Barclays : Form 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 24 December 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES: disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? SHIRE PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 11,770,922 1.48% 18,124,994 2.28% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 18,041,961 2.27% 11,451,425 1.44% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 10,514,600 1.32% 10,514,600 1.32% TOTAL: 40,327,483 5.07% 40,091,019 5.04%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities ADR Purchase 700 16.4064 USD ADR Purchase 3,600 16.3191 USD ADR Purchase 12,900 16.3589 USD ADR Purchase 20,500 16.3553 USD ADR Purchase 25,324 16.4914 USD ADR Sale 100 16.4600 USD ADR Sale 122 16.4400 USD ADR Sale 200 16.3900 USD ADR Sale 200 16.3200 USD ADR Sale 227 16.4014 USD ADR Sale 300 16.3566 USD ADR Sale 638 16.3727 USD ADR Sale 700 16.4842 USD ADR Sale 700 16.4064 USD ADR Sale 884 16.4067 USD ADR Sale 1,119 16.3864 USD ADR Sale 1,128 16.4500 USD ADR Sale 1,200 16.3850 USD ADR Sale 1,400 16.3989 USD ADR Sale 1,958 16.4373 USD ADR Sale 2,146 16.4260 USD ADR Sale 2,754 16.3421 USD ADR Sale 3,190 16.3876 USD ADR Sale 3,500 16.3830 USD ADR Sale 4,000 16.3764 USD ADR Sale 5,529 16.3909 USD ADR Sale 7,130 16.4427 USD ADR Sale 7,400 16.5098 USD ADR Sale 13,000 16.3414 USD ADR Sale 13,195 16.4253 USD ADR Sale 15,075 16.4683 USD ADR Sale 20,500 16.3527 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 27 Dec 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 150,000 3889.0000 American 11 Jun 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -75,900 4286.5200 European 6 Sep 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -70,000 4598.0000 European 14 Jun 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -150,000 3889.0000 American 11 Jun 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 70,000 4598.0000 European 14 Jun 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 75,900 4286.5200 European 6 Sep 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 10,000,000 4206.0397 European 7 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -10,000,000 4206.0397 European 7 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -10,000,000 4206.0397 European 7 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 10,000,000 4206.0397 European 7 Jan 2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005071/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC