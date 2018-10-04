Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION - AMENDMENT

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
28 September 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary NPV
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
1,460,986
0.13%
0
0.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
475,300
0.04%
3,411,900
0.29%
(4)
TOTAL:
1,936,286
0.17%
3,411,900
0.29%
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
11.0700 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
212
11.1800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
400
11.1000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
586
11.0900 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
600
12.5000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
600
11.1483 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
800
11.2250 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,000
11.2050 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,200
11.1750 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,200
11.2600 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,300
10.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,667
11.0988 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,900
11.0750 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,400
11.3000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,600
12.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,700
11.2055 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,800
11.1691 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,000
11.1796 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,300
11.1615 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,513
11.1696 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,700
11.1025 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,700
11.1864 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,838
11.1463 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
5,459
11.0948 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
6,700
11.2140 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
7,000
11.1895 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
8,000
11.1719 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
9,617
11.1566 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
9,800
11.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
15,300
11.1269 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
16,900
11.2550 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
20,000
11.1899 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
22,133
11.1301 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
26,739
11.1017 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
31,700
11.2374 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
49,600
11.1014 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
54,300
11.0926 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
66,805
11.1441 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
67,542
11.0860 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
73,400
11.1194 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
98,897
11.1050 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
119,974
11.1066 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
132,500
11.1140 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
156,540
11.2323 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,124,765
11.0800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
51
11.0700 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
11.1850 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
11.1700 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
11.1250 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
149
11.1000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
300
11.0966 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
400
11.1703 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
400
11.1575 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
400
11.1800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
500
11.1620 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
500
11.1750 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
586
11.0900 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
600
11.1566 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
606
11.2078 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
700
11.2471 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
900
11.1738 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
906
11.2399 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,000
11.1130 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,000
11.1900 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,000
11.5000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,113
11.1568 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,300
11.2400 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,500
11.0583 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,666
11.1880 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,700
11.2350 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,800
11.1344 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,945
11.0596 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,500
11.2000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,600
11.1707 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,700
11.0905 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,100
11.1332 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,400
11.1855 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,534
11.1884 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,570
11.0825 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,000
11.1017 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,200
11.1223 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,400
11.1040 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,700
11.1368 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5,200
11.1004 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
6,800
11.2120 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
7,287
11.1401 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
8,762
11.0814 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
8,800
11.1897 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
9,400
11.1453 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
10,977
11.2534 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
13,738
11.0973 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
14,250
11.1467 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
15,401
11.2239 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
16,564
11.2276 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
17,190
11.1020 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
17,848
11.1336 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
18,882
11.1283 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
19,600
11.1272 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
20,939
11.2562 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
21,000
11.1171 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
25,200
11.0750 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
25,400
11.1150 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
30,631
11.1398 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
38,500
11.1098 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
43,500
11.0986 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
47,800
11.2289 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
55,500
11.1496 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
76,501
11.1271 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
87,621
11.0579 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
92,672
11.0860 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
99,197
11.1050 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100,300
11.1139 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
104,900
11.1342 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
106,600
11.1180 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
138,364
11.2035 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
564,827
11.0800 USD
4. OTHER INFORMATION
None
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
4 Oct 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
