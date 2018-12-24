Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION - AMENDMENT

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
20 December 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary NPV
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
916,742
0.08%
238,319
0.02%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
757,800
0.06%
2,640,000
0.23%
TOTAL:
1,674,542
0.14%
2,878,319
0.25%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.5900 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.3500 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.4200 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
13.3850 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
13.4025 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
13.5150 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
13.5350 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
291
13.3331 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
300
13.2000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
600
13.3716 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
600
13.3991 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
800
13.3450 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
900
13.4938 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
917
13.4450 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
959
13.4591 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,000
13.3480 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,000
13.4050 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,100
13.3018 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,400
18.1400 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,500
13.5550 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,500
13.3660 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,700
13.4382 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,815
13.4347 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,495
13.3238 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,600
13.3950 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
2,762
13.3425 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,169
13.3684 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,300
13.3678 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,531
13.3452 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
3,800
13.3669 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,100
13.4085 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,144
13.3287 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,300
13.4004 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,520
13.3800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
5,200
13.3513 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
6,200
13.3730 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
6,247
13.3565 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
6,500
13.3745 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
6,534
13.5104 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
6,700
13.3550 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
7,100
18.1721 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
8,000
13.3965 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
8,471
13.3727 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
8,500
13.3318 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
8,900
13.4476 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
10,412
13.3672 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
10,500
18.1391 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
12,638
13.3776 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
12,802
13.3252 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
14,400
13.4265 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
17,350
13.3725 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
19,568
13.3711 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
20,000
13.5000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
22,033
13.4946 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
24,425
13.4641 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
25,536
13.3529 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
25,969
13.3843 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
33,123
13.3992 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
43,300
13.4022 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
48,300
13.4000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
56,192
13.3781 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
105,579
13.3993 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
117,121
13.5449 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
126,800
13.4030 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
133,900
13.4133 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
151,600
13.4223 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
295,674
13.4367 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
799,941
13.3845 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
5,600
17.78 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,400
18.09 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,400
18.14 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
7,100
18.1721 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
10,500
18.1391 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
13.5000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
13.4500 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
13.4900 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
13.3700 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
200
13.4025 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
200
13.4850 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
200
13.3650 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
300
13.3616 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
300
13.4816 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
700
13.3642 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
900
13.4450 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,000
13.4050 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,100
13.3000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,200
13.3691 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,300
13.3384 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,300
13.2807 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,600
13.4031 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,900
13.4000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,100
13.3942 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,800
13.3950 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,998
13.3488 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,000
13.3841 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,088
13.2971 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,100
13.4085 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,200
13.3821 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,400
13.4470 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,400
18.0900 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5,600
17.7800 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
6,304
13.2862 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
7,860
13.3757 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
8,100
13.3824 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
9,817
13.4473 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
9,826
13.4453 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
14,400
13.4265 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
15,567
13.4159 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
20,186
13.3784 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
24,927
13.4366 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
39,299
13.3233 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
41,569
13.3800 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
43,210
13.3737 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
56,000
13.4474 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
66,754
13.3921 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
83,800
13.4200 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
95,635
13.3780 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
95,963
13.3808 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
96,000
13.4284 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
117,021
13.5450 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
129,982
13.3703 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
149,300
13.3742 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
183,032
13.4505 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
202,600
13.4176 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
368,202
13.4010 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
369,456
13.3907 USD
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
24 Dec 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.