Barclays : Form 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

12/24/2018 | 01:15pm CET

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 21 December 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES:
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? SHIRE PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 11,796,092 1.48% 18,049,223 2.27%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
17,991,961 2.26% 11,451,425 1.44%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 10,514,600 1.32% 10,514,600 1.32%
TOTAL: 40,302,653 5.07% 40,015,248 5.04%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
ADR Purchase 15,102 16.6100 USD
ADR Purchase 69,304 16.5984 USD
ADR Purchase 100,680 16.7110 USD
ADR Purchase 265,190 16.7105 USD
ADR Purchase 281,734 16.6006 USD
ADR Sale 19,500 16.7177 USD
ADR Sale 31,900 16.7136 USD
ADR Sale 45,548 16.7664 USD
ADR Sale 50,340 16.7150 USD
ADR Sale 50,340 16.7110 USD
ADR Sale 67,120 16.7446 USD
ADR Sale 69,304 16.5984 USD
ADR Sale 562,026 16.6527 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 300 3,765.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 500 3,896.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 500 3,889.6720 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 600 3,796.3000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,700 3,821.3333 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,200 3,867.3750 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,300 3,790.6515 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,500 3,834.5228 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 10,700 3,877.5420 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 11,700 3,827.4700 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 15,600 3,791.7564 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 17,400 3,746.0775 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 25,200 3,759.8392 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 25,700 3,761.5680 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 49,900 3,793.8939 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 73,600 3,790.3817 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 82,500 3,800.9375 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 85,200 3,841.5856 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 109,700 3,813.9261 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 286,100 3,833.9377 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 520,900 3,834.9861 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,277,700 3,833.6885 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,607,200 3,835.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,208,200 3,833.4708 JPY
Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,239,500 3,832.9422 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 100 3,873.9000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 500 3,890.2000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 600 3,795.1666 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 804 3,785.9092 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 900 3,793.0111 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,000 3,781.6000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,000 3,743.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,017 3,866.9600 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,400 3,890.7642 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,736 3,816.4623 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 2,500 3,765.3600 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 2,500 3,890.9472 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 2,614 3,843.7742 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 2,911 3,864.5057 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 3,200 3,867.3750 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 3,768 3,791.3267 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 4,584 3,798.1522 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 5,390 3,885.1410 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 8,100 3,889.8024 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 8,400 3,775.4166 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 9,600 3,863.1770 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 9,846 3,879.6300 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 11,600 3,808.1724 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 11,905 3,841.2893 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 12,700 3,832.0944 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 12,800 3,799.9046 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 17,400 3,853.7586 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 18,000 3,745.6888 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 21,800 3,754.8279 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 22,300 3,751.3722 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 24,594 3,809.5216 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 24,931 3,818.8759 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 24,971 3,870.0084 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 28,300 3,782.4169 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 49,900 3,793.8939 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 56,129 3,795.9488 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 66,500 3,911.5789 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 73,600 3,790.3817 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 82,500 3,800.9375 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 107,800 3,800.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 109,700 3,813.9261 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 184,600 3,835.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 402,600 3,885.6587 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 4,144,100 3,831.9101 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 4,208,200 3,833.4708 JPY
Ordinary NPV Sale 5,177,600 3,836.2104 JPY

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 804 3,785.9093 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 1,017 3,866.9614 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 1,736 3,816.4623 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 2,500 3,890.9468 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 2,614 3,843.7741 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 2,911 3,864.5058 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 3,768 3,791.3266 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 4,584 3,798.1521 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 5,390 3,885.1409 JPY
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 8,400 3,799.6200 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 9,846 3,879.6299 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 11,905 3,841.2893 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 12,800 3,799.9045 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 22,000 3,834.3092 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 24,594 3,809.5216 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 24,931 3,818.8758 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 24,971 3,870.0084 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 56,129 3,795.9488 JPY
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 568,000 3,830.7770 JPY
Ordinary NPV CFD Long 1,703,000 3,833.0825 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Short 100 3,889.0000 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Short 500 3,889.6730 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Short 1,100 3,757.7272 JPY
Ordinary NPV SWAP Short 22,000 3,851.9547 JPY

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES
Date of disclosure: 24 Dec 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC.
are being disclosed:
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry
of description purchasing, of price date
relevant selling, securities per unit
security varying etc to which
option
relates
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 150,000 3889.0000 American 11 Jun 2021
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -75,900 4286.5200 European 6 Sep 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -70,000 4598.0000 European 14 Jun 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -150,000 3889.0000 American 11 Jun 2021
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 70,000 4598.0000 European 14 Jun 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 75,900 4286.5200 European 6 Sep 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 10,000,000 4206.0397 European 7 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -10,000,000 4206.0397 European 7 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -10,000,000 4206.0397 European 7 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 10,000,000 4206.0397 European 7 Jan 2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181224005081/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 12:14:13 UTC
