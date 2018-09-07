Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
06 September 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
101,521
0.03%
4,534
0.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
118,400
0.03%
95,200
0.03%
TOTAL:
219,921
0.06%
99,734
0.03%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
55
173.3027 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
75
172.6306 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
95
172.8500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
173.7700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
173.8400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
171.9200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
170.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
173.9400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
173.2900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
150
173.5366 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
154
173.4125 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
199
173.3994 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
173.5050 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
244
173.5809 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
256
173.3583 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
271
172.0800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
172.0667 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
120.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
173.5533 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
400
173.6650 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
407
173.0921 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
410
172.6834 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
452
173.4664 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
475
173.8407 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
500
173.1680 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
600
100.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
999
173.4560 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,000
172.5000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,600
173.8234 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,500
172.7974 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,000
165.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,000
140.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,428
173.5000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,902
172.7649 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
5,200
173.8082 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
5,500
173.3799 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
7,266
173.4956 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
9,900
160.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
10,840
173.6852 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
20,271
173.3167 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
173.9400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
173.7300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
173.6950 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
172.7600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
172.1600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
150
173.0159 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
156
173.6600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
172.0201 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
290
172.9127 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
299
173.4970 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
307
173.2003 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
173.8550 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
500
172.8900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
600
173.7550 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
700
173.7250 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
775
173.2184 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
800
173.4200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
800
174.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
892
173.2152 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,090
172.9619 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,230
172.2598 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,300
173.2561 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,397
173.6578 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,535
173.5000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,700
173.7655 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,200
173.3404 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,400
172.7956 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,700
173.3287 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
3,300
173.8678 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
7,091
173.5779 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
8,387
173.6863 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
22,586
173.3115 USD
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
7 Sep 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
