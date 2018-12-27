Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS (BARC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION - AMENDMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 11:40am CET

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8 (DD) Amendment to Purchase and Sales

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

relevant securities this form relates:
(d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEREE
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 21 December 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: Ordinary NPV
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 959,262 0.08% 292,335 0.03%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 776,900 0.07% 2,635,300 0.23%
TOTAL: 1,736,162 0.15% 2,927,635 0.25%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
Ordinary NPV Purchase 53 13.1500 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 17.8500 CAD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 11.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.2900 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.2100 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.2550 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.2750 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.3200 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 100 13.1100 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 175 13.2850 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 13.3100 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 12.5000 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 200 13.1000 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 300 13.1841 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 319 13.1306 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 13.2500 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 13.2625 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 400 18.0000 CAD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 500 13.2840 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 600 13.2108 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 602 13.2828 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 700 13.1300 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 900 15.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,400 13.2935 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,533 13.3782 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,800 13.2994 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 1,900 13.3000 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 4,500 17.8600 CAD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 7,000 13.1511 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 8,300 13.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 10,900 13.3522 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 11,200 13.3630 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 17,800 13.2548 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 17,981 13.2465 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 21,400 13.1232 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 51,500 13.2099 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 68,000 13.2076 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 86,283 13.1665 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 110,729 13.1200 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 113,086 13.1241 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 132,600 13.1994 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 198,689 13.1215 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 865,858 13.2758 USD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 14,300 17.9855 CAD
Ordinary NPV Purchase 300 17.85 CAD
Ordinary NPV Sale 400 18 CAD
Ordinary NPV Sale 4,500 17.86 CAD
Ordinary NPV Sale 100 17.85 CAD
Ordinary NPV Sale 5 13.2600 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 100 13.2700 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 100 13.2900 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 190 13.1104 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 200 13.3000 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 200 13.2650 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 300 17.8500 CAD
Ordinary NPV Sale 800 13.2775 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 800 13.2637 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 800 13.5000 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 800 13.1750 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 900 13.2150 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 900 12.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,105 13.2313 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,200 13.1283 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,200 13.2083 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,600 13.1393 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,612 13.2810 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 1,900 14.5000 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 2,600 13.2300 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 2,600 13.2179 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 2,668 13.2491 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 3,400 13.2570 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 3,700 13.1885 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 3,719 13.1926 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 3,943 13.2592 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 4,100 13.2008 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 4,300 14.0000 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 4,300 13.2032 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 4,400 13.2620 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 4,700 13.1228 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 5,400 13.2375 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 5,500 13.2140 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 7,053 13.1511 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 8,000 13.2335 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 8,700 13.1279 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 10,575 13.1237 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 10,752 13.2206 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 12,024 13.2204 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 14,300 17.9855 CAD
Ordinary NPV Sale 17,108 13.2462 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 17,800 13.2548 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 19,242 13.2727 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 19,700 13.1263 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 24,042 13.1281 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 29,700 13.3547 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 30,695 13.2955 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 31,200 13.2045 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 43,687 13.2783 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 54,515 13.1145 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 54,700 13.1665 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 59,156 13.1200 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 71,457 13.1221 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 73,600 13.2203 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 81,116 13.1562 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 88,900 13.2100 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 116,970 13.2488 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 138,861 13.1293 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 169,719 13.2735 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 187,001 13.2739 USD
Ordinary NPV Sale 289,689 13.2871 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
of description purchasing, of price date money
relevant selling, securities per unit paid/
security varying etc to which received
option per unit
relates
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 1,600 10 USD American 18 Jan 2019 3.3000 USD
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 10,500 13 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.4619 USD
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 5,900 14 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.2045 USD
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 400 14 USD American 4 Jan 2019 0.1300 USD
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchasing 10,600 17 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.0200 USD
Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 900 15 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.1000 USD
Ordinary NPV Call Options Selling 400 20 USD American 17 Jan 2020 0.5800 USD
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 200 12 USD American 18 Jan 2019 0.1500 USD
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 600 12 USD American 19 Jul 2019 0.7500 USD
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 1,000 13 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.1700 USD
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 100 14 USD American 21 Dec 2018 0.3800 USD
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 5,100 14 USD American 21 Dec 2018 0.8690 USD
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 300 14 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.5200 USD
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 100 14 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.9400 USD
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 1,000 14 USD American 11 Jan 2019 1.0500 USD
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchasing 100 14 USD American 18 Jan 2019 1.0800 USD
Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 1,000 12 USD American 28 Dec 2018 0.0200 USD
Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 200 13 USD American 17 Jan 2020 1.7700 USD
Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 1,000 15 USD American 18 Jan 2019 1.9800 USD
Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 200 15 USD American 17 Jan 2020 2.8800 USD
Ordinary NPV Put Options Selling 2,200 17 USD American 17 Jan 2020 4.5000 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO
Date of disclosure: 27 Dec 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC.
are being disclosed:
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry
of description purchasing, of price date
relevant selling, securities per unit
security varying etc to which
option
relates
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 12.0000 American 4 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 100 11.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 200 20.0000 American 15 Jan 2021
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 200 16.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 300 13.0000 American 11 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 500 14.0000 American 4 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 500 14.0000 American 19 Jul 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 600 15.0000 American 15 Jan 2021
