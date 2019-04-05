Log in
Barclays : Form 8.3 - Independent News & Media plc

04/05/2019 | 10:47am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Barclays PLC.
Company dealt in Independent News & Media plc
Class of relevant security to which the ORD
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 04 April 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: ORD
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
17,805,758 1.28% 0 0.00%
(2) Derivatives (other than options):
0 0.00% 17,805,758 1.28%
(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL:
17,805,758 1.28% 17,805,758 1.28%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
ORD Purchase 340,124 0.08492 EUR
ORD Purchase 24,376 0.0862 EUR
ORD Purchase 19,254 0.0796 EUR
ORD Purchase 95,000 0.0942 EUR
ORD Purchase 250,000 0.075 EUR
ORD Sale 345,000 0.080307 EUR
ORD Sale 327,635 0.0867 EUR
ORD Sale 56,119 0.073 EUR

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 5 Apr 2019
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005274/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 14:46:02 UTC
