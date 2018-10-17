Barclays : Form 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 15 October 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES: disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? SHIRE PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 11,211,231 1.41% 12,206,264 1.54% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 11,912,186 1.50% 10,331,900 1.30% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 10,521,600 1.32% 10,941,600 1.38% (4) TOTAL: 33,645,017 4.23% 33,479,764 4.21%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities ADR Purchase 17,200 19.7813 USD ADR Sale 17,200 19.7813 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 4,400.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 4,452.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 4,409.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 500 4,425.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 600 4,425.3333 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 600 4,446.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 600 4,412.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,400 4,400.3571 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,800 4,432.3055 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,400 4,421.2916 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,800 4,423.9642 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,400 4,405.9411 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,100 4,423.0975 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 5,200 4,426.7750 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 7,000 4,414.9285 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 7,200 4,424.6944 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 7,900 4,423.1848 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 10,500 4,406.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 13,000 4,415.6846 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 15,300 4,405.7973 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 36,500 4,402.1260 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 38,100 4,423.6063 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 69,000 4,431.5753 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 260,800 4,423.0375 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 301,300 4,426.1931 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 302,100 4,426.3667 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 200 4,422.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 600 4,406.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 600 4,412.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 600 4,446.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 600 4,425.3333 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 1,300 4,406.3076 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 1,600 4,406.2500 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 1,800 4,432.3333 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 2,000 4,431.5750 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 2,600 4,401.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 2,800 4,423.9642 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 4,100 4,422.4878 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 5,200 4,426.7750 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 5,700 4,416.8947 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 7,200 4,424.6944 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 7,900 4,423.1848 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 10,800 4,402.2314 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 13,400 4,405.9850 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 15,400 4,410.1493 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 36,200 4,422.4171 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 38,100 4,423.3490 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 105,070 4,418.0956 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 211,800 4,420.7733 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 301,100 4,426.1959 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 302,400 4,426.3607 JPY

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities Ordinary NPV CFD Long 700 4,399.5600 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Expires 18/10/2019 Long 105,070 4,418.0957 JPY

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES

Date of disclosure: 16 Oct 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN OPTION AND DERIVATIVE POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO

PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD relevant securities this from relates:

2. OPTIONS AND DERIVATIVES Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 39,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 40,000 6182.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 82,000 5264.7000 European 25 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -460,000 6182.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -78,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -75,900 4286.5200 European 6 Sep 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -70,000 4598.0000 European 14 Jun 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -39,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 70,000 4598.0000 European 14 Jun 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 75,900 4286.5200 European 6 Sep 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 78,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 10,000,000 4620.0372 European 6 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -10,000,000 4620.0372 European 6 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -10,000,000 4620.0372 European 6 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 10,000,000 4620.0372 European 6 Nov 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC. Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

