Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC - AMENDMENT
0
10/04/2018 | 01:18pm CEST
FORM 8 (DD)
AMENDMENT TO SALES AND PURCHASES
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
28 September 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
79,900
0.02%
3,904
0.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
49,000
0.01%
60,400
0.02%
(4)
TOTAL:
128,900
0.03%
64,304
0.02%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
10
171.4600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
17
170.7900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
32
171.6200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
45
170.1600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
52
171.7100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
91
171.6943 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
97
172.1000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
171.3100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
171.5000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
171.4800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
172.1400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
109
170.7800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
140
170.6300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
161
171.8042 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
171
171.4281 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
190
170.7855 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
171.6125 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
170.8450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
170.4500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
172.1350 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
200
172.0900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
264
171.8295 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
267
170.7999 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
300
170.1450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
301
171.3392 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
312
171.1608 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
500
171.5400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
501
171.5123 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
515
171.1684 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
550
171.7254 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
550
171.7253 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
552
170.7627 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
600
172.0425 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
697
171.0439 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
781
171.7849 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
800
171.1112 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
837
170.8063 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,000
171.9292 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,400
171.8499 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,700
170.8945 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,724
170.3710 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,800
170.7950 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,800
171.6165 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,900
171.5842 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,500
171.5992 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,589
170.9936 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,600
170.6514 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,100
171.6005 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,220
171.4797 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
4,100
171.4008 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
4,441
171.9584 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
5,821
171.0407 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
7,956
171.1239 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
16,053
171.2070 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
34,757
170.3584 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
50,568
170.2100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1
170.6600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
3
170.7901 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
8
171.5900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
10
171.4600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
40
170.6300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
61
171.6500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
97
171.2000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
171.6300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
171.6050 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
170.6900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
172.5000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
171.7600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
170.4600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
171.4000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
125
170.3375 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
193
170.8146 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
171.4050 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
171.5300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
171.7825 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
170.3275 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
171.6125 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
262
171.6600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
171.6400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
388
171.7268 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
395
170.3841 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
170.8975 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
550
171.7253 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
803
170.3479 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,000
171.9417 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,100
170.9965 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,246
170.3315 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,565
170.3744 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,800
170.3527 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,000
170.4628 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,200
171.5795 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,420
171.5842 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,718
170.4322 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,792
170.2579 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
3,203
170.7973 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
3,648
170.5756 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
5,600
171.4017 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
5,720
171.0509 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
6,048
171.3138 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
6,441
170.4401 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
7,274
171.9351 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
9,310
170.9540 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
17,472
170.3654 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
23,005
171.2627 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
48,202
170.2100 USD
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
4 Oct 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