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,500 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 1,700 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 3,700 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 3,700 18.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 5,500 14.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 6,500 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 8,200 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 8,500 13.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 9,500 13.0000 American 28 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 11,500 35.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 12,300 14.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 15,200 16.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 19,100 17.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 34,400 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 40,400 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 45,000 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 91,600 9.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Purchased 177,100 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -287,900 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -258,100 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -164,800 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -111,700 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -97,400 12.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -92,200 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -81,400 30.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -72,500 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -70,500 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -60,700 22.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -50,800 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -50,000 15.0000 American 19 Jul 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -46,500 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -44,200 35.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -26,900 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -25,800 25.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -23,500 15.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -20,800 25.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -19,200 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -19,000 15.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -15,600 37.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,800 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -13,300 27.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -11,600 18.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -11,400 25.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -9,400 19.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -8,200 26.0000 American 19 Jul 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -7,800 22.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -7,500 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -6,200 14.0000 American 15 Feb 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,900 27.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,300 19.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -5,200 19.0000 American 19 Jul 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,800 21.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -4,700 24.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,800 21.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -3,600 18.0000 American 19 Jul 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,900 17.0000 American 19 Jul 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -2,100 20.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,800 17.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,500 13.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,300 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,000 15.0000 American 15 Feb 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -1,000 10.0000 American 15 Jan 2021
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -900 12.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -900 16.0000 American 15 Feb 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -900 14.0000 American 25 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -800 13.0000 American 19 Jul 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -700 15.0000 American 25 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -700 26.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -500 14.0000 American 1 Feb 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -400 10.0000 American 15 Feb 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 19.0000 American 1 Feb 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 15 Jan 2021
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 19 Jul 2019
Ordinary NPV Call Options Written -100 12.0000 American 15 Feb 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300,000 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -155,100 9.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -132,800 10.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -82,200 13.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -72,600 10.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -53,100 9.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -13,600 8.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -9,200 11.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -7,600 14.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -6,500 13.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -5,100 14.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -4,600 13.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,800 20.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -2,000 10.0000 American 15 Jan 2021
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,900 8.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,900 15.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,400 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -1,000 14.0000 American 11 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -400 12.0000 American 15 Feb 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 14.0000 American 15 Feb 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 8.0000 American 15 Jan 2021
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -300 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -200 13.0000 American 11 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Purchased -100 13.0000 American 1 Feb 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 18.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 18.0000 American 19 Jul 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 12.0000 American 15 Jan 2021
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 13.0000 American 15 Feb 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 20.0000 American 15 Feb 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 12.0000 American 1 Feb 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 100 17.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 18.0000 American 4 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 200 19.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 300 20.0000 American 19 Jul 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 300 13.0000 American 28 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 17.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 400 22.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 7.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 5.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 12.0000 American 25 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 23.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 600 8.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 800 14.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 900 15.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,000 12.0000 American 28 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,000 15.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,000 20.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,100 17.0000 American 4 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,100 20.0000 American 15 Jan 2021
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 1,400 15.0000 American 28 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,000 12.0000 American 19 Jul 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,200 16.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,200 20.0000 American 28 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,600 20.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 2,900 10.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 4,800 12.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 4,900 10.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,000 15.0000 American 15 Jan 2021
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,500 11.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 5,700 19.0000 American 28 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 6,000 13.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 8,600 18.0000 American 28 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 9,700 12.0000 American 18 Apr 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 9,900 11.0000 American 19 Jul 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 10,400 17.0000 American 28 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 12,800 14.0000 American 28 Dec 2018
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 20,200 15.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 24,800 17.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 37,700 15.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
Ordinary NPV Put Options Written 87,300 12.0000 American 18 Jan 2019

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005108/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 10:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
11:50aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
PU
11:50aSALE-ING THROUGH CHRISTMAS : the secret to cutting Christmas spending by more th..
PU
11:45aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - randgold resources limited
PU
11:45aBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
PU
11:45aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
11:40aBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION - AMENDMENT
PU
11:40aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED Amendment
PU
12/24BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - AMENDMENT
PU
12/24BARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION - AMENDMENT
PU
12/24BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - FAROE PETROLEUM
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21 217 M
EBIT 2018 5 907 M
Net income 2018 1 743 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,46%
P/E ratio 2018 12,80
P/E ratio 2019 6,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 25 148 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,22  GBP
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS-27.94%31 830
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-10.27%319 106
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.00%267 317
BANK OF AMERICA-18.33%236 620
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.10%218 543
WELLS FARGO-24.86%214 603
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.