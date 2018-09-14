Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 13 September 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making

disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 96,620 0.03% 5,079 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 117,900 0.03% 87,300 0.03% TOTAL: 214,520 0.06% 92,379 0.03%

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3 171.7400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 6 172.3500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 11 172.1820 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 22 172.3000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 51 172.1200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 55 172.2981 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 55 172.1000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 86 172.3700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 172.2700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 172.3800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 172.1600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 172.1700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 172.2200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 104 172.1123 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 104 171.9700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 172.2575 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 204 172.2752 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 210 172.3271 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 274 172.0797 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 172.3166 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 172.0050 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 172.3100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 400 172.3600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 751 172.3640 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 880 172.3582 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,100 172.1701 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,200 172.4725 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,900 172.1461 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,100 172.3011 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,200 172.2408 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 4,856 172.2172 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 4,919 172.3244 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 5,800 172.1893 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 8,182 172.2808 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 18,834 172.3024 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 11 172.1820 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 55 172.1000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 171.9850 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 172.0800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 172.2600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 172.2200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 172.1700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 159 172.2928 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 191 172.2647 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 172.1450 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 172.2450 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 172.3350 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 303 172.3043 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 172.2025 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 500 180.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,104 172.1451 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,800 172.3154 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,900 172.2461 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,300 172.1858 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,656 172.2122 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 5,010 172.3100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 14,500 172.3060 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 19,463 172.2966 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 500 173 USD American 14 Sep 2018 0.4000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Selling 500 180 USD American 21 Sep 2018 6.2000 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 14 Sep 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 240.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 185.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 160.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 180.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 135.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 165.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 600 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 900 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 210.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,100 185.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,500 170.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,000 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,700 190.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 3,200 200.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 4,800 175.0000 American 14 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 8,300 175.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -24,800 170.0000 American 14 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -6,900 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,200 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,100 180.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,600 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,400 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,300 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,200 200.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,100 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 173.0000 American 14 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 180.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -500 195.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -300 188.0000 American 14 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 170.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 178.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 168.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 178.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 170.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -5,000 60.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -4,000 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,500 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,400 65.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,500 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,200 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,700 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,300 165.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 140.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,000 170.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -900 160.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 140.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -700 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -600 75.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 125.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 160.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 175.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -400 145.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 90.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 175.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 173.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 70.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 210.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 120.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 90.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 170.0000 American 14 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 400 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 600 163.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 160.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 150.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 170.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 135.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,100 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,600 115.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 3,000 165.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 3,800 178.0000 American 14 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 4,300 130.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 6,300 165.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 50,000 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

