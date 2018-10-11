Barclays : FORM 8 (DD) - CME GROUP PLC - AMENDMENT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--
FORM 8 (DD)
AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
(a)
|
|
Full name of discloser:
|
|
Barclays PLC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
Owner or controller of interest and short
|
|
|
|
|
|
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
|
|
CME GROUP INC
|
|
|
|
relevant securities this form relates:
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
|
Status of person making the disclosure:
|
|
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
|
|
(e)
|
|
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
|
|
09 October 2018
|
|
(f)
|
|
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
|
|
NO
|
|
|
|
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
|
|
|
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
|
Class of relevant security:
|
|
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interests
|
|
Short Positions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
|
(1)
|
|
Relevant securities owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and/or controlled:
|
|
80,150
|
|
0.02%
|
|
5,696
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Cash-settled derivatives:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and agreements to purchase/sell:
|
|
59,700
|
|
0.02%
|
|
68,100
|
|
0.02%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL:
|
|
139,850
|
|
0.04%
|
|
73,796
|
|
0.02%
|
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
|
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
|
|
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
|
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
|
Class of relevant
|
|
Purchase/sale
|
|
Number of
|
|
Price per unit
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
9
|
|
181.2900 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
10
|
|
181.3500 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
10
|
|
181.3400 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
32
|
|
180.4400 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
49
|
|
180.4283 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
60
|
|
179.9000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
80
|
|
181.1400 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
92
|
|
181.4223 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
100
|
|
181.4100 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
100
|
|
181.4400 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
100
|
|
181.1270 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
100
|
|
181.1200 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
100
|
|
181.4900 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
100
|
|
180.4200 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
100
|
|
181.9700 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
100
|
|
181.3100 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
144
|
|
181.0688 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
150
|
|
181.2100 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
155
|
|
181.3099 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
159
|
|
181.3074 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
175
|
|
181.3085 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
191
|
|
181.2800 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
195
|
|
181.3897 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
200
|
|
181.2000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
200
|
|
181.5700 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
204
|
|
181.4000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
210
|
|
181.4333 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
240
|
|
181.3282 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
280
|
|
181.3200 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
300
|
|
181.2732 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
300
|
|
181.2816 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
327
|
|
180.9117 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
410
|
|
181.4946 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
415
|
|
181.3540 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
500
|
|
181.3160 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
500
|
|
181.3440 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
600
|
|
181.1782 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
600
|
|
181.4591 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
700
|
|
181.3357 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
713
|
|
181.3093 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
739
|
|
181.1927 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
910
|
|
181.3532 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
913
|
|
181.2202 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
1,300
|
|
181.3853 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
1,500
|
|
181.3206 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
1,542
|
|
181.1600 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
2,260
|
|
181.3144 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
2,600
|
|
181.2516 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
2,683
|
|
181.2373 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
2,900
|
|
181.4134 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
3,001
|
|
181.3263 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
4,100
|
|
181.2794 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
5,387
|
|
181.2329 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
8,558
|
|
181.3250 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
4
|
|
181.2500 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
10
|
|
181.3500 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
13
|
|
181.3200 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
20
|
|
181.2600 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
20
|
|
181.3300 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
28
|
|
180.9700 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
60
|
|
179.9000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
79
|
|
181.1100 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
100
|
|
181.9700 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
100
|
|
181.2300 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
100
|
|
181.1400 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
152
|
|
181.2100 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
200
|
|
181.5700 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
261
|
|
181.4452 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
350
|
|
181.3900 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
375
|
|
181.2827 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
470
|
|
181.2858 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
839
|
|
181.1600 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
1,100
|
|
181.1850 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
1,267
|
|
181.0182 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
1,800
|
|
181.2805 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
2,600
|
|
181.2516 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
3,377
|
|
181.2056 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
3,600
|
|
181.3382 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
4,040
|
|
181.3705 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
5,667
|
|
181.2361 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
7,132
|
|
181.3400 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
13,513
|
|
181.3280 USD
|
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Purchases/ sales
|
|
Total number of securities
|
|
Highest price per unit paid/received
|
|
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Product description
e.g. CFD
|
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
|
|
Number of reference securities
|
|
Price per unit
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Class
|
|
Product
|
|
Writing,
|
|
Number
|
|
Exercise
|
|
Type
|
|
Expiry
|
|
Option
|
|
of
|
|
description
|
|
purchasing,
|
|
of
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
money
|
|
relevant
|
|
|
|
selling,
|
|
securities
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
paid/
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
varying etc
|
|
to which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
100
|
|
180 USD
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
1.6000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
100
|
|
180 USD
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
0.9900 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
1,900
|
|
200 USD
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
21.0000 USD
|
(ii) Exercise
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Product description
e.g. call option
|
|
Exercising/ exercised against
|
|
Number of securities
|
|
Exercise price per unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
|
|
Details
|
|
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
|
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
|
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
|
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
|
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
|
|
YES
|
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
|
|
NO
|
Date of disclosure:
|
|
11 Oct 2018
|
Contact name:
|
|
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
|
Telephone number:
|
|
020 3134 7213
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)
DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Identity of the person whose positions/dealings
|
|
Barclays PLC.
|
are being disclosed:
|
|
|
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
|
|
CME GROUP INC
|
relevant securities this from relates:
|
|
2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)
|
Class
|
|
Product
|
|
Writing,
|
|
Number
|
|
Exercise
|
|
Type
|
|
Expiry
|
|
of
|
|
description
|
|
purchasing,
|
|
of
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
relevant
|
|
|
|
selling,
|
|
securities
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
varying etc
|
|
to which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
15 Mar 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
125.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
240.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
115.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
183.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
15 Mar 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
190.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
140.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
300
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
300
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
16 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
300
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
300
|
|
120.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
300
|
|
135.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
400
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
135.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
195.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
220.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
600
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
700
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
700
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
700
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
700
|
|
178.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
800
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
900
|
|
130.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
105.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
2 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
210.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
2,500
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
2,900
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
3,200
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
5,000
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
16 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-6,700
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-5,000
|
|
190.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-4,000
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
26 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-3,200
|
|
140.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-2,100
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,600
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,400
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,300
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,100
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,000
|
|
190.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,000
|
|
210.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,000
|
|
195.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-600
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-600
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-400
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-200
|
|
188.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-100
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
16 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-100
|
|
178.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-100
|
|
183.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-5,000
|
|
60.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-4,000
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-3,500
|
|
85.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-3,400
|
|
65.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-2,500
|
|
140.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-2,200
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,900
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,400
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,200
|
|
100.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,100
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,100
|
|
95.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,100
|
|
130.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,100
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,000
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
15 Mar 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-800
|
|
140.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-800
|
|
110.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-700
|
|
120.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-600
|
|
75.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-500
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-500
|
|
125.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-400
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-300
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-300
|
|
190.0000
|
|
American
|
|
15 Mar 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-300
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-200
|
|
135.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
115.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
210.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
85.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
2 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
70.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
16 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
190.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
15 Mar 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
200
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
200
|
|
70.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
300
|
|
178.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
400
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
500
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
16 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
500
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
700
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
9 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
800
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
800
|
|
105.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
800
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
900
|
|
125.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,000
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,500
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
2,100
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
2,600
|
|
115.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
3,600
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
15 Jan 2021
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
4,900
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
7,700
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
|
Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:
It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005630/en/
BARCLAYS PLC
Source: BARCLAYS PLC