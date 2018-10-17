Barclays : Form 8.3 - SHIRE PLC

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
SHIRE PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
15 October 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
YES:
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
5p ordinary
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
4,496,365
0.49%
2,865,958
0.31%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
354,410
0.04%
3,473,074
0.38%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
248,200
0.03%
349,200
0.04%
(4)
TOTAL:
5,098,975
0.56%
6,688,232
0.73%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
16 Oct 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)
DETAILS OF OPEN OPTION AND DERIVATIVE POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO
PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1.
KEY INFORMATION
Identity of the person whose positions/dealings
Barclays PLC.
are being disclosed:
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
SHIRE
relevant securities this from relates:
2.
OPTIONS AND DERIVATIVES
Class
Product
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
of
description
purchasing,
of
price
date
relevant
selling,
securities
per unit
security
varying etc
to which
option
relates
5p ordinary
Call Options
Written
-125,000
3600.0000
American
21 Dec 2018
5p ordinary
Put Options
Written
125,000
3600.0000
American
21 Dec 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
140.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
180.0000
American
26 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
110.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
160.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
220.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
160.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
120.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
130.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
155.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
190.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
210.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
135.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
300
115.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
300
175.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
400
230.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
500
125.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
500
150.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
500
165.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
180.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
135.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
170.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
170.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
165.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,700
195.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
150.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
2,200
195.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
2,400
170.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
3,100
155.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
3,500
125.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
3,700
185.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
3,900
190.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
5,000
195.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
21,700
200.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-56,000
200.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Written
-18,400
185.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-15,300
180.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-4,100
180.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Written
-3,000
130.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Written
-2,700
145.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-1,100
210.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Written
-1,000
85.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-900
175.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Written
-800
160.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Written
-800
155.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-500
160.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-500
135.0000
American
19 Jul 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-100
170.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-100
145.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Written
-100
140.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Written
-100
150.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-100
130.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-45,400
175.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-18,800
135.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-8,600
170.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-6,700
165.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-5,900
180.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-4,600
155.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-3,700
145.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-3,000
155.0000
American
16 Nov 2018
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,700
80.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,500
120.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
85.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,800
115.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
165.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
135.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
150.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
150.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
170.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
140.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
105.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
80.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-800
150.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-700
160.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-500
140.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-500
175.0000
American
16 Nov 2018
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-400
145.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-400
165.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-200
115.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-200
170.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-100
155.0000
American
26 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
140.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
110.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
75.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
110.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
95.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
168.0000
American
26 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Written
200
200.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Written
200
100.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
200
150.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
200
125.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Written
200
70.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Written
500
125.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
1,000
90.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
2,300
130.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
2,800
155.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
5,300
120.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
5,500
145.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Written
7,800
160.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
9,000
170.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
10,000
160.0000
American
19 Jul 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
18,300
155.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully
understood:
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.