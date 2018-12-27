Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 0 12/27/2018 | 11:45am CET Send by mail :

FORM 8 (DD) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS) Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 24 December 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? 2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 952,962 0.08% 191,229 0.02% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 775,100 0.07% 2,599,700 0.22% TOTAL: 1,728,062 0.15% 2,790,929 0.24% All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL). (b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. (a) Purchases and sales (i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser) Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities Ordinary NPV Purchase 7 13.5800 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 27 13.6450 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.6600 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.4550 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.2800 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.4600 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.6750 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.5200 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 13.4925 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 13.6775 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 300 13.6766 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 327 13.4500 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 382 13.6800 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 18.4300 CAD Ordinary NPV Purchase 500 13.5400 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 500 13.6760 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 600 13.6791 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 800 13.6850 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 875 13.4625 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,300 13.6842 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,773 13.6823 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,000 13.6880 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,100 13.6900 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,500 13.3532 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,182 13.6392 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,906 13.6661 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,500 13.5293 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 5,200 13.6942 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 10,700 13.5274 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 11,900 13.5349 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 12,000 13.5075 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 13,155 13.6951 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 14,900 13.5715 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 16,200 13.6884 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 17,031 13.6430 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 36,827 13.4965 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 39,100 13.5362 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 49,028 13.6858 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 50,700 13.5343 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 162,113 13.6400 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,900 18.2695 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 400 18.4300 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 12 13.6100 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 13.6000 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 200 13.4600 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 200 13.6750 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 300 13.4800 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 300 13.6617 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 400 13.5200 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 400 13.5950 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 400 13.5562 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 500 13.5040 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 500 13.5595 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 627 13.5265 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 700 13.4328 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 800 13.6600 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,000 13.6650 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,000 13.5350 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,600 13.3550 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,600 13.5425 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,900 13.3600 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,900 18.2694 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,906 13.6700 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,500 13.3532 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,800 13.5375 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,316 13.6397 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,900 13.2243 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 10,700 13.5274 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 12,700 13.5755 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 18,400 13.5851 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 20,115 13.5303 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 20,900 13.5765 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 26,100 13.4838 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 29,600 13.5186 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 30,300 13.5075 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 81,195 13.6400 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 93,656 13.6791 USD (ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit (c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 400 8 USD American 18 Jan 2019 5.6700 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 100 10 USD American 18 Jan 2019 3.6800 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 11,400 10 USD American 17 Jan 2020 4.2030 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 1,800 12 USD American 18 Jan 2019 1.5466 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 900 12 USD American 25 Jan 2019 1.3900 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 1,500 13 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.4986 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 100 13 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.4100 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 600 14 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.2550 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 100 14 USD American 11 Jan 2019 0.2500 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 1,100 14 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.3381 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 500 14 USD American 15 Feb 2019 0.5880 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 400 15 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.1700 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 500 15 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.6400 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 400 16 USD American 15 Feb 2019 0.1900 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 400 20 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.6925 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 200 23 USD American 18 Apr 2019 0.0600 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 800 13 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.0900 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 4,000 12 USD American 18 Apr 2019 0.4847 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 2,900 13 USD American 18 Apr 2019 0.8600 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 100 15 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.8000 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 5,500 17 USD American 17 Jan 2020 5.1500 USD (ii) Exercise Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit (d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) 4. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None (c) Attachments Are any Supplemental Forms attached? Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 27 Dec 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS) DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC. Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') 1. KEY INFORMATION Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION relevant securities this from relates: 2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS) Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 12.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 14.0000 American 11 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 200 20.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 300 13.0000 American 11 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 500 14.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 500 14.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 600 15.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 900 12.0000 American 25 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,500 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,700 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 3,700 18.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 4,800 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 5,500 14.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 6,500 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 8,800 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 11,000 13.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 11,500 35.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 15,200 16.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 19,100 17.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 34,500 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 45,000 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 51,800 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 91,600 9.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 177,100 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -288,400 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -258,100 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -164,800 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -111,700 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -97,400 12.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -92,600 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -81,400 30.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -72,500 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -70,500 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -60,700 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -50,000 15.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -49,000 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -46,500 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -44,200 35.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -26,800 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -25,800 25.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -23,500 15.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -20,800 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -19,600 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -15,600 37.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,800 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,300 27.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -11,600 18.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -11,400 25.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -9,400 19.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -8,200 26.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -7,800 22.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -7,500 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,900 27.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,700 14.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,300 19.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,200 19.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,800 21.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,700 24.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,800 21.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,600 18.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,900 17.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,100 20.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,500 13.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,300 16.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,000 15.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,000 10.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -900 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -900 14.0000 American 25 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -800 13.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -700 26.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -700 15.0000 American 25 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 14.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -400 10.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -200 23.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 19.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300,000 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -155,100 9.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -132,800 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -82,200 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -72,600 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -53,100 9.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -13,600 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -9,200 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -7,600 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -4,600 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,800 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,000 10.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,900 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,400 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,000 14.0000 American 11 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -500 13.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -400 12.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 8.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 14.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -200 13.0000 American 11 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -100 13.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 18.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 13.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 12.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 20.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 17.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 12.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 18.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 18.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 19.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 300 20.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 12.0000 American 25 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 7.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 5.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 8.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 23.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 800 14.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,000 12.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,000 15.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,000 20.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,100 17.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,100 20.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,400 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,000 12.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,200 20.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,200 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,600 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 4,900 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,000 15.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,500 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,700 19.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 8,600 18.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 8,900 13.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 9,900 11.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 10,400 17.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 12,800 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 13,700 12.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 20,200 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 30,300 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 37,800 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 87,300 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC. Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood: It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005173/en/ BARCLAYS PLC Source: BARCLAYS PLC

