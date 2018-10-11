Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8 (DD) AMENDMENT TO SALES AND PURCHASES

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 05 October 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 81,900 0.02% 7,172 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 62,800 0.02% 66,200 0.02% (4) TOTAL: 144,700 0.04% 73,372 0.02%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 19 181.5269 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 80 181.8600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 90 181.0660 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 182.0900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 181.6825 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 182.2900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 103 181.6684 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 129 182.3566 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 195 181.9600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 221 181.5183 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 461 182.6771 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 700 172.5000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 731 181.7744 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,100 175.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,654 181.5513 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,235 181.5263 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,364 181.6900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,368 181.9466 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,364 181.6925 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 5,653 181.9208 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 6,100 181.7465 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 6,223 182.8989 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 7,200 181.8520 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 9,755 181.8264 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 19 181.5269 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 61 182.5903 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 80 181.8600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 90 181.0660 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 181.5500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 181.3000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 181.2200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 170.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 182.7400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 181.8400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 181.6603 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 181.6500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 181.6450 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 181.6250 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 103 181.6684 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 125 181.5080 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 177 182.4210 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 190 181.7584 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 195 181.9600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 181.5750 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 182.1700 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 182.4825 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 182.1800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 219 182.0404 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 270 182.8240 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 181.5100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 181.6200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 182.1866 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 182.6738 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 366 182.0410 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 495 181.3321 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 500 181.2660 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 500 182.2215 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 700 182.8442 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 713 181.9436 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 810 181.6467 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 954 181.5193 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,100 181.9061 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,200 181.8334 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,260 182.9051 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,352 181.6900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,818 181.9369 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 3,364 181.6925 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 3,768 181.9627 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,200 181.6780 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,439 182.5639 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 6,500 181.8041 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 7,965 181.7901 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of description purchasing, of price date money relevant selling, securities per unit paid/ security varying etc to which received option per unit relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 200 120 USD American 18 Jan 2019 63.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 100 170 USD American 19 Oct 2018 13.1300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 200 175 USD American 18 Jan 2019 10.5000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 1,000 180 USD American 2 Nov 2018 5.2000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 500 183 USD American 5 Oct 2018 0.7200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 100 183 USD American 12 Oct 2018 1.8100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 100 183 USD American 19 Oct 2018 2.4500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 200 185 USD American 12 Oct 2018 0.7900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 5,000 185 USD American 16 Nov 2018 3.3000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 200 183 USD American 12 Oct 2018 1.5100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Selling 4,000 185 USD American 26 Oct 2018 2.5000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchasing 100 170 USD American 15 Mar 2019 4.5000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchasing 1,000 180 USD American 12 Oct 2018 1.0800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Selling 1,000 170 USD American 12 Oct 2018 0.1800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Selling 100 180 USD American 21 Dec 2018 5.2900 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 11 Oct 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 183.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 185.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 240.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 160.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 175.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 165.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 170.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 185.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 140.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 135.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 175.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 300 160.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 183.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 600 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 178.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 170.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 173.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 900 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 180.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 210.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,100 175.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,900 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 3,200 200.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 5,000 185.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -6,700 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -5,000 190.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -4,000 185.0000 American 26 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,200 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -2,100 180.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,600 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,400 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,300 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,100 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 190.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 195.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 180.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 200.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 188.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 170.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 175.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 183.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 178.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -5,000 60.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -4,000 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,500 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,400 65.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,500 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,200 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,400 145.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,000 180.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,000 170.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 140.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -700 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -600 75.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 125.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 160.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -400 175.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 190.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 90.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 160.0000 American 2 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 210.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 70.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 180.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 90.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 170.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 300 178.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 400 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 500 175.0000 American 16 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 500 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 700 145.0000 American 9 Nov 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 150.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,000 168.0000 American 5 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,000 170.0000 American 12 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,100 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,600 115.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 3,600 90.0000 American 15 Jan 2021 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 4,900 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 7,700 165.0000 American 19 Oct 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005344/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC