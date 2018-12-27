Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION - AMENDMENT 0 12/27/2018 | 11:40am CET Send by mail :

FORM 8 (DD) Amendment to Purchase and Sales PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS) Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 21 December 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? 2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 959,262 0.08% 292,335 0.03% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 776,900 0.07% 2,635,300 0.23% TOTAL: 1,736,162 0.15% 2,927,635 0.25% All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL). (b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. (a) Purchases and sales (i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser) Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities Ordinary NPV Purchase 53 13.1500 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 17.8500 CAD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 11.0000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.2900 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.2100 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.2550 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.2750 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.3200 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.1100 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 175 13.2850 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 13.3100 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 12.5000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 13.1000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 300 13.1841 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 319 13.1306 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 13.2500 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 13.2625 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 18.0000 CAD Ordinary NPV Purchase 500 13.2840 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 600 13.2108 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 602 13.2828 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 700 13.1300 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 900 15.0000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,400 13.2935 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,533 13.3782 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,800 13.2994 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,900 13.3000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,500 17.8600 CAD Ordinary NPV Purchase 7,000 13.1511 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 8,300 13.0000 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 10,900 13.3522 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 11,200 13.3630 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 17,800 13.2548 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 17,981 13.2465 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 21,400 13.1232 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 51,500 13.2099 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 68,000 13.2076 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 86,283 13.1665 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 110,729 13.1200 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 113,086 13.1241 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 132,600 13.1994 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 198,689 13.1215 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 865,858 13.2758 USD Ordinary NPV Purchase 14,300 17.9855 CAD Ordinary NPV Purchase 300 17.85 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 400 18 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,500 17.86 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 17.85 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 5 13.2600 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 13.2700 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 100 13.2900 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 190 13.1104 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 200 13.3000 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 200 13.2650 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 300 17.8500 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 800 13.2775 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 800 13.2637 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 800 13.5000 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 800 13.1750 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 900 13.2150 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 900 12.0000 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,105 13.2313 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,200 13.1283 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,200 13.2083 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,600 13.1393 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,612 13.2810 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 1,900 14.5000 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,600 13.2300 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,600 13.2179 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 2,668 13.2491 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,400 13.2570 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,700 13.1885 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,719 13.1926 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 3,943 13.2592 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,100 13.2008 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,300 14.0000 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,300 13.2032 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,400 13.2620 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 4,700 13.1228 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 5,400 13.2375 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 5,500 13.2140 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 7,053 13.1511 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 8,000 13.2335 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 8,700 13.1279 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 10,575 13.1237 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 10,752 13.2206 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 12,024 13.2204 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 14,300 17.9855 CAD Ordinary NPV Sale 17,108 13.2462 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 17,800 13.2548 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 19,242 13.2727 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 19,700 13.1263 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 24,042 13.1281 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 29,700 13.3547 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 30,695 13.2955 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 31,200 13.2045 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 43,687 13.2783 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 54,515 13.1145 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 54,700 13.1665 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 59,156 13.1200 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 71,457 13.1221 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 73,600 13.2203 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 81,116 13.1562 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 88,900 13.2100 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 116,970 13.2488 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 138,861 13.1293 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 169,719 13.2735 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 187,001 13.2739 USD Ordinary NPV Sale 289,689 13.2871 USD (ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit (c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 1,600 10 USD American 18 Jan 2019 3.3000 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 10,500 13 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.4619 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 5,900 14 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.2045 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 400 14 USD American 4 Jan 2019 0.1300 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 10,600 17 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.0200 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 900 15 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.1000 USD Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 400 20 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.5800 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 200 12 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.1500 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 600 12 USD American 19 Jul 2019 0.7500 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 1,000 13 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.1700 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 100 14 USD American 21 Dec 2018 0.3800 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 5,100 14 USD American 21 Dec 2018 0.8690 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 300 14 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.5200 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 100 14 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.9400 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 1,000 14 USD American 11 Jan 2019 1.0500 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 100 14 USD American 18 Jan 2019 1.0800 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 1,000 12 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.0200 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 200 13 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.7700 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 1,000 15 USD American 18 Jan 2019 1.9800 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 200 15 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.8800 USD Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 2,200 17 USD American 17 Jan 2020 4.5000 USD (ii) Exercise Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit (d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) 4. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None (c) Attachments Are any Supplemental Forms attached? Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 27 Dec 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS) DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC. Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') 1. KEY INFORMATION Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION relevant securities this from relates: 2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS) Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 12.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 11.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 200 20.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 200 16.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 300 13.0000 American 11 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 500 14.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 500 14.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 600 15.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,500 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,700 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 3,700 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 3,700 18.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 5,500 14.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 6,500 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 8,200 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 8,500 13.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 9,500 13.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 11,500 35.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 12,300 14.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 15,200 16.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 19,100 17.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 34,400 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 40,400 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 45,000 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 91,600 9.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 177,100 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -287,900 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -258,100 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -164,800 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -111,700 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -97,400 12.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -92,200 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -81,400 30.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -72,500 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -70,500 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -60,700 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -50,800 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -50,000 15.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -46,500 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -44,200 35.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -26,900 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -25,800 25.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -23,500 15.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -20,800 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -19,200 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -19,000 15.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -15,600 37.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,800 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,300 27.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -11,600 18.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -11,400 25.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -9,400 19.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -8,200 26.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -7,800 22.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -7,500 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -6,200 14.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,900 27.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,300 19.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,200 19.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,800 21.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,700 24.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,800 21.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,600 18.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,900 17.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,100 20.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,800 17.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,500 13.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,300 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,000 15.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,000 10.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -900 12.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -900 16.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -900 14.0000 American 25 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -800 13.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -700 15.0000 American 25 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -700 26.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 14.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -400 10.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 19.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300,000 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -155,100 9.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -132,800 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -82,200 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -72,600 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -53,100 9.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -13,600 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -9,200 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -7,600 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -6,500 13.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -5,100 14.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -4,600 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,800 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,000 10.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,900 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,900 15.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,400 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,000 14.0000 American 11 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -400 12.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 14.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 8.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -200 13.0000 American 11 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -100 13.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 18.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 18.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 12.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 13.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 20.0000 American 15 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 12.0000 American 1 Feb 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 17.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 18.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 19.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 300 20.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 300 13.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 7.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 5.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 12.0000 American 25 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 23.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 8.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 800 14.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 900 15.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,000 12.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,000 15.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,000 20.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,100 17.0000 American 4 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,100 20.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,400 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,000 12.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,200 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,200 20.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,600 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,900 10.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 4,800 12.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 4,900 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,000 15.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,500 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,700 19.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 6,000 13.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 8,600 18.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 9,700 12.0000 American 18 Apr 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 9,900 11.0000 American 19 Jul 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 10,400 17.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 12,800 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 20,200 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 24,800 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 37,700 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 87,300 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC. Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood: It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005108/en/ BARCLAYS PLC Source: BARCLAYS PLC

