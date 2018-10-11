Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION AMENDMENT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8 (DD) AMENDMENT TO SALES AND PURCHASES

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 05 October 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 1,159,503 0.12% 0 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 689,100 0.06% 3,423,600 0.29% (4) TOTAL: 1,848,603 0.18% 3,423,600 0.29%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities Ordinary NPV Purchase 5 11.4400 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 60 11.4800 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 8.0000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 11.5600 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 11.4750 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 300 11.4833 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 300 11.4766 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 330 11.5680 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 11.4825 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 435 11.5700 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 558 11.4850 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,000 11.4792 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,300 11.5400 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,100 11.4854 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,200 11.5443 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,300 10.0000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,700 11.4700 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,000 11.0000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,800 11.4591 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 5,394 11.4732 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 5,900 11.5462 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 6,000 11.5454 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 6,900 11.4717 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 10,400 11.4516 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 16,335 11.5493 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 16,500 11.5620 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 22,000 11.4595 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 28,800 11.4950 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 59,900 11.4799 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 78,523 11.4573 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 87,500 11.4694 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100,700 11.4614 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 112,426 11.4847 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 5 11.4400 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 300 11.4833 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 460 11.4800 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 500 11.4600 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 600 11.4516 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,090 11.4750 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,800 11.4766 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,900 11.5126 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,930 11.4437 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,042 11.4368 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,200 11.5000 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,500 12.0000 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,050 11.3827 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,136 11.4439 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,159 11.4854 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,500 11.4700 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,999 11.5681 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,500 11.4608 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,900 11.4763 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 5,304 11.4740 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 5,500 11.4900 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 5,500 11.5800 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 7,174 11.4754 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 10,041 11.4837 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 10,300 11.4514 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 12,456 11.4830 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 17,100 11.4743 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 17,163 11.4578 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 19,525 11.4850 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 34,700 11.4656 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 34,975 11.4775 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 40,600 11.4976 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 44,802 11.4377 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 50,000 11.5525 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 61,500 11.4593 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 75,800 11.4642 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 89,055 11.4802 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 100 9 USD American 18 Jan 2019 2.5900 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 500 10 USD American 18 Jan 2019 1.7100 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 100 12 USD American 2 Nov 2018 0.2400 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 900 13 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.3300 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 100 15 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.7900 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 100 18 USD American 18 Apr 2019 0.1100 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 800 12 USD American 16 Nov 2018 0.3100 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 2,500 25 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.2000 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 1,600 30 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.0100 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 200 9 USD American 16 Nov 2018 0.0200 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 2,200 10 USD American 26 Oct 2018 0.0300 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 1,500 11 USD American 19 Oct 2018 0.0900 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 700 11 USD American 26 Oct 2018 0.1900 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 100 11 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.4800 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 100 12 USD American 12 Oct 2018 0.5100 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 1,000 12 USD American 26 Oct 2018 0.6500 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 11 Oct 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORP relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 10.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 18.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 6.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 11.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 8.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 13.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 200 15.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 300 20.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 600 12.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 800 11.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,100 14.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,300 18.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,400 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,600 13.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,700 13.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,700 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,900 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 2,100 12.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 3,300 10.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 4,000 11.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 4,700 12.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 9,500 9.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 9,600 12.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 16,100 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 30,800 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 45,000 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 177,100 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 207,600 11.0000 American 9 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -278,000 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -258,600 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -182,300 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -134,300 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -132,100 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -123,900 13.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -115,400 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -91,600 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -82,300 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -80,800 30.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -59,200 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -56,900 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -55,500 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -51,800 14.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -46,600 25.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -44,100 35.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -33,700 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -26,900 15.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -21,300 10.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -20,800 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -19,700 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -18,000 18.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -16,100 11.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -15,600 37.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -14,600 15.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,300 27.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -12,500 16.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -10,500 19.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -9,900 17.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -6,400 14.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -6,000 27.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,900 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,300 19.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,800 11.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,800 9.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,700 24.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,200 15.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,000 21.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,000 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,800 12.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,700 10.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,700 12.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -700 26.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 11.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -400 9.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -200 17.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 10.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 21.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -518,000 12.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300,000 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -160,200 9.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -140,700 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -74,600 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -53,400 9.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -27,100 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -13,600 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -10,700 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -10,000 13.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -9,000 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -4,700 12.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -4,600 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,800 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,600 11.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,600 10.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,900 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,500 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,500 9.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,200 12.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -800 13.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -800 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -700 11.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 8.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 10.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -200 9.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -100 12.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 10.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 11.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 15.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 10.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 8.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 5.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 700 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 3,100 11.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 3,700 14.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 13,500 11.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 19,200 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 21,600 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 22,400 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 25,500 10.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 53,800 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

