Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--
FORM 8 (DD)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
(a)
|
|
Full name of discloser:
|
|
Barclays PLC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
Owner or controller of interest and short
|
|
|
|
|
|
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
|
|
CME GROUP INC
|
|
|
|
relevant securities this form relates:
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
|
Status of person making the disclosure:
|
|
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
|
|
(e)
|
|
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
|
|
21 August 2018
|
|
(f)
|
|
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
|
|
NO
|
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
|
Class of relevant security:
|
|
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interests
|
|
Short Positions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
|
(1)
|
|
Relevant securities owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and/or controlled:
|
|
80,000
|
|
0.02%
|
|
11,065
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Cash-settled derivatives:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and agreements to purchase/sell:
|
|
105,500
|
|
0.03%
|
|
154,900
|
|
0.05%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL:
|
|
185,500
|
|
0.05%
|
|
165,965
|
|
0.05%
|
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
|
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
|
|
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
|
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
|
Class of relevant
|
|
Purchase/sale
|
|
Number of
|
|
Price per unit
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
6
|
|
167.4800 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
10
|
|
167.3000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
16
|
|
167.7000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
20
|
|
167.4200 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
69
|
|
167.1900 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
82
|
|
167.3100 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
84
|
|
167.3800 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
100
|
|
167.2300 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
100
|
|
168.8290 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
100
|
|
168.1300 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
100
|
|
167.8000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
114
|
|
168.0105 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
170
|
|
168.0211 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
177
|
|
168.6599 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
200
|
|
167.2700 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
200
|
|
167.7400 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
200
|
|
167.6350 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
200
|
|
167.4500 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
203
|
|
167.2752 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
295
|
|
167.7811 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
400
|
|
167.3149 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
405
|
|
168.2890 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
410
|
|
167.2800 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
437
|
|
167.3227 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
701
|
|
167.3186 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
800
|
|
167.5425 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
800
|
|
167.3012 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
854
|
|
168.7651 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
901
|
|
168.4866 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
995
|
|
168.3949 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
1,000
|
|
167.2875 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
1,089
|
|
168.4910 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
1,297
|
|
167.3545 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
1,500
|
|
168.0410 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
1,652
|
|
168.5347 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
2,100
|
|
168.2077 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
2,252
|
|
168.8827 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
2,445
|
|
167.6689 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
2,700
|
|
168.5325 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
4,496
|
|
167.7842 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
6,065
|
|
167.3600 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Purchase
|
|
7,015
|
|
168.4039 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
5
|
|
169.2101 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
6
|
|
167.4800 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
10
|
|
167.4300 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
10
|
|
168.5800 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
10
|
|
167.4200 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
61
|
|
168.0400 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
100
|
|
167.4500 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
100
|
|
169.0400 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
100
|
|
168.8875 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
100
|
|
167.8000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
173
|
|
168.6900 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
197
|
|
168.6347 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
200
|
|
167.6350 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
200
|
|
168.4950 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
300
|
|
167.9916 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
400
|
|
167.2800 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
400
|
|
167.7175 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
400
|
|
168.2775 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
537
|
|
168.4371 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
854
|
|
168.7651 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
1,400
|
|
168.2341 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
1,475
|
|
167.4022 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
2,132
|
|
168.8836 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
2,200
|
|
167.9884 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
2,270
|
|
167.2997 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
2,790
|
|
168.4967 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
2,965
|
|
167.7554 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
3,600
|
|
167.9286 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
9,626
|
|
167.3600 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
10,539
|
|
168.4302 USD
|
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Purchases/ sales
|
|
Total number of securities
|
|
Highest price per unit paid/received
|
|
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Product description
e.g. CFD
|
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
|
|
Number of reference securities
|
|
Price per unit
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Class
|
|
Product
|
|
Writing,
|
|
Number
|
|
Exercise
|
|
Type
|
|
Expiry
|
|
Option
|
|
of
|
|
description
|
|
purchasing,
|
|
of
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
money
|
|
relevant
|
|
|
|
selling,
|
|
securities
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
paid/
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
varying etc
|
|
to which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
200
|
|
165 USD
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
2.0800 USD
|
(ii) Exercise
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Product description
e.g. call option
|
|
Exercising/ exercised against
|
|
Number of securities
|
|
Exercise price per unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
|
|
Details
|
|
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
|
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
|
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
|
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
|
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
|
|
YES
|
|
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
|
|
NO
|
|
Date of disclosure:
|
|
22 Aug 2018
|
|
Contact name:
|
|
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
|
|
Telephone number:
|
|
020 3134 7213
|
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)
DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Identity of the person whose positions/dealings
|
|
Barclays PLC.
|
|
are being disclosed:
|
|
|
|
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
|
|
CME GROUP INC
|
|
relevant securities this from relates:
|
|
|
2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)
|
Class
|
|
Product
|
|
Writing,
|
|
Number
|
|
Exercise
|
|
Type
|
|
Expiry
|
|
of
|
|
description
|
|
purchasing,
|
|
of
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
relevant
|
|
|
|
selling,
|
|
securities
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
varying etc
|
|
to which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
240.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
125.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
168.0000
|
|
American
|
|
24 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
120.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
115.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
135.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
400
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
400
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
400
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
24 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
195.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
220.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
600
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
700
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
900
|
|
130.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
105.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
210.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,100
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
2,000
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
2,500
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
2,700
|
|
190.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
2,900
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
3,200
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
9,900
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-6,900
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-3,200
|
|
140.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,600
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,300
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,200
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,100
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,000
|
|
210.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-600
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-500
|
|
195.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-400
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-400
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-300
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
31 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-300
|
|
195.0000
|
|
American
|
|
31 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-200
|
|
173.0000
|
|
American
|
|
24 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-200
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
24 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100,000
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-5,000
|
|
60.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-4,000
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-3,500
|
|
85.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-3,400
|
|
65.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-2,500
|
|
140.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-2,200
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,600
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,400
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,200
|
|
100.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,100
|
|
95.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,100
|
|
140.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,100
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,100
|
|
130.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-900
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
24 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-800
|
|
110.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-700
|
|
120.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-600
|
|
75.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-500
|
|
125.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-500
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-500
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-400
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-300
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-300
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-200
|
|
135.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-200
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
70.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
85.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
115.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
15 Mar 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
144.0000
|
|
American
|
|
7 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
190.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
120.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
200
|
|
70.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
200
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
600
|
|
163.0000
|
|
American
|
|
31 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
800
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
31 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
800
|
|
105.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
900
|
|
125.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,000
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,100
|
|
163.0000
|
|
American
|
|
24 Aug 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,500
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,500
|
|
135.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
2,100
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
2,300
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
2,600
|
|
115.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
4,300
|
|
130.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
50,000
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Sep 2018
|
3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
|
Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:
It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005274/en/
BARCLAYS PLC
Source: BARCLAYS PLC