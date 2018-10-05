Barclays : Form 8 ( DD)- BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION (d) Status of person making the disclosure: e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree) CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE (e) Date dealing undertaken: 4 Oct 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 1,522,213 0.13% 70,000 0.01% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 690,600 0.06% 3,416,200 0.29% (4) TOTAL: 2,212,813 0.19% 3,486,200 0.30%

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities Ordinary NPV Purchase 300 11.6133 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 11.6150 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 600 11.6000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,038 11.5883 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,200 11.5308 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,200 11.6204 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,370 11.6014 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,400 11.5550 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,200 11.5971 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,500 11.6400 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 5,800 11.5998 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 8,072 11.6112 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 9,040 11.6224 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 9,800 11.5458 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 13,700 11.5973 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 14,245 11.6500 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 15,718 11.6051 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 18,740 11.5974 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 20,081 11.6077 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 21,418 11.5976 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 81,300 11.6309 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 95,000 11.6272 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 170,705 11.6099 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 197,091 11.6160 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 131 11.5900 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 500 11.6140 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,041 11.5117 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,400 11.5985 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,423 11.5200 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,498 11.6100 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,800 11.6155 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,400 11.5550 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,077 11.5300 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,500 11.6400 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,900 11.5965 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 5,300 11.5619 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 5,900 11.6005 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 6,502 11.5977 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 6,600 11.6059 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 7,183 11.5600 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 12,300 11.5999 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 18,000 11.6112 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 19,752 11.6056 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 22,009 11.5894 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 28,490 11.6500 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 74,978 11.6387 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 82,200 11.6314 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 89,600 11.6275 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 124,071 11.6158 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 195,108 11.6032 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 900 9 USD American 18 Jan 2019 2.7455 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 3,000 10 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.6300 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 300 11 USD American 2 Nov 2018 0.8200 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 400 11 USD American 18 Jan 2019 1.1300 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 1,700 12 USD American 19 Oct 2018 0.1400 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 3,100 12 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.6300 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 200 15 USD American 18 Apr 2019 0.3100 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 3,800 15 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.8778 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 1,100 11 USD American 19 Oct 2018 0.0600 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 200 15 USD American 17 Jan 2020 3.9100 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO

Date of disclosure: 5 Oct 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure: Barclays PLC. Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates: BARRICK GOLD CORP

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 13.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 8.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 11.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 6.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 10.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 200 15.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 300 20.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 600 12.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 800 11.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,100 14.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,300 18.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,400 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,600 13.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,700 13.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,700 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,900 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 2,000 12.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 3,300 10.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 4,000 11.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 5,500 12.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 9,400 9.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 9,600 12.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 15,600 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 30,800 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 45,000 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 177,100 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 207,600 11.0000 American 9 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -278,100 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -258,600 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -182,300 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -135,200 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -132,100 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -123,900 13.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -115,400 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -91,600 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -82,300 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -79,200 30.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -59,200 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -56,900 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -55,500 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -51,800 14.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -44,100 25.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -44,100 35.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -33,700 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -26,900 15.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -21,300 10.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -20,800 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -19,700 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -18,000 18.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -16,100 11.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -15,600 37.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -14,600 15.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,300 27.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -12,500 16.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -10,500 19.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -9,900 17.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -6,400 14.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -6,000 27.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,900 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,300 19.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,800 9.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,800 11.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,700 24.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,200 15.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,000 21.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,000 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,800 12.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,700 12.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,700 10.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -700 26.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 11.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -400 9.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -200 17.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 21.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 10.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -518,000 12.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300,000 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -160,200 9.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -140,700 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -74,600 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -53,400 9.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -27,100 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -13,600 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -10,700 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -10,000 13.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -8,900 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -4,700 12.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -4,600 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,800 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,600 11.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,900 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,500 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,500 9.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -800 13.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -800 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -400 10.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 10.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 8.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -200 12.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 11.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 10.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 15.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 10.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 8.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 5.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 700 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 3,100 11.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 3,700 14.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 15,000 11.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 19,200 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 21,600 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 22,400 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 25,500 10.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 53,800 12.0000 American 0 Jan 1900

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

