Barclays : Form 8 ( DD)- BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
(d) Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE
(e) Date dealing undertaken:
4 Oct 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
NO
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary NPV
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
1,522,213
0.13%
70,000
0.01%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
690,600
0.06%
3,416,200
0.29%
(4)
TOTAL:
2,212,813
0.19%
3,486,200
0.30%
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
300
11.6133 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
400
11.6150 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
600
11.6000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,038
11.5883 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,200
11.5308 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,200
11.6204 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,370
11.6014 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,400
11.5550 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,200
11.5971 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,500
11.6400 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
5,800
11.5998 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
8,072
11.6112 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
9,040
11.6224 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
9,800
11.5458 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
13,700
11.5973 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
14,245
11.6500 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
15,718
11.6051 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
18,740
11.5974 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
20,081
11.6077 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
21,418
11.5976 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
81,300
11.6309 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
95,000
11.6272 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
170,705
11.6099 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
197,091
11.6160 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
131
11.5900 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
500
11.6140 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,041
11.5117 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,400
11.5985 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,423
11.5200 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,498
11.6100 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,800
11.6155 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,400
11.5550 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,077
11.5300 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,500
11.6400 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,900
11.5965 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5,300
11.5619 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5,900
11.6005 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
6,502
11.5977 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
6,600
11.6059 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
7,183
11.5600 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
12,300
11.5999 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
18,000
11.6112 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
19,752
11.6056 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
22,009
11.5894 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
28,490
11.6500 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
74,978
11.6387 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
82,200
11.6314 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
89,600
11.6275 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
124,071
11.6158 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
195,108
11.6032 USD
4. OTHER INFORMATION
None
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
5 Oct 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
