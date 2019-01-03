Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION - AMENDMENT

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
(d) Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE
(e) Date dealing undertaken:
28 December 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
NO
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary NPV
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
870,808
0.07%
2,216,605
0.19%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
738,900
0.06%
2,600,900
0.22%
(4)
TOTAL:
1,609,708
0.14%
4,817,505
0.41%
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
16
13.1750 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.2000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.1900 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
146
13.4343 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
181
13.4800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
13.5600 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
13.2700 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
13.1950 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
300
13.4866 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
327
13.1200 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
400
13.1737 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
400
13.1911 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
700
13.2200 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
800
15.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,500
13.0806 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,500
13.1006 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,600
13.1959 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,700
13.1764 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,000
13.1610 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,200
20.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,206
13.0241 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,295
13.1781 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,500
13.1824 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,900
13.2697 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,200
19.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,700
13.1922 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,100
18.0141 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,300
13.0283 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,307
13.2102 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,900
13.0663 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
5,200
13.2144 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
5,300
13.2590 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
5,500
17.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
6,100
18.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
7,002
13.1787 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
7,499
12.9820 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
7,573
13.2408 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
8,000
13.2511 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
9,644
13.2548 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
10,000
13.1325 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
11,300
13.1754 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
12,520
13.1700 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
12,800
14.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
15,350
13.2147 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
16,000
13.2078 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
16,510
13.4894 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
18,095
12.9901 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
19,706
13.1995 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
20,100
13.3701 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
20,380
13.1650 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
21,200
13.1841 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
22,100
13.2307 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
28,380
13.2595 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
28,800
13.3362 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
34,100
13.1253 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
34,151
13.1946 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
36,200
17.9081 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
37,100
13.1651 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
41,300
13.2946 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
49,082
13.1872 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
77,756
13.2004 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
87,287
13.1954 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
204,000
13.2286 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
209,374
13.1744 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
277,313
13.2036 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
380,100
13.2736 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
438,000
13.2722 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,183,300
13.4495 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
8,848,096
13.1838 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
11,000
18.0501 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
36,200
18.321 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
222,721
17.63 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
36,200
17.9081 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,100
18.0141 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
13.1100 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
13.5100 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
13.1800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
181
13.4800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
200
13.2950 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
200
13.5700 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
200
13.1700 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
200
13.2300 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
300
13.4300 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
300
13.2933 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
300
13.1500 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
300
13.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
300
14.5000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
300
16.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
400
13.1350 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
600
13.1550 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
600
13.2500 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
700
13.2200 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
789
13.2206 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
800
13.3825 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
900
13.2172 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,000
13.2100 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,100
13.2022 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,300
13.1823 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,400
13.1321 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,400
13.1785 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,400
13.5000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,800
13.2733 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,174
13.1667 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,200
13.1756 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,243
13.1968 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,300
13.2071 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,600
13.5369 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,800
13.1400 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,827
13.1200 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,900
13.1358 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,100
13.1641 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,200
13.2250 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,980
13.4540 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,200
13.5126 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5,000
13.4834 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5,800
13.4938 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
7,300
13.1761 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
7,802
13.1787 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
8,100
13.2511 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
8,600
13.2069 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
9,600
13.1661 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
10,200
13.1893 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
11,000
18.0500 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
11,316
13.1754 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
11,590
13.2547 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
12,100
13.1645 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
12,554
13.1702 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
13,510
13.5343 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
15,480
13.1755 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
15,600
13.1650 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
16,500
13.1717 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
22,100
13.2307 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
27,100
13.3415 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
28,200
13.2419 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
29,600
13.1815 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
36,200
18.3210 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
38,020
13.1699 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
40,000
13.0114 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
43,200
13.1833 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
46,400
13.1666 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
55,300
13.1478 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
63,139
13.4371 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
114,536
13.4466 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
120,019
13.4483 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
126,805
13.3868 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
127,049
13.1713 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
143,738
13.1619 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
158,027
13.1648 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
175,563
13.1851 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
177,009
13.1923 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
204,000
13.2286 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
266,632
13.1832 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
289,400
13.2663 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
299,508
13.2259 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
327,000
13.2535 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
376,800
13.2843 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
535,147
13.1442 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
545,362
13.4470 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
559,242
13.4646 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
627,499
13.2051 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
652,817
13.4488 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,304,195
13.1863 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,424,048
13.1838 USD
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
3 Jan 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
