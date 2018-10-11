Barclays : FORM 8 (DD) - CME GROUP PLC - AMENDMENT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8 (DD)

AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 09 October 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 80,150 0.02% 5,696 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 59,700 0.02% 68,100 0.02% (4) TOTAL: 139,850 0.04% 73,796 0.02%

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 9 181.2900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 10 181.3500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 10 181.3400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 32 180.4400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 49 180.4283 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 60 179.9000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 80 181.1400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 92 181.4223 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 181.4100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 181.4400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 181.1270 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 181.1200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 181.4900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 180.4200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 181.9700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 181.3100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 144 181.0688 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 150 181.2100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 155 181.3099 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 159 181.3074 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 175 181.3085 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 191 181.2800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 195 181.3897 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 181.2000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 181.5700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 204 181.4000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 210 181.4333 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 240 181.3282 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 280 181.3200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 181.2732 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 181.2816 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 327 180.9117 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 410 181.4946 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 415 181.3540 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 500 181.3160 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 500 181.3440 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 600 181.1782 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 600 181.4591 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 700 181.3357 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 713 181.3093 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 739 181.1927 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 910 181.3532 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 913 181.2202 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,300 181.3853 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,500 181.3206 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,542 181.1600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,260 181.3144 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,600 181.2516 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,683 181.2373 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,900 181.4134 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,001 181.3263 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 4,100 181.2794 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 5,387 181.2329 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 8,558 181.3250 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4 181.2500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 10 181.3500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 13 181.3200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 20 181.2600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 20 181.3300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 28 180.9700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 60 179.9000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 79 181.1100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 181.9700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 181.2300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 181.1400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 152 181.2100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 181.5700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 261 181.4452 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 350 181.3900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 375 181.2827 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 470 181.2858 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 839 181.1600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,100 181.1850 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,267 181.0182 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,800 181.2805 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,600 181.2516 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 3,377 181.2056 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 3,600 181.3382 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,040 181.3705 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 5,667 181.2361 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 7,132 181.3400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 13,513 181.3280 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 100 180 USD American 12 Oct 2018 1.6000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchasing 100 180 USD American 12 Oct 2018 0.9900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchasing 1,900 200 USD American 18 Jan 2019 21.0000 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 11 Oct 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 160.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 180.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 240.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 185.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 183.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 165.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 175.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 185.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 170.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 140.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 175.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 160.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 135.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 600 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 178.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 800 170.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 900 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 180.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 210.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,900 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 3,200 200.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 5,000 185.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -6,700 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -5,000 190.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -4,000 185.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,200 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -2,100 180.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,600 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,400 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,300 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,100 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 190.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 195.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 200.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 180.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 188.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 175.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 178.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 183.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -5,000 60.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -4,000 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,500 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,400 65.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,500 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,200 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,900 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,400 145.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 180.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,000 170.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 140.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -700 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -600 75.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 160.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 125.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -400 175.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 90.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 190.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 210.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 160.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 70.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 170.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 180.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 90.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 300 178.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 400 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 500 175.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 500 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 700 145.0000 American 9 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 150.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,000 170.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,100 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,600 115.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 3,600 90.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 4,900 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 7,700 165.0000 American 19 Oct 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

