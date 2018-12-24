Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION - AMENDMENT 0 12/24/2018 | 01:25pm CET Send by mail :

FORM 8 (DD) Amendment to Purchase and Sales PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS) Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 20 December 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? 2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 916,742 0.08% 238,319 0.02% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 757,800 0.06% 2,640,000 0.23% TOTAL: 1,674,542 0.14% 2,878,319 0.25% All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL). (b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. (a) Purchases and sales (i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser) Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.5900 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.3500 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.4200 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 13.3850 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 13.4025 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 13.5150 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 13.5350 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 291 13.3331 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 300 13.2000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 600 13.3716 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 600 13.3991 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 800 13.3450 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 900 13.4938 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 917 13.4450 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 959 13.4591 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,000 13.3480 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,000 13.4050 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,100 13.3018 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,400 18.1400 CAD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,500 13.5550 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,500 13.3660 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,700 13.4382 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,815 13.4347 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,495 13.3238 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,600 13.3950 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 2,762 13.3425 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,169 13.3684 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,300 13.3678 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,531 13.3452 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 3,800 13.3669 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,100 13.4085 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,144 13.3287 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,300 13.4004 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,520 13.3800 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 5,200 13.3513 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 6,200 13.3730 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 6,247 13.3565 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 6,500 13.3745 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 6,534 13.5104 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 6,700 13.3550 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 7,100 18.1721 CAD Ordinary NPV Purchase 8,000 13.3965 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 8,471 13.3727 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 8,500 13.3318 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 8,900 13.4476 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 10,412 13.3672 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 10,500 18.1391 CAD Ordinary NPV Purchase 12,638 13.3776 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 12,802 13.3252 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 14,400 13.4265 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 17,350 13.3725 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 19,568 13.3711 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 20,000 13.5000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 22,033 13.4946 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 24,425 13.4641 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 25,536 13.3529 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 25,969 13.3843 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 33,123 13.3992 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 43,300 13.4022 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 48,300 13.4000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 56,192 13.3781 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 105,579 13.3993 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 117,121 13.5449 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 126,800 13.4030 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 133,900 13.4133 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 151,600 13.4223 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 295,674 13.4367 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 799,941 13.3845 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 5,600 17.78 CAD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,400 18.09 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,400 18.14 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 7,100 18.1721 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 10,500 18.1391 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 13.5000 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 13.4500 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 13.4900 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 13.3700 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 200 13.4025 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 200 13.4850 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 200 13.3650 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 300 13.3616 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 300 13.4816 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 700 13.3642 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 900 13.4450 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,000 13.4050 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,100 13.3000 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,200 13.3691 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,300 13.3384 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,300 13.2807 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,600 13.4031 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,900 13.4000 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,100 13.3942 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,800 13.3950 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,998 13.3488 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,000 13.3841 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,088 13.2971 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,100 13.4085 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,200 13.3821 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,400 13.4470 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,400 18.0900 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 5,600 17.7800 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 6,304 13.2862 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 7,860 13.3757 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 8,100 13.3824 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 9,817 13.4473 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 9,826 13.4453 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 14,400 13.4265 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 15,567 13.4159 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 20,186 13.3784 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 24,927 13.4366 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 39,299 13.3233 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 41,569 13.3800 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 43,210 13.3737 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 56,000 13.4474 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 66,754 13.3921 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 83,800 13.4200 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 95,635 13.3780 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 95,963 13.3808 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 96,000 13.4284 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 117,021 13.5450 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 129,982 13.3703 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 149,300 13.3742 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 183,032 13.4505 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 202,600 13.4176 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 368,202 13.4010 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 369,456 13.3907 USD (ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit (c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 4,600 8 USD American 17 Jan 2020 5.7152 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 100 12 USD American 4 Jan 2019 1.5100 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 2,500 13 USD American 21 Dec 2018 0.4000 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 400 13 USD American 11 Jan 2019 0.7500 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 18,700 14 USD American 21 Dec 2018 0.1521 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 200 14 USD American 15 Feb 2019 0.4800 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 100 12 USD American 19 Jul 2019 2.3300 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 200 13 USD American 21 Dec 2018 0.4400 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 1,000 13 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.5200 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 100 13 USD American 11 Jan 2019 0.7800 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 1,600 14 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.2887 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 600 14 USD American 1 Feb 2019 0.4500 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 1,900 15 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.1400 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 700 15 USD American 25 Jan 2019 0.1800 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 300 15 USD American 18 Apr 2019 0.6400 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 50,000 15 USD American 19 Jul 2019 0.9900 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 4,600 15 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.5386 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 300 16 USD American 15 Feb 2019 0.2000 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 2,300 17 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.0130 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 600 20 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.6400 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 4,000 22 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.4500 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 100 11 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.0200 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 100 12 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.1200 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 1,100 15 USD American 21 Dec 2018 2.1100 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 9,700 11 USD American 19 Jul 2019 0.4200 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 300 12 USD American 15 Feb 2019 0.2900 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 2,700 12 USD American 18 Apr 2019 0.4974 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 5,000 12 USD American 19 Jul 2019 0.7390 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 100 13 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.1800 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 100 13 USD American 15 Feb 2019 0.6200 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 1,600 13 USD American 18 Apr 2019 0.8500 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 100 18 USD American 19 Jul 2019 4.8900 USD (ii) Exercise Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit (d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) 4. