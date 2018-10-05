Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CME GROUP INC (d) Status of person making the disclosure: e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree) CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR (e) Date dealing undertaken: 4 Oct 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 80,000 0.02% 4,984 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 54,400 0.02% 61,000 0.02% (4) TOTAL: 134,400 0.04% 65,984 0.02%

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 11 175.7200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 33 179.4500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 40 179.2800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 61 179.8865 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 180.7100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 181.0700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 178.7300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 177.7300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 180.5400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 112 180.4385 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 136 180.5500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 151 180.7632 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 159 179.7826 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 180.4000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 180.1475 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 178.5975 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 211 178.2171 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 275 180.3560 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 177.5866 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 180.6233 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 180.6933 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 506 179.9631 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 510 179.6213 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 540 179.6125 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 600 179.7304 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 600 180.8616 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 849 180.9343 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 977 180.0692 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,000 180.1970 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,100 180.2009 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,400 180.3142 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,868 180.1717 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,289 180.0478 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,336 180.5644 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,624 180.0465 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,847 179.6142 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,200 179.5504 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,924 180.1765 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 4,296 180.1785 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 4,600 180.4900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 5,724 179.6557 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 6,200 180.9055 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 6,894 180.1096 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 8,616 180.0552 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 9,523 180.4713 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 15,667 180.0243 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 16,200 180.1813 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 17,300 180.5100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 21,100 178.6979 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 44,893 179.9249 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 9 181.2600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 11 175.7200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 22 178.4900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 39 180.8300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 40 179.2800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 42 180.4452 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 59 179.7701 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 178.7600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 179.5500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 179.7900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 180.6400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 180.7000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 180.7800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 180.8400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 180.9100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 181.2800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 110 179.9772 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 124 180.1700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 125 180.1840 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 138 180.6121 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 177.7650 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 180.6450 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 180.6650 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 180.6200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 180.2950 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 181.1200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 180.1500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 179.9900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 178.7966 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 180.9433 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 304 181.0931 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 323 178.9874 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 180.5775 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 180.6250 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 180.1575 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 428 179.9502 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 436 180.5679 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 474 179.1215 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 500 180.8365 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 500 178.7120 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 760 180.3894 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 800 179.9087 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 874 180.2411 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,000 180.5200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,097 180.2109 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,100 179.8611 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,140 180.6107 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,600 180.5750 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,800 180.2237 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,030 179.5667 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 5,403 180.3320 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 6,466 180.5100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 6,668 179.8957 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 7,503 179.9948 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 10,849 180.0465 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 15,100 180.1923 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 20,700 178.6961 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 34,863 180.0885 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 57,369 180.1292 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 300 135 USD American 18 Jan 2019 46.9000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 300 160 USD American 16 Nov 2018 21.2000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 200 170 USD American 19 Oct 2018 11.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 200 170 USD American 18 Jan 2019 13.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 600 175 USD American 21 Dec 2018 7.5833 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 200 175 USD American 15 Mar 2019 11.2000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 700 178 USD American 19 Oct 2018 4.1714 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 1,000 180 USD American 19 Oct 2018 2.6710 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 200 188 USD American 19 Oct 2018 0.4000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 1,000 190 USD American 12 Oct 2018 0.0600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 600 200 USD American 12 Oct 2018 0.0300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Selling 700 145 USD American 9 Nov 2018 0.2000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Selling 100 170 USD American 15 Mar 2019 5.1700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Selling 100 175 USD American 21 Dec 2018 3.9500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Selling 300 178 USD American 12 Oct 2018 0.8000 USD

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO

Date of disclosure: 5 Oct 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

143221.01

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure: Barclays PLC. Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates: CME GROUP INC

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 185.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 240.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 160.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 165.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 170.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 175.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 140.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 160.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 135.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 175.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 600 170.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 600 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 178.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 173.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 900 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 210.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,100 175.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,900 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 3,200 200.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -6,700 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -5,000 190.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,200 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -2,100 180.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,600 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,400 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,300 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,100 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 190.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 195.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 180.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 200.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 188.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 178.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 170.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 175.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -5,000 60.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -4,000 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,500 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,400 65.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,500 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,200 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,400 145.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -900 170.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 140.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -700 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -600 75.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 160.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 125.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -400 175.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 190.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 90.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 160.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 210.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 70.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 90.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 170.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 300 178.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 400 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 500 175.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 500 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 700 145.0000 American 9 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 150.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,000 168.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,100 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,600 115.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 3,600 90.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 4,900 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 7,700 165.0000 American 0 Jan 1900

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

