Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
CME GROUP INC
(d) Status of person making the disclosure:
e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree)
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
(e) Date dealing undertaken:
10 August 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'
NO
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
82,899
0.02%
16,064
0.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
100,900
0.03%
156,900
0.05%
(4)
TOTAL:
183,799
0.05%
172,964
0.05%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
30
163.5500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
162.0400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
163.8100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
163.6100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
124
163.3324 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
162.6773 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
163.9366 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
163.4700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
309
163.9223 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
500
163.9220 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
509
163.3810 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
691
163.9102 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
786
163.9535 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
855
163.4036 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
864
163.9018 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
888
162.8534 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,110
163.9080 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,259
163.9384 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,400
163.7211 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,400
163.2426 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,500
163.3170 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,581
163.9200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,046
163.9054 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,145
163.5993 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,900
163.3496 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,936
163.4412 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
4,500
163.2679 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
5,765
163.9201 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
8,533
163.9122 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
19,191
163.9181 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
27
162.9200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
30
163.5500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
35
163.9100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
69
162.7130 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
88
162.9300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
163.9400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
163.0900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
162.9980 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
162.7600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
162.6050 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
162.9800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
163.8100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
131
162.7138 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
163.1975 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
162.9450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
162.7800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
162.7950 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
163.4450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
162.8500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
162.9750 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
586
163.9650 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
609
163.2462 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
730
163.6889 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
800
163.2770 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,960
163.9200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,290
163.7986 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,406
163.4809 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
3,145
163.5993 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
3,700
163.3170 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
3,900
163.3496 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
4,200
163.2552 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
7,608
163.9112 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
14,844
163.9167 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
19,191
163.9181 USD
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
13 August 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.