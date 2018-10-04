Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION - AMENDMENT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

AMENDMENT TO SALES AND PURCHASES

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 28 September 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 1,460,986 0.13% 0 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 475,300 0.04% 3,411,900 0.29% (4) TOTAL: 1,936,286 0.17% 3,411,900 0.29%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 11.0700 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 212 11.1800 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 11.1000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 586 11.0900 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 600 12.5000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 600 11.1483 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 800 11.2250 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,000 11.2050 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,200 11.1750 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,200 11.2600 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,300 10.0000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,667 11.0988 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,900 11.0750 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,400 11.3000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,600 12.0000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,700 11.2055 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,800 11.1691 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,000 11.1796 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,300 11.1615 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,513 11.1696 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,700 11.1025 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,700 11.1864 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,838 11.1463 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 5,459 11.0948 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 6,700 11.2140 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 7,000 11.1895 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 8,000 11.1719 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 9,617 11.1566 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 9,800 11.0000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 15,300 11.1269 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 16,900 11.2550 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 20,000 11.1899 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 22,133 11.1301 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 26,739 11.1017 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 31,700 11.2374 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 49,600 11.1014 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 54,300 11.0926 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 66,805 11.1441 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 67,542 11.0860 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 73,400 11.1194 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 98,897 11.1050 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 119,974 11.1066 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 132,500 11.1140 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 156,540 11.2323 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,124,765 11.0800 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 51 11.0700 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 11.1850 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 11.1700 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 11.1250 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 149 11.1000 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 300 11.0966 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 400 11.1703 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 400 11.1575 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 400 11.1800 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 500 11.1620 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 500 11.1750 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 586 11.0900 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 600 11.1566 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 606 11.2078 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 700 11.2471 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 900 11.1738 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 906 11.2399 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,000 11.1130 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,000 11.1900 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,000 11.5000 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,113 11.1568 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,300 11.2400 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,500 11.0583 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,666 11.1880 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,700 11.2350 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,800 11.1344 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,945 11.0596 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,500 11.2000 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,600 11.1707 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,700 11.0905 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,100 11.1332 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,400 11.1855 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,534 11.1884 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,570 11.0825 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,000 11.1017 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,200 11.1223 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,400 11.1040 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,700 11.1368 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 5,200 11.1004 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 6,800 11.2120 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 7,287 11.1401 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 8,762 11.0814 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 8,800 11.1897 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 9,400 11.1453 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 10,977 11.2534 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 13,738 11.0973 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 14,250 11.1467 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 15,401 11.2239 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 16,564 11.2276 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 17,190 11.1020 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 17,848 11.1336 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 18,882 11.1283 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 19,600 11.1272 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 20,939 11.2562 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 21,000 11.1171 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 25,200 11.0750 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 25,400 11.1150 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 30,631 11.1398 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 38,500 11.1098 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 43,500 11.0986 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 47,800 11.2289 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 55,500 11.1496 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 76,501 11.1271 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 87,621 11.0579 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 92,672 11.0860 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 99,197 11.1050 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 100,300 11.1139 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 104,900 11.1342 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 106,600 11.1180 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 138,364 11.2035 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 564,827 11.0800 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 1,100 11 USD American 28 Sep 2018 0.0800 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 200 11 USD American 5 Oct 2018 0.2200 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 2,000 11 USD American 5 Oct 2018 0.2700 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 1,100 11 USD American 19 Oct 2018 0.3900 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 500 11 USD American 16 Nov 2018 0.6300 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 1,600 14 USD American 16 Nov 2018 0.0600 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 500 17 USD American 18 Apr 2019 0.1500 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 1,600 11 USD American 5 Oct 2018 0.1400 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 4,800 11 USD American 18 Apr 2019 0.9200 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 400 12 USD American 5 Oct 2018 0.4400 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 3,500 11 USD American 19 Oct 2018 0.2808 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 4 Oct 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORP relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 6.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 12.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 8.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 300 20.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 500 12.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 500 13.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 800 11.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,100 14.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,300 18.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,300 10.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,400 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,700 9.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,700 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,700 13.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,900 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,900 10.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 2,000 12.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 2,000 12.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 4,200 11.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 5,300 12.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 9,800 11.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 13,200 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 14,100 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 45,000 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 177,100 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -274,400 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -258,500 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -182,100 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -135,200 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -132,100 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -123,300 13.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -115,400 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -91,600 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -82,300 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -79,200 30.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -62,300 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -62,000 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -55,500 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -51,700 14.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -44,100 35.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -43,100 25.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -33,700 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -22,500 10.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -21,900 15.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -20,800 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -19,700 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -18,000 18.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -16,100 11.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -15,600 37.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -14,400 15.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,300 27.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -12,500 16.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -10,500 19.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -9,900 17.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -9,300 11.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -6,400 14.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -6,000 27.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,900 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,300 19.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,800 9.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,700 24.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,000 12.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,000 21.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,700 12.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,000 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,700 10.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -700 26.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 17.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 11.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -400 9.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -300 10.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -300 12.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -200 11.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 10.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 21.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -509,100 12.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300,000 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -160,200 9.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -140,700 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -74,600 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -53,400 9.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -27,100 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -13,600 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -10,700 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -10,000 13.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -8,900 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -4,600 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,800 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,600 11.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,400 12.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,900 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,500 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,500 9.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,000 11.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,000 12.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -800 13.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -800 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -600 9.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -500 10.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -400 10.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 10.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 8.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 10.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 11.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 10.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 15.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 13.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 5.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 8.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 700 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,600 12.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 3,700 14.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 4,700 11.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 19,200 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 21,100 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 22,400 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 25,500 10.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 29,500 11.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 53,800 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

