.0420 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 176.5983 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 177.7100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 178.0475 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 450 176.3738 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 500 176.5690 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 500 178.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 600 176.4783 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 679 177.6959 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 700 175.4278 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 820 176.4739 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 864 176.4669 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 936 176.4881 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 991 176.3176 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,000 176.5294 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,100 176.9618 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,180 176.4190 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,190 176.2305 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,600 176.1460 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,702 178.2558 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,702 178.2559 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,929 178.0004 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,071 177.1769 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,100 175.6282 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,500 175.8360 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,767 176.2139 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,905 178.0466 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,037 176.6140 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,274 177.2898 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,935 175.5639 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 5,400 177.4845 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 5,400 177.5353 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 5,509 178.0600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 9,002 176.6495 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 9,107 177.4673 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 78,025 177.8575 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 15,900 175 USD American 16 Nov 2018 4.6000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 9,000 175 USD American 16 Nov 2018 4.5000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchasing 1,000 175 USD American 16 Nov 2018 2.9750 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 17 Oct 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 160.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 240.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 183.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 185.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 170.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 165.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 175.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 140.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 135.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 160.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 600 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 178.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 800 170.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 900 175.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 900 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 210.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 180.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,200 175.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,800 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,900 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 3,200 200.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 5,000 185.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 5,000 180.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 15,800 175.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -9,000 175.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -6,700 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -5,000 190.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -4,000 185.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,200 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -2,100 180.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,600 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,400 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,300 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,100 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 195.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 180.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 188.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -5,000 60.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -4,000 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,500 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,400 65.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,500 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,200 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,900 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,400 145.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,400 170.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,000 170.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -700 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -700 140.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -600 75.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 175.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 160.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 125.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -400 175.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 190.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 90.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 178.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 210.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 160.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 70.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 90.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 180.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 400 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 500 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 700 145.0000 American 9 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 150.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,100 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,600 115.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 3,600 90.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 4,900 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 7,700 165.0000 American 19 Oct 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

BARCLAYS PLC

