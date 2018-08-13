Log in
Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME

08/13/2018

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Barclays PLC.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CME GROUP INC

(d) Status of person making the disclosure:

e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree)

CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR

(e) Date dealing undertaken:

10 August 2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 82,899 0.02% 16,064 0.00%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 100,900 0.03% 156,900 0.05%
(4)
TOTAL: 183,799 0.05% 172,964 0.05%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 30 163.5500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 162.0400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 163.8100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 163.6100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 124 163.3324 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 162.6773 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 163.9366 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 163.4700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 309 163.9223 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 500 163.9220 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 509 163.3810 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 691 163.9102 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 786 163.9535 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 855 163.4036 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 864 163.9018 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 888 162.8534 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,110 163.9080 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,259 163.9384 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,400 163.7211 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,400 163.2426 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,500 163.3170 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,581 163.9200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,046 163.9054 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,145 163.5993 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,900 163.3496 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,936 163.4412 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 4,500 163.2679 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 5,765 163.9201 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 8,533 163.9122 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 19,191 163.9181 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 27 162.9200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 30 163.5500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 35 163.9100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 69 162.7130 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 88 162.9300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 163.9400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 163.0900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 162.9980 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 162.7600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 162.6050 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 162.9800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 163.8100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 131 162.7138 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 163.1975 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 162.9450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 162.7800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 162.7950 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 163.4450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 162.8500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 162.9750 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 586 163.9650 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 609 163.2462 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 730 163.6889 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 800 163.2770 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,960 163.9200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,290 163.7986 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,406 163.4809 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 3,145 163.5993 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 3,700 163.3170 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 3,900 163.3496 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,200 163.2552 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 7,608 163.9112 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 14,844 163.9167 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 19,191 163.9181 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

YES

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

Date of disclosure:

13 August 2018

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure:

Barclays PLC.

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates:

CME GROUP INC

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry
of description purchasing, of price date
relevant selling, securities per unit
security varying etc to which
option
relates
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 9,700 160.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 3,200 200.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 210.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 900 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 240.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 125.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,400 65.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,700 190.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,600 115.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,700 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 135.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 170.0000 American 24 Aug 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 175.0000 American 17 Aug 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 165.0000 American 24 Aug 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -300 170.0000 American 17 Aug 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -500 195.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,500 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -5,000 60.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -7,000 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 175.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,000 170.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 168.0000 American 24 Aug 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -300 195.0000 American 31 Aug 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 90.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American 17 Aug 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 140.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,600 165.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,100 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,300 130.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -600 75.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,200 200.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -2,100 168.0000 American 17 Aug 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,200 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,300 165.0000 American 17 Aug 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 163.0000 American 17 Aug 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 165.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -400 145.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100,000 145.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 50,000 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 173.0000 American 24 Aug 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,400 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -4,000 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,000 160.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 600 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 175.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 180.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 125.0000 American 17 Aug 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,300 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,500 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,200 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,600 165.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,100 185.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 150.0000 American 31 Aug 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 144.0000 American 7 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 70.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 17 Aug 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -700 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,100 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,400 170.0000 American 21 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,600 185.0000 American 0 Jan 1900

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005226/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 10:04:07 UTC
