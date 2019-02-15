Log in
02/15 07:24:00 am
157.64 GBp   +0.43%
07:17aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - RHYTHMONE PLC
PU
07:17aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - TAPTICA INTERNATIONAL LTD
PU
07:02aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - OPHIR ENERGY PLC
PU
Barclays : Form 8.3 - SIBANYE GOLD LTD

02/15/2019 | 06:52am EST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Barclays PLC.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

SIBANYE GOLD LTD

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

14 FEB 2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES LONMIN PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 895,084 0.04% 1,053,185 0.05%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
24,367,832 1.08% 113,300 0.00%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(4)
TOTAL: 25,262,916 1.11% 1,166,485 0.05%
Class of relevant security: Convertible Bond XS1689727920
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 1,000,000 0.26% 0 0.00%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(4)
TOTAL: 1,000,000 0.26% 0 0.00%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
ADR Purchase 400 4.1525 USD
ADR Purchase 3,130 4.1331 USD
ADR Purchase 8,800 4.0942 USD
ADR Purchase 12,795 4.0717 USD
ADR Purchase 14,875 4.1011 USD
ADR Purchase 17,400 4.1207 USD
ADR Purchase 18,600 4.0861 USD
ADR Purchase 26,200 4.1118 USD
ADR Purchase 94,555 4.0822 USD
ADR Purchase 101,163 4.1159 USD
ADR Purchase 142,230 4.0801 USD
ADR Sale 300 4.0100 USD
ADR Sale 600 4.0550 USD
ADR Sale 700 4.0485 USD
ADR Sale 733 4.1200 USD
ADR Sale 1,600 4.1400 USD
ADR Sale 1,600 4.0762 USD
ADR Sale 1,995 4.1146 USD
ADR Sale 2,130 4.1300 USD
ADR Sale 3,000 4.1236 USD
ADR Sale 3,225 4.1111 USD
ADR Sale 5,300 4.1000 USD
ADR Sale 8,600 4.0622 USD
ADR Sale 14,800 4.1118 USD
ADR Sale 22,742 4.1174 USD
ADR Sale 24,600 4.1141 USD
ADR Sale 24,600 4.1126 USD
ADR Sale 56,363 4.1162 USD
ADR Sale 94,555 4.0822 USD
ADR Sale 172,705 4.0823 USD
Convertible Bond Purchase 1,000,000 91.0000 USD
Convertible Bond Sale 4,000,000 92.4625 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,663,574 15.2949 ZAR
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,676,000 14.6500 ZAR
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 5,957 15.2238 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 14,465 14.8845 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 46,703 14.9825 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 794,222 14.7294 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 7,420 15.1512 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 53,472 14.7935 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 63,037 14.8041 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 115,758 15.1429 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 207,928 14.7765 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 391,241 14.6558 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 834,948 14.9764 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 1,676,000 14.6514 ZAR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

15 FEB 2019

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005197/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 11:51:00 UTC
