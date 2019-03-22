Log in
Barclays : Form 8.3 - SIBANYE Amendment

03/22/2019

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

Amendment to Convertible bond purchases

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SIBANYE GOLD LTD
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 19 March 2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES:
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
LONMIN PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 607,224 0.03% 2,131,005 0.09%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
34,763,747 1.53% 787,200 0.03%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL: 35,370,971 1.56% 2,918,205 0.13%
Class of relevant security: Convertible Bond XS1689727920
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 8,000,000 2.08% 1,600,000 0.07%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL: 8,000,000 2.08% 1,600,000 0.07%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
ADR Purchase 194 4.4638 USD
ADR Purchase 300 4.5000 USD
ADR Purchase 800 4.5025 USD
ADR Purchase 898 4.4933 USD
ADR Purchase 1,257 4.4900 USD
ADR Purchase 2,400 4.4600 USD
ADR Purchase 3,200 4.5200 USD
ADR Purchase 3,800 4.4800 USD
ADR Purchase 4,646 4.5300 USD
ADR Purchase 5,900 4.4801 USD
ADR Purchase 8,871 4.4842 USD
ADR Purchase 18,626 4.4453 USD
ADR Purchase 25,700 4.4760 USD
ADR Purchase 46,100 4.4822 USD
ADR Purchase 50,633 4.4802 USD
ADR Purchase 58,500 4.5087 USD
ADR Purchase 72,800 4.4798 USD
ADR Purchase 96,905 4.4966 USD
ADR Purchase 126,412 4.4890 USD
ADR Purchase 363,548 4.4713 USD
ADR Sale 200 4.4750 USD
ADR Sale 216 4.4608 USD
ADR Sale 300 4.4733 USD
ADR Sale 300 4.4500 USD
ADR Sale 300 4.5000 USD
ADR Sale 600 4.4908 USD
ADR Sale 700 4.4757 USD
ADR Sale 989 4.4650 USD
ADR Sale 1,100 4.4850 USD
ADR Sale 1,100 4.5045 USD
ADR Sale 1,200 4.4958 USD
ADR Sale 1,900 4.4878 USD
ADR Sale 1,900 4.4707 USD
ADR Sale 1,900 4.5044 USD
ADR Sale 1,955 4.4900 USD
ADR Sale 2,200 4.4852 USD
ADR Sale 2,378 4.4700 USD
ADR Sale 2,500 4.4624 USD
ADR Sale 2,500 4.5194 USD
ADR Sale 2,600 4.4838 USD
ADR Sale 2,800 4.5053 USD
ADR Sale 2,900 4.5244 USD
ADR Sale 3,066 4.4812 USD
ADR Sale 3,510 4.4865 USD
ADR Sale 3,675 4.4795 USD
ADR Sale 5,000 4.5200 USD
ADR Sale 6,094 4.4796 USD
ADR Sale 6,200 4.5081 USD
ADR Sale 11,500 4.5006 USD
ADR Sale 12,000 4.5165 USD
ADR Sale 14,719 4.4866 USD
ADR Sale 17,300 4.5058 USD
ADR Sale 20,102 4.4872 USD
ADR Sale 22,600 4.4776 USD
ADR Sale 29,500 4.4870 USD
ADR Sale 31,836 4.4763 USD
ADR Sale 33,400 4.4917 USD
ADR Sale 42,300 4.4751 USD
ADR Sale 50,100 4.4807 USD
ADR Sale 60,100 4.4896 USD
ADR Sale 489,625 4.4760 USD
Convertible Bond Purchase 2,600,000 94.5000 USD
Convertible Bond Purchase 6,000,000 94.7500 USD
Convertible Bond Sale 1,000,000 94.7500 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,188,000 16.1700 ZAR

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 126,375 16.2710 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 186,540 16.4000 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 382,487 16.1355 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 1,314,240 15.9384 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 8,773,360 16.1827 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 6,223 16.3834 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 9,130 16.5569 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 46,257 16.5046 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 46,548 16.4614 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 131,285 16.3683 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 141,203 15.8587 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 155,035 16.3120 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 1,188,000 16.1716 ZAR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 22 Mar 2019
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005157/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 11:19:05 UTC
