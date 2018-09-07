Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 06 September 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 101,521 0.03% 4,534 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 118,400 0.03% 95,200 0.03% TOTAL: 219,921 0.06% 99,734 0.03%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 55 173.3027 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 75 172.6306 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 95 172.8500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 173.7700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 173.8400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 171.9200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 170.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 173.9400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 173.2900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 150 173.5366 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 154 173.4125 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 199 173.3994 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 173.5050 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 244 173.5809 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 256 173.3583 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 271 172.0800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 172.0667 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 120.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 173.5533 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 400 173.6650 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 407 173.0921 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 410 172.6834 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 452 173.4664 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 475 173.8407 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 500 173.1680 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 600 100.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 999 173.4560 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,000 172.5000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,600 173.8234 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,500 172.7974 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,000 165.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,000 140.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,428 173.5000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,902 172.7649 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 5,200 173.8082 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 5,500 173.3799 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 7,266 173.4956 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 9,900 160.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 10,840 173.6852 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 20,271 173.3167 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 173.9400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 173.7300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 173.6950 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 172.7600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 172.1600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 150 173.0159 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 156 173.6600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 172.0201 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 290 172.9127 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 299 173.4970 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 307 173.2003 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 173.8550 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 500 172.8900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 600 173.7550 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 700 173.7250 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 775 173.2184 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 800 173.4200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 800 174.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 892 173.2152 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,090 172.9619 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,230 172.2598 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,300 173.2561 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,397 173.6578 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,535 173.5000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,700 173.7655 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,200 173.3404 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,400 172.7956 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,700 173.3287 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 3,300 173.8678 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 7,091 173.5779 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 8,387 173.6863 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 22,586 173.3115 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 1,000 90 USD American 18 Jan 2019 83.7200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 600 100 USD American 21 Sep 2018 73.7400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 300 120 USD American 21 Sep 2018 53.7200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 3,000 140 USD American 21 Sep 2018 33.7200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 100 165 USD American 21 Sep 2018 8.3000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 200 170 USD American 21 Sep 2018 3.8550 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 900 173 USD American 7 Sep 2018 0.8500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 1,000 173 USD American 14 Sep 2018 1.9500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 7,100 175 USD American 21 Sep 2018 1.3359 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 200 175 USD American 19 Oct 2018 2.9000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 1,000 80 USD American 18 Jan 2019 93.7400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 3,900 90 USD American 21 Sep 2018 83.7446 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 600 100 USD American 21 Sep 2018 68.7000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 300 120 USD American 21 Sep 2018 48.6000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 3,000 140 USD American 21 Sep 2018 28.7000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 9,900 160 USD American 21 Sep 2018 16.2800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 3,000 165 USD American 21 Sep 2018 6.6600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 100 170 USD American 7 Sep 2018 1.8500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 1,000 173 USD American 7 Sep 2018 0.3000 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 7 Sep 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 160.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 185.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 135.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 240.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 180.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 165.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 175.0000 American 7 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 600 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 900 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 210.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,100 185.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,500 170.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,000 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,700 190.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 3,200 200.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 4,800 175.0000 American 14 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 8,100 175.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -24,800 170.0000 American 14 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -6,900 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,900 90.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,200 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,100 180.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,600 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,500 173.0000 American 14 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,400 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,300 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,200 200.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,200 170.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,100 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 80.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 180.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -500 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -500 195.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -300 188.0000 American 14 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 178.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 170.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 178.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 168.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -5,000 60.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -4,000 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,500 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,400 65.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,500 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,200 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,700 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,300 165.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 140.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,000 170.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -900 160.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 140.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -700 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -600 75.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 180.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 160.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 125.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 175.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -400 145.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 90.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 175.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 175.0000 American 7 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 70.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 170.0000 American 14 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 90.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 120.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 144.0000 American 7 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 165.0000 American 7 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 400 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 600 163.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 160.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 150.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 170.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 135.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,100 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,600 115.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 3,000 165.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 3,800 178.0000 American 14 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 4,300 130.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 6,300 165.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 50,000 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

