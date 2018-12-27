Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION - AMENDMENT

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
21 December 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary NPV
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
959,262
0.08%
292,335
0.03%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
776,900
0.07%
2,635,300
0.23%
TOTAL:
1,736,162
0.15%
2,927,635
0.25%
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
53
13.1500 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
17.8500 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
11.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.2900 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.2100 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.2550 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.2750 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.3200 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
100
13.1100 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
175
13.2850 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
13.3100 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
12.5000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
200
13.1000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
300
13.1841 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
319
13.1306 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
400
13.2500 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
400
13.2625 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
400
18.0000 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
500
13.2840 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
600
13.2108 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
602
13.2828 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
700
13.1300 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
900
15.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,400
13.2935 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,533
13.3782 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,800
13.2994 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
1,900
13.3000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
4,500
17.8600 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
7,000
13.1511 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
8,300
13.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
10,900
13.3522 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
11,200
13.3630 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
17,800
13.2548 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
17,981
13.2465 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
21,400
13.1232 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
51,500
13.2099 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
68,000
13.2076 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
86,283
13.1665 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
110,729
13.1200 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
113,086
13.1241 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
132,600
13.1994 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
198,689
13.1215 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
865,858
13.2758 USD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
14,300
17.9855 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Purchase
300
17.85 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
400
18 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,500
17.86 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
17.85 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5
13.2600 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
13.2700 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
100
13.2900 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
190
13.1104 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
200
13.3000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
200
13.2650 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
300
17.8500 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
800
13.2775 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
800
13.2637 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
800
13.5000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
800
13.1750 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
900
13.2150 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
900
12.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,105
13.2313 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,200
13.1283 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,200
13.2083 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,600
13.1393 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,612
13.2810 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
1,900
14.5000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,600
13.2300 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,600
13.2179 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
2,668
13.2491 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,400
13.2570 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,700
13.1885 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,719
13.1926 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
3,943
13.2592 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,100
13.2008 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,300
14.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,300
13.2032 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,400
13.2620 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
4,700
13.1228 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5,400
13.2375 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
5,500
13.2140 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
7,053
13.1511 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
8,000
13.2335 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
8,700
13.1279 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
10,575
13.1237 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
10,752
13.2206 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
12,024
13.2204 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
14,300
17.9855 CAD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
17,108
13.2462 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
17,800
13.2548 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
19,242
13.2727 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
19,700
13.1263 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
24,042
13.1281 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
29,700
13.3547 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
30,695
13.2955 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
31,200
13.2045 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
43,687
13.2783 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
54,515
13.1145 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
54,700
13.1665 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
59,156
13.1200 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
71,457
13.1221 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
73,600
13.2203 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
81,116
13.1562 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
88,900
13.2100 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
116,970
13.2488 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
138,861
13.1293 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
169,719
13.2735 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
187,001
13.2739 USD
Ordinary NPV
Sale
289,689
13.2871 USD
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
27 Dec 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
