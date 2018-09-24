Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
21 September 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
80,020
0.02%
13,601
0.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
112,000
0.03%
61,100
0.02%
(4)
TOTAL:
192,020
0.06%
74,701
0.02%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
15
174.5699 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
18
175.1900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
47
174.7600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
55
175.2100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
174.6125 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
174.0300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
174.0400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
175.1000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
102
174.2590 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
174.6800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
174.6500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
330
175.1800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
331
174.7138 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
345
175.0068 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
500
174.6520 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
662
174.7787 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
700
174.8314 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,400
174.9446 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,500
175.0613 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,592
175.0413 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,800
175.0330 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,870
174.7239 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,900
174.9339 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
4,650
174.8522 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
5,100
174.8820 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
7,000
174.8798 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
11,260
175.1100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
11,530
175.0509 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
19,245
175.0319 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
24,870
175.1200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
39,771
174.7236 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2
174.7100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
11
175.0972 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
15
174.5699 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
31
174.6701 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
42
175.2200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
47
174.7600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
97
174.9900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
99
175.0700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
174.7750 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
175.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
174.2500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
175.1700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
175.0675 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
174.6900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
175.0950 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
203
175.0244 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
231
174.9148 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
175.0500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
304
174.6244 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
392
175.0436 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
174.6825 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
455
174.7342 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
472
175.1000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
500
175.0640 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
900
175.0375 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,210
174.9071 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,400
174.9087 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,718
174.9746 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,900
174.9689 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,400
174.8587 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
4,600
174.8229 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
4,748
174.7857 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
6,300
174.8861 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
10,730
175.0494 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
10,900
175.1097 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
11,584
174.9450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
38,586
175.1200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
39,771
174.7236 USD
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
24 Sep 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
Barclays plc published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 10:33:10 UTC