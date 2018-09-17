Barclays : Form 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 14 September 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES: disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? SHIRE PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 11,327,831 1.43% 11,897,694 1.50% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 11,333,116 1.43% 469,400 0.06% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 10,569,600 1.33% 989,600 0.12% TOTAL: 33,230,547 4.18% 13,356,694 1.68%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities ADR Purchase 3,800 20.9997 USD ADR Purchase 38,932 21.3647 USD ADR Purchase 125,850 20.9595 USD ADR Sale 3,600 21.1105 USD ADR Sale 3,800 20.9997 USD ADR Sale 17,000 21.2945 USD ADR Sale 18,332 21.4797 USD ADR Sale 251,700 20.9595 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 4,689.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 800 4,677.8125 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 800 4,680.6250 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 800 4,679.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 800 4,673.2500 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,000 4,675.5000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,300 4,674.6153 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,300 4,679.8461 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,400 4,700.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,800 4,677.2142 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,000 4,672.2500 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,400 4,678.0294 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,300 4,671.7325 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 7,500 4,686.5200 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 8,800 4,670.2727 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 13,000 4,661.1384 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 14,200 4,695.2464 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 19,500 4,685.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 24,200 4,677.1735 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 39,800 4,682.5276 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 77,400 4,686.8720 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 106,100 4,676.5702 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 144,900 4,675.6811 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 146,000 4,675.9068 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 55 4,685.5455 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 124 4,681.0322 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 300 4,691.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 400 4,659.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 400 4,667.2500 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 400 4,670.0500 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 580 4,677.4431 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 800 4,677.8125 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 800 4,679.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 800 4,673.2500 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 1,300 4,674.6153 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 1,800 4,664.3333 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 2,087 4,677.9468 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 2,169 4,679.1922 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 2,300 4,664.3913 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 2,400 4,678.4166 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 2,476 4,671.5061 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 2,495 4,677.0970 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 2,800 4,677.2142 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 3,000 4,672.2500 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 3,100 4,685.4839 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 3,400 4,677.7647 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 3,900 4,671.9051 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 8,100 4,691.8765 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 8,500 4,659.2941 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 8,722 4,672.3745 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 12,800 4,679.1562 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 12,992 4,683.7540 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 24,200 4,677.2107 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 41,900 4,681.3084 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 53,800 4,672.8234 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 144,900 4,675.6811 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 146,000 4,675.9068 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 270,600 4,687.2390 JPY

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 55 4,685.5314 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 124 4,681.0318 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 580 4,677.4430 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 2,087 4,677.9465 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 2,169 4,679.1921 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 2,476 4,671.5059 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 2,495 4,677.0971 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 8,722 4,672.3745 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 12,992 4,683.7540 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 41,900 4,681.3083 JPY Ordinary NPV CFD Short 19,500 4,685.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Short 19,500 4,685.0000 JPY

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 17 Sep 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 39,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 40,000 6182.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 48,000 4625.0000 European 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 90,000 4844.2636 European 25 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -460,000 6182.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -78,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -75,900 4286.5200 European 6 Sep 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -70,000 4598.0000 European 14 Jun 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -48,000 4625.0000 European 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -39,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 70,000 4598.0000 European 14 Jun 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 75,900 4286.5200 European 6 Sep 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 78,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 10,000,000 4528.6397 European 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 10,000,000 4528.6397 European 5 Oct 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005374/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC