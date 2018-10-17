Barclays : Form 8.3 - SHIRE PLC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SHIRE PLC relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 15 October 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES: disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 4,496,365 0.49% 2,865,958 0.31% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 354,410 0.04% 3,473,074 0.38% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 248,200 0.03% 349,200 0.04% (4) TOTAL: 5,098,975 0.56% 6,688,232 0.73%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities 5p ordinary Purchase 19 43.3650 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 30 43.5450 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 66 43.2600 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 70 43.5400 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 71 43.2700 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 79 43.4750 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 81 43.3500 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 111 43.6350 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 148 43.3518 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 149 43.6201 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 175 43.3200 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 230 43.3724 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 263 43.3667 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 298 43.4794 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 541 43.4450 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 790 43.4549 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 1,034 43.5671 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 1,775 43.4614 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 1,786 43.5894 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 1,936 43.6496 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 2,383 43.5750 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 4,947 43.6267 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 6,084 43.4472 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 6,724 43.4465 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 8,998 43.6401 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 9,014 43.5795 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 15,714 43.4896 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 18,150 43.5800 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 20,000 43.5103 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 33,000 43.5782 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 47,516 43.5003 GBP 5p ordinary Purchase 94,826 43.5190 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 66 43.2600 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 71 43.2700 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 78 43.4450 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 79 43.4750 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 81 43.3500 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 209 43.4296 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 298 43.4794 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 640 43.4911 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 687 43.6544 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 986 43.5725 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 1,009 43.6298 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 1,036 43.4358 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 1,044 43.4555 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 1,299 43.5782 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 1,322 43.6559 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 1,775 43.4614 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 2,264 43.5224 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 3,757 43.6426 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 5,188 43.4323 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 5,211 43.4848 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 9,180 43.5766 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 9,499 43.4598 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 11,728 43.6419 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 12,805 43.5678 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 18,099 43.5800 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 20,775 43.5438 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 27,234 43.6333 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 29,334 43.4597 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 44,616 43.5905 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 47,981 43.5286 GBP ADR Purchase 3 172.0500 USD ADR Purchase 41 172.5800 USD ADR Purchase 48 172.0000 USD ADR Purchase 100 172.1200 USD ADR Purchase 100 171.8000 USD ADR Purchase 100 172.0400 USD ADR Purchase 200 171.8700 USD ADR Purchase 200 171.7700 USD ADR Purchase 200 172.3700 USD ADR Purchase 200 171.9450 USD ADR Purchase 298 171.7073 USD ADR Purchase 300 171.7333 USD ADR Purchase 300 171.8966 USD ADR Purchase 421 171.9301 USD ADR Purchase 506 171.7880 USD ADR Purchase 732 171.6920 USD ADR Purchase 1,023 172.1235 USD ADR Purchase 1,100 172.0481 USD ADR Purchase 1,408 172.1700 USD ADR Purchase 2,500 171.9388 USD ADR Purchase 5,135 171.9028 USD ADR Purchase 7,122 171.9160 USD ADR Purchase 9,900 172.1038 USD ADR Purchase 11,000 171.8970 USD ADR Purchase 40,944 172.1555 USD ADR Sale 36 171.5900 USD ADR Sale 39 171.2300 USD ADR Sale 41 172.5800 USD ADR Sale 48 172.0000 USD ADR Sale 100 171.8500 USD ADR Sale 100 172.4050 USD ADR Sale 193 172.1467 USD ADR Sale 200 171.8950 USD ADR Sale 200 172.4145 USD ADR Sale 200 172.2150 USD ADR Sale 300 171.7233 USD ADR Sale 500 172.3260 USD ADR Sale 595 171.8289 USD ADR Sale 701 171.7674 USD ADR Sale 1,023 172.1235 USD ADR Sale 1,100 172.2359 USD ADR Sale 1,267 172.0796 USD ADR Sale 1,408 172.1700 USD ADR Sale 1,600 171.7965 USD ADR Sale 2,200 172.0906 USD ADR Sale 3,900 172.1988 USD ADR Sale 4,521 171.8454 USD ADR Sale 4,900 171.9986 USD ADR Sale 6,000 172.1856 USD ADR Sale 7,294 171.8589 USD ADR Sale 11,000 171.8970 USD ADR Sale 22,000 171.8900 USD ADR Sale 23,415 172.2737 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 5p ordinary SWAP Long 146 43.5584 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Long 1,299 43.5782 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Long 1,444 43.1779 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Long 2,100 43.4186 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Long 2,264 43.5224 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Long 5,188 43.4323 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Long 11,814 43.5800 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Long 22,481 43.4887 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Long 41,309 43.5242 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Long 44,616 43.5905 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Short 112 43.4626 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Short 145 43.3771 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Short 149 43.6201 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Short 263 43.3700 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Short 1,194 43.3131 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Short 4,947 43.6267 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Short 5,897 43.5834 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Short 15,714 43.4896 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Short 21,612 43.5800 GBP 5p ordinary CFD Short 22,644 43.5225 GBP 5p ordinary SWAP Short 76,987 43.4893 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates ADR Call Options Selling 100 150 USD American 18 Apr 2019 29.0000 USD ADR Call Options Selling 800 155 USD American 18 Apr 2019 25.2000 USD ADR Put Options Selling 200 150 USD American 18 Apr 2019 5.5500 USD ADR Put Options Selling 2,400 155 USD American 18 Apr 2019 6.6708 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES

Date of disclosure: 16 Oct 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN OPTION AND DERIVATIVE POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO

PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SHIRE relevant securities this from relates:

2. OPTIONS AND DERIVATIVES Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates 5p ordinary Call Options Written -125,000 3600.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 5p ordinary Put Options Written 125,000 3600.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 180.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 110.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 160.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 100 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 120.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 130.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 155.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 200 135.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 300 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 300 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 400 230.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 500 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 500 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 500 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,000 180.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,000 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,000 170.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,200 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,200 165.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 1,700 195.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 2,000 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Purchased 2,200 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 2,400 170.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 3,100 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 3,500 125.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 3,700 185.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 3,900 190.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Purchased 5,000 195.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Purchased 21,700 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -56,000 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Written -18,400 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -15,300 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -4,100 180.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Written -3,000 130.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Written -2,700 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -1,100 210.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Written -1,000 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Call Options Written -900 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Written -800 160.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Written -800 155.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Written -500 160.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Written -500 135.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 ADR Call Options Written -100 170.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Written -100 145.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Call Options Written -100 140.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Call Options Written -100 150.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Call Options Written -100 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -45,400 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Purchased -18,800 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -8,600 170.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Purchased -6,700 165.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Purchased -5,900 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -4,600 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -3,700 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -3,000 155.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,700 80.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,500 120.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -2,300 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,800 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,500 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,200 135.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,100 150.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,000 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,000 170.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,000 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,000 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -1,000 80.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -800 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -700 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -500 140.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -500 175.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 ADR Put Options Purchased -400 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -400 165.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Purchased -200 115.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Purchased -200 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Purchased -100 155.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Written 100 140.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Written 100 110.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Written 100 75.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Written 100 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 100 168.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Written 200 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 ADR Put Options Written 200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 200 150.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Put Options Written 200 125.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Written 500 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 1,000 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 2,300 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 2,800 155.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Put Options Written 5,300 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 5,500 145.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 ADR Put Options Written 7,800 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 ADR Put Options Written 9,000 170.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 ADR Put Options Written 10,000 160.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 ADR Put Options Written 18,300 155.0000 American 19 Oct 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC. Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006197/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC