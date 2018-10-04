Log in
BARCLAYS (BARC)
Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC - AMENDMENT

10/04/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8 (DD)

AMENDMENT TO SALES AND PURCHASES

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 28 September 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 79,900 0.02% 3,904 0.00%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 49,000 0.01% 60,400 0.02%
(4)
TOTAL: 128,900 0.03% 64,304 0.02%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 10 171.4600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 17 170.7900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 32 171.6200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 45 170.1600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 52 171.7100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 91 171.6943 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 97 172.1000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 171.3100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 171.5000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 171.4800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 172.1400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common

Purchase

109 170.7800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 140 170.6300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 161 171.8042 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 171 171.4281 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 190 170.7855 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 171.6125 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 170.8450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 170.4500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 172.1350 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 172.0900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 264 171.8295 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 267 170.7999 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 170.1450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 301 171.3392 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 312 171.1608 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 500 171.5400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 501 171.5123 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 515 171.1684 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 550 171.7254 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 550 171.7253 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 552 170.7627 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 600 172.0425 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 697 171.0439 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 781 171.7849 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 800 171.1112 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 837 170.8063 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,000 171.9292 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,400 171.8499 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,700 170.8945 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,724 170.3710 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,800 170.7950 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,800 171.6165 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,900 171.5842 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,500 171.5992 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,589 170.9936 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,600 170.6514 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,100 171.6005 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,220 171.4797 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 4,100 171.4008 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 4,441 171.9584 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 5,821 171.0407 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 7,956 171.1239 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 16,053 171.2070 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 34,757 170.3584 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 50,568 170.2100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1 170.6600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 3 170.7901 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 8 171.5900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 10 171.4600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 40 170.6300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 61 171.6500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 97 171.2000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 171.6300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 171.6050 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 170.6900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 172.5000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 171.7600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 170.4600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 171.4000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 125 170.3375 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 193 170.8146 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 171.4050 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 171.5300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 171.7825 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 170.3275 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 171.6125 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 262 171.6600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 171.6400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 388 171.7268 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 395 170.3841 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 170.8975 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 550 171.7253 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 803 170.3479 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,000 171.9417 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,100 170.9965 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,246 170.3315 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,565 170.3744 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,800 170.3527 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,000 170.4628 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,200 171.5795 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,420 171.5842 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,718 170.4322 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,792 170.2579 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 3,203 170.7973 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 3,648 170.5756 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 5,600 171.4017 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 5,720 171.0509 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 6,048 171.3138 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 6,441 170.4401 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 7,274 171.9351 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 9,310 170.9540 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 17,472 170.3654 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 23,005 171.2627 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 48,202 170.2100 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
of description purchasing, of price date money
relevant selling, securities per unit paid/
security varying etc to which received
option per unit
relates
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchasing 100 173 USD American 28 Sep 2018 0.8000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Selling 400 90 USD American 15 Jan 2021 2.0200 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO
Date of disclosure: 4 Oct 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC.
are being disclosed:
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry
of description purchasing, of price date
relevant selling, securities per unit
security varying etc to which
option
relates
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 240.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 135.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 160.0000 American 15 Mar 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 185.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 170.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 140.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 165.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 600 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 900 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 210.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 175.0000 American 5 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,900 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 3,200 200.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -6,900 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -5,000 190.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,200 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,100 180.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,600 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,400 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,300 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,100 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 180.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -500 195.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 170.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 178.0000 American 12 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 170.0000 American 5 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -5,000 60.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -4,000 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,500 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,400 65.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,500 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,200 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,400 145.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,000 170.0000 American 15 Mar 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 140.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -700 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -600 75.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 125.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 160.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 175.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -400 165.0000 American 28 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 90.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 160.0000 American 2 Nov 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 173.0000 American 28 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 70.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 210.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 90.0000 American 15 Mar 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 400 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 500 160.0000 American 28 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 500 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 600 163.0000 American 28 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 150.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,000 168.0000 American 5 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,100 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,600 115.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,800 90.0000 American 15 Jan 2021
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 4,900 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 7,700 165.0000 American 19 Oct 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005322/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 11:17:06 UTC
