Barclays : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INTU PROPERTIES PLC

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose INTU PROPERTIES PLC relevant securities this form relates: (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt Brookfield Property Group principal trader is connected (d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 11 October 2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal NO: trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Convertible Bond XS1511910025 Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 2,000,000 0.53% 0 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (4) TOTAL: 2,000,000 0.53% 0 0.00% Class of relevant security: 50p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 4,521,919 0.33% 10,131,759 0.75% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 7,941,979 0.59% 12,087,347 0.89% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (4) TOTAL: 12,463,898 0.92% 22,219,106 1.64%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit security securities paid/received paid/received 50p ordinary Purchase 2,014,222 1.8400 GBP 1.827 GBP 50p ordinary Sale 1,037,836 1.8400 GBP 1.827 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 50p ordinary CFD Long 403 1.8318 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 1,087 35.0348 ZAR 50p ordinary CFD Long 1,196 34.9700 ZAR 50p ordinary CFD Long 1,437 1.8323 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 7,664 1.8321 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 9,371 1.8334 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 12,464 1.8338 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 17,507 1.8316 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 20,771 1.8276 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 24,416 1.8353 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 24,639 35.1859 ZAR 50p ordinary SWAP Long 24,951 1.8280 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 100,088 1.8377 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 205,729 35.1464 ZAR 50p ordinary SWAP Short 37 1.8329 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Short 879 1.8301 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Short 2,167 1.8321 GBP 50p ordinary SWAP Short 2,167 1.8321 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Short 6,049 1.8350 GBP 50p ordinary SWAP Short 6,178 1.8323 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Short 12,754 35.0508 ZAR 50p ordinary CFD Short 18,671 1.8281 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Short 21,174 1.8279 GBP 50p ordinary SWAP Short 33,680 1.8345 GBP 50p ordinary SWAP Short 79,893 1.8318 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Short 100,108 35.1558 ZAR 50p ordinary CFD Short 205,729 1.8283 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Short 248,441 1.8328 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Short 791,259 35.0905 ZAR 50p ordinary SWAP Expires 15/10/2019 Short 904,951 1.8280 GBP 50p ordinary SWAP Short 904,951 1.8280 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 12 Oct 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

