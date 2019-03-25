Log in
03/25 08:46:04 am
155.33 GBp   -0.07%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Form 8.3 - SIBANYE GOLD LTD

03/25/2019 | 08:30am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SIBANYE GOLD LTD
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 22 March 2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES:
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
LONMIN PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 855,628 0.04% 3,446,424 0.15%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
35,906,880 1.58% 787,200 0.03%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL: 36,762,508 1.62% 4,233,624 0.19%
Class of relevant security: Convertible Bond XS1689727920
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 10,400,000 2.71% 0 0.00%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL: 10,400,000 2.71% 0 0.00%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
ADR Purchase 2 4.5700 USD
ADR Purchase 100 4.6300 USD
ADR Purchase 200 4.7300 USD
ADR Purchase 700 4.5892 USD
ADR Purchase 939 4.6230 USD
ADR Purchase 1,400 4.6289 USD
ADR Purchase 1,500 4.5940 USD
ADR Purchase 1,500 4.6170 USD
ADR Purchase 2,017 4.6100 USD
ADR Purchase 2,361 4.6202 USD
ADR Purchase 2,457 4.6179 USD
ADR Purchase 2,669 4.7100 USD
ADR Purchase 3,000 4.5608 USD
ADR Purchase 3,600 4.6000 USD
ADR Purchase 3,600 4.6280 USD
ADR Purchase 3,900 4.5716 USD
ADR Purchase 9,143 4.6252 USD
ADR Purchase 12,300 4.6310 USD
ADR Purchase 15,300 4.6444 USD
ADR Purchase 27,115 4.6290 USD
ADR Purchase 27,600 4.6384 USD
ADR Purchase 28,500 4.6150 USD
ADR Purchase 43,000 4.5865 USD
ADR Purchase 43,115 4.7247 USD
ADR Purchase 60,065 4.6184 USD
ADR Purchase 109,330 4.7572 USD
ADR Purchase 207,220 4.7061 USD
ADR Sale 2 4.5700 USD
ADR Sale 100 4.7000 USD
ADR Sale 100 4.7200 USD
ADR Sale 200 4.6375 USD
ADR Sale 344 4.5534 USD
ADR Sale 900 4.6116 USD
ADR Sale 1,000 4.6455 USD
ADR Sale 1,300 4.6226 USD
ADR Sale 2,815 4.7523 USD
ADR Sale 4,100 4.7293 USD
ADR Sale 5,042 4.6214 USD
ADR Sale 7,500 4.7209 USD
ADR Sale 9,729 4.6354 USD
ADR Sale 11,700 4.6112 USD
ADR Sale 11,700 4.6470 USD
ADR Sale 15,900 4.6321 USD
ADR Sale 15,900 4.6585 USD
ADR Sale 43,000 4.5865 USD
ADR Sale 58,500 4.6203 USD
ADR Sale 138,030 4.7499 USD
ADR Sale 284,771 4.6814 USD
Convertible Bond Purchase 2,000,000 98.1250 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 767,800 17.3938 ZAR
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,264,000 17.2500 ZAR

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 22,535 17.2983 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 23,822 17.2735 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 32,263 17.2451 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 85,354 17.2894 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 310,454 17.2431 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 1,112,690 17.2353 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 42,279 17.2083 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 72,340 17.2418 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 107,844 17.2709 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 233,531 17.2054 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 729,984 17.2728 ZAR
Ordinary NPV CFD Short 1,264,000 17.2517 ZAR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 25 Mar 2019
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005384/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 12:29:03 UTC
