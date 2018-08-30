Barclays : Form 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - AMENDMENT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

AMENDMENT

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 28 August 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES: disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? SHIRE PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 11,450,241 1.44% 12,550,224 1.58% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 18,482,790 2.33% 17,041,900 2.14% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 16,823,700 2.12% 17,243,700 2.17% (4) TOTAL: 46,756,731 5.88% 46,835,824 5.89%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities ADR Purchase 50,340 20.9991 USD ADR Purchase 122,275 20.9693 USD ADR Sale 61,138 20.9693 USD ADR Sale 111,478 20.9828 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 4,674.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 300 4,699.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 300 4,691.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 500 4,660.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 600 4,664.6666 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 700 4,680.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 700 4,667.3571 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,000 4,660.6000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,000 4,659.4000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,300 4,659.5384 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,500 4,662.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,600 4,662.3750 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,800 4,676.5555 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,900 4,660.2105 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,400 4,666.3291 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,600 4,657.9076 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,700 4,662.7189 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,400 4,662.3636 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,600 4,662.0326 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 7,300 4,678.8219 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 9,200 4,661.5760 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 11,700 4,666.0341 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 12,400 4,667.4193 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 12,600 4,664.6031 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 15,200 4,679.8421 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 26,700 4,659.9063 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 44,300 4,667.7742 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 90,600 4,675.4194 JPY Ordinary NPV Purchase 175,900 4,675.6583 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 300 4,699.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 463 4,672.3326 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 566 4,668.2826 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 600 4,664.6666 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 660 4,666.1242 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 700 4,667.3571 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 812 4,663.4310 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 1,000 4,660.6000 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 1,161 4,665.3049 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 1,300 4,659.5384 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 1,561 4,664.7745 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 1,800 4,670.7777 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 2,436 4,659.9638 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 2,500 4,658.0800 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 3,400 4,659.7647 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 3,700 4,662.7189 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 4,300 4,678.3953 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 4,500 4,680.1111 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 5,000 4,661.9500 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 6,200 4,662.1209 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 6,700 4,662.8805 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 7,400 4,661.5675 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 10,300 4,680.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 10,741 4,667.1835 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 15,200 4,678.7828 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 15,800 4,660.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 21,200 4,661.0849 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 91,300 4,676.6046 JPY Ordinary NPV Sale 289,500 4,670.5730 JPY

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 186 4,668.7588 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 202 4,670.4326 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 211 4,673.3880 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 226 4,672.8108 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 237 4,668.2189 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 252 4,671.4484 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 293 4,666.6410 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 340 4,665.2716 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 392 4,671.3424 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 423 4,664.9498 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 610 4,661.1135 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 975 4,664.6452 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 1,169 4,662.5723 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 2,143 4,659.0508 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 5,188 4,666.0312 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Long 5,553 4,668.2600 JPY Ordinary NPV CFD Long 13,500 4,660.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV SWAP Short 500 4,660.0000 JPY Ordinary NPV CFD Short 13,000 4,680.4680 JPY

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES Date of disclosure: 29 Aug 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 39,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 40,000 6182.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 48,000 4625.0000 European 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -460,000 6182.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -78,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -48,000 4625.0000 European 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -39,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 78,000 5781.0000 European 14 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 104,700 5065.8300 European 17 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 114,000 4750.0200 European 14 May 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 3,200,000 4651.0142 European 5 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 13,200,000 4799.0427 European 5 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,200,000 4799.0427 European 5 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,200,000 4651.0142 European 5 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -13,200,000 4799.0427 European 5 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -3,200,000 4651.0142 European 5 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 3,200,000 4651.0142 European 5 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 13,200,000 4799.0427 European 5 Sep 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

