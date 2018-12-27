Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
24 December 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary NPV
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
952,962
0.08%
191,229
0.02%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
775,100
0.07%
2,599,700
0.22%
TOTAL:
1,728,062
0.15%
2,790,929
0.24%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
7
13.5800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
27
13.6450 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.6600 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.4550 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.2800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.4600 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.6750 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.5200 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
13.4925 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
13.6775 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
300
13.6766 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
327
13.4500 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
382
13.6800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
400
18.4300 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
500
13.5400 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
500
13.6760 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
600
13.6791 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
800
13.6850 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
875
13.4625 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,300
13.6842 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,773
13.6823 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,000
13.6880 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,100
13.6900 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,500
13.3532 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,182
13.6392 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,906
13.6661 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,500
13.5293 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
5,200
13.6942 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
10,700
13.5274 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
11,900
13.5349 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
12,000
13.5075 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
13,155
13.6951 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
14,900
13.5715 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
16,200
13.6884 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
17,031
13.6430 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
36,827
13.4965 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
39,100
13.5362 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
49,028
13.6858 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
50,700
13.5343 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
162,113
13.6400 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,900
18.2695 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
400
18.4300 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
12
13.6100 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
13.6000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
200
13.4600 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
200
13.6750 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
300
13.4800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
300
13.6617 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
400
13.5200 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
400
13.5950 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
400
13.5562 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
500
13.5040 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
500
13.5595 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
627
13.5265 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
700
13.4328 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
800
13.6600 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,000
13.6650 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,000
13.5350 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,600
13.3550 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,600
13.5425 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,900
13.3600 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,900
18.2694 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,906
13.6700 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,500
13.3532 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,800
13.5375 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,316
13.6397 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,900
13.2243 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
10,700
13.5274 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
12,700
13.5755 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
18,400
13.5851 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
20,115
13.5303 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
20,900
13.5765 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
26,100
13.4838 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
29,600
13.5186 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
30,300
13.5075 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
81,195
13.6400 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
93,656
13.6791 USD
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
27 Dec 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