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None (c) Attachments Are any Supplemental Forms attached? Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 24 Dec 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS) DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC. Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') 1. KEY INFORMATION Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION relevant securities this from relates: 2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS) Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 14.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 12.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 11.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 200 20.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 200 16.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 300 13.0000 American 11 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 500 14.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 600 15.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,500 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,700 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 2,300 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 3,700 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 3,700 18.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 5,500 14.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 6,500 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 8,500 13.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 11,500 35.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 12,300 14.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 15,200 16.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 19,100 17.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 32,800 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 40,400 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 45,000 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 91,600 9.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 177,100 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -287,900 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -258,100 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -164,800 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -111,700 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -97,400 12.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -91,300 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -81,400 30.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -81,100 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -72,500 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -60,700 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -50,800 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -50,000 15.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -46,500 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -44,200 35.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -26,900 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -25,800 25.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -23,500 15.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -20,800 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -19,000 15.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -18,800 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -15,600 37.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,800 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,300 27.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -11,600 18.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -11,400 25.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -9,400 19.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -8,200 26.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -7,800 22.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -7,500 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -6,200 14.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,900 27.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,300 19.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,200 19.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,800 21.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,700 24.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,800 21.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,600 18.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,900 17.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,100 20.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,800 17.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,500 13.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,300 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,000 10.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,000 15.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,000 13.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -900 14.0000 American 25 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -900 12.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -900 16.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -800 13.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -700 15.0000 American 25 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -700 26.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 14.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -400 10.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 19.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300,000 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -155,100 9.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -132,800 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -82,200 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -72,600 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -53,100 9.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -13,600 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -9,200 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -7,500 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -6,500 13.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -4,800 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,800 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,000 10.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,900 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,900 15.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,100 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -700 14.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -400 12.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 8.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 14.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -200 13.0000 American 11 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -100 13.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 17.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 12.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 18.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 13.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 12.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 18.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 20.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 18.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 19.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 300 20.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 8.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 7.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 5.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 12.0000 American 25 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 23.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 800 14.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 800 14.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 900 15.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,000 15.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,000 20.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,100 20.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,100 17.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,300 13.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,400 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,200 20.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,200 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,600 12.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,600 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,900 10.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 4,800 12.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 4,900 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,000 15.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,500 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,700 19.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 6,000 13.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 8,600 18.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 9,700 12.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 9,900 11.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 10,400 17.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 12,900 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 19,200 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 22,600 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 37,500 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 87,500 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC. Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood: It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181224005086/en/ BARCLAYS PLC Source: BARCLAYS PLC Attachments Original document

