Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION AMENDMENT

FORM 8 (DD) AMENDMENT TO SALES AND PURCHASES - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
0
10/11/2018 | 12:23pm CEST
10/11/2018
FORM 8 (DD) AMENDMENT TO SALES AND PURCHASES
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
05 October 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary NPV
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
1,159,503
0.12%
0
0.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
689,100
0.06%
3,423,600
0.29%
(4)
TOTAL:
1,848,603
0.18%
3,423,600
0.29%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
5
11.4400 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
60
11.4800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
8.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
11.5600 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
11.4750 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
300
11.4833 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
300
11.4766 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
330
11.5680 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
400
11.4825 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
435
11.5700 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
558
11.4850 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,000
11.4792 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,300
11.5400 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,100
11.4854 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,200
11.5443 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,300
10.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,700
11.4700 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,000
11.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,800
11.4591 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
5,394
11.4732 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
5,900
11.5462 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
6,000
11.5454 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
6,900
11.4717 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
10,400
11.4516 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
16,335
11.5493 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
16,500
11.5620 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
22,000
11.4595 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
28,800
11.4950 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
59,900
11.4799 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
78,523
11.4573 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
87,500
11.4694 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100,700
11.4614 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
112,426
11.4847 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5
11.4400 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
300
11.4833 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
460
11.4800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
500
11.4600 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
600
11.4516 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,090
11.4750 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,800
11.4766 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,900
11.5126 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,930
11.4437 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,042
11.4368 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,200
11.5000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,500
12.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,050
11.3827 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,136
11.4439 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,159
11.4854 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,500
11.4700 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,999
11.5681 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,500
11.4608 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,900
11.4763 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5,304
11.4740 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5,500
11.4900 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5,500
11.5800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
7,174
11.4754 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
10,041
11.4837 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
10,300
11.4514 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
12,456
11.4830 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
17,100
11.4743 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
17,163
11.4578 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
19,525
11.4850 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
34,700
11.4656 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
34,975
11.4775 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
40,600
11.4976 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
44,802
11.4377 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
50,000
11.5525 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
61,500
11.4593 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
75,800
11.4642 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
89,055
11.4802 USD
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
11 Oct 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
