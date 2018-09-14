Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS (BARC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/14 12:19:51 pm
171.996 GBp   -0.12%
12:03pBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC
PU
11:48aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CME GROUP INC
PU
09/13BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - NEX GROUP PLC AMENDMENT
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Barclays : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CME GROUP INC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 11:48am CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt CME GROUP INC
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 13 September 2018
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal YES:
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? NEX GROUP PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 482,131 0.14% 155,187 0.05%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
79,774 0.02% 150,980 0.04%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(4)
TOTAL: 561,905 0.16% 306,167 0.09%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
USD 0.01 Class A common SWAP Long 110 171.9600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common SWAP Short 116 171.9600 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 14 Sep 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005161/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 09:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
12:03pBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC
PU
11:48aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CME GROUP INC
PU
09/13BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - NEX GROUP PLC AMENDMENT
PU
09/13BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - SKY PLC AMENDMENT
PU
09/13BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - SKY PLC
PU
09/13BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - NEX GROUP PLC
PU
09/12BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - CYBG PLC
PU
09/12BARCLAYS : Publication of Final Terms
PU
09/12BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
PU
09/12BARCLAYS : becomes the first high street UK bank to allow customers to bring the..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/09Barclays Invests In Beacon Platform For FinTech Developer Platform 
09/05Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/31Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/31WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA 
08/31Fed extension on 'living will' submissions 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21 373 M
EBIT 2018 6 048 M
Net income 2018 1 562 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,76%
P/E ratio 2018 18,49
P/E ratio 2019 7,92
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 29 469 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,23  GBP
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Reuben Jeffery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS-15.21%38 645
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.15%381 528
BANK OF AMERICA3.08%301 046
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.39%272 142
WELLS FARGO-9.35%264 888
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.54%225 512
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.