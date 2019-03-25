Barclays : Form 8.3 - SIBANYE GOLD LTD

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose SIBANYE GOLD LTD relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 22 March 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES: disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? LONMIN PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 855,628 0.04% 3,446,424 0.15% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 35,906,880 1.58% 787,200 0.03% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 36,762,508 1.62% 4,233,624 0.19% Class of relevant security: Convertible Bond XS1689727920 Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 10,400,000 2.71% 0 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 10,400,000 2.71% 0 0.00%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities ADR Purchase 2 4.5700 USD ADR Purchase 100 4.6300 USD ADR Purchase 200 4.7300 USD ADR Purchase 700 4.5892 USD ADR Purchase 939 4.6230 USD ADR Purchase 1,400 4.6289 USD ADR Purchase 1,500 4.5940 USD ADR Purchase 1,500 4.6170 USD ADR Purchase 2,017 4.6100 USD ADR Purchase 2,361 4.6202 USD ADR Purchase 2,457 4.6179 USD ADR Purchase 2,669 4.7100 USD ADR Purchase 3,000 4.5608 USD ADR Purchase 3,600 4.6000 USD ADR Purchase 3,600 4.6280 USD ADR Purchase 3,900 4.5716 USD ADR Purchase 9,143 4.6252 USD ADR Purchase 12,300 4.6310 USD ADR Purchase 15,300 4.6444 USD ADR Purchase 27,115 4.6290 USD ADR Purchase 27,600 4.6384 USD ADR Purchase 28,500 4.6150 USD ADR Purchase 43,000 4.5865 USD ADR Purchase 43,115 4.7247 USD ADR Purchase 60,065 4.6184 USD ADR Purchase 109,330 4.7572 USD ADR Purchase 207,220 4.7061 USD ADR Sale 2 4.5700 USD ADR Sale 100 4.7000 USD ADR Sale 100 4.7200 USD ADR Sale 200 4.6375 USD ADR Sale 344 4.5534 USD ADR Sale 900 4.6116 USD ADR Sale 1,000 4.6455 USD ADR Sale 1,300 4.6226 USD ADR Sale 2,815 4.7523 USD ADR Sale 4,100 4.7293 USD ADR Sale 5,042 4.6214 USD ADR Sale 7,500 4.7209 USD ADR Sale 9,729 4.6354 USD ADR Sale 11,700 4.6112 USD ADR Sale 11,700 4.6470 USD ADR Sale 15,900 4.6321 USD ADR Sale 15,900 4.6585 USD ADR Sale 43,000 4.5865 USD ADR Sale 58,500 4.6203 USD ADR Sale 138,030 4.7499 USD ADR Sale 284,771 4.6814 USD Convertible Bond Purchase 2,000,000 98.1250 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 767,800 17.3938 ZAR Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,264,000 17.2500 ZAR

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities Ordinary NPV CFD Long 22,535 17.2983 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 23,822 17.2735 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 32,263 17.2451 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 85,354 17.2894 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 310,454 17.2431 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Long 1,112,690 17.2353 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 42,279 17.2083 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 72,340 17.2418 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 107,844 17.2709 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 233,531 17.2054 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 729,984 17.2728 ZAR Ordinary NPV CFD Short 1,264,000 17.2517 ZAR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 25 Mar 2019 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005384/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC