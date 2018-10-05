Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
CME GROUP INC
(d) Status of person making the disclosure:
e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree)
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
(e) Date dealing undertaken:
4 Oct 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'
NO
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
80,000
0.02%
4,984
0.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
54,400
0.02%
61,000
0.02%
(4)
TOTAL:
134,400
0.04%
65,984
0.02%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
11
175.7200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
33
179.4500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
40
179.2800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
61
179.8865 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
180.7100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
181.0700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
178.7300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
177.7300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
180.5400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
112
180.4385 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
136
180.5500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
151
180.7632 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
159
179.7826 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
180.4000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
180.1475 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
178.5975 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
211
178.2171 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
275
180.3560 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
177.5866 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
180.6233 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
180.6933 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
506
179.9631 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
510
179.6213 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
540
179.6125 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
600
179.7304 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
600
180.8616 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
849
180.9343 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
977
180.0692 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,000
180.1970 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,100
180.2009 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,400
180.3142 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,868
180.1717 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,289
180.0478 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,336
180.5644 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,624
180.0465 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,847
179.6142 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,200
179.5504 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,924
180.1765 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
4,296
180.1785 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
4,600
180.4900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
5,724
179.6557 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
6,200
180.9055 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
6,894
180.1096 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
8,616
180.0552 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
9,523
180.4713 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
15,667
180.0243 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
16,200
180.1813 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
17,300
180.5100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
21,100
178.6979 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
44,893
179.9249 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
9
181.2600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
11
175.7200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
22
178.4900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
39
180.8300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
40
179.2800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
42
180.4452 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
59
179.7701 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
178.7600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
179.5500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
179.7900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
180.6400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
180.7000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
180.7800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
180.8400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
180.9100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
181.2800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
110
179.9772 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
124
180.1700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
125
180.1840 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
138
180.6121 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
177.7650 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
180.6450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
180.6650 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
180.6200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
180.2950 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
181.1200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
180.1500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
179.9900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
178.7966 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
180.9433 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
304
181.0931 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
323
178.9874 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
180.5775 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
180.6250 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
180.1575 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
428
179.9502 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
436
180.5679 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
474
179.1215 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
500
180.8365 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
500
178.7120 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
760
180.3894 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
800
179.9087 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
874
180.2411 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,000
180.5200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,097
180.2109 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,100
179.8611 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,140
180.6107 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,600
180.5750 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,800
180.2237 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
4,030
179.5667 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
5,403
180.3320 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
6,466
180.5100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
6,668
179.8957 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
7,503
179.9948 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
10,849
180.0465 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
15,100
180.1923 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
20,700
178.6961 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
34,863
180.0885 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
57,369
180.1292 USD
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
5 Oct 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.