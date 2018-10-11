Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--
FORM 8 (DD) AMENDMENT TO SALES AND PURCHASES
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
05 October 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
81,900
0.02%
7,172
0.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
|
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
62,800
0.02%
66,200
0.02%
(4)
TOTAL:
144,700
0.04%
73,372
0.02%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
19
181.5269 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
80
181.8600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
90
181.0660 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
182.0900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
181.6825 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
182.2900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
103
181.6684 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
129
182.3566 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
195
181.9600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
221
181.5183 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
461
182.6771 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
700
172.5000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
731
181.7744 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,100
175.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,654
181.5513 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,235
181.5263 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,364
181.6900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,368
181.9466 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,364
181.6925 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
5,653
181.9208 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
6,100
181.7465 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
6,223
182.8989 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
7,200
181.8520 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
9,755
181.8264 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
19
181.5269 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
61
182.5903 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
80
181.8600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
90
181.0660 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
181.5500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
181.3000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
181.2200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
170.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
182.7400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
181.8400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
181.6603 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
181.6500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
181.6450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
181.6250 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
103
181.6684 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
125
181.5080 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
177
182.4210 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
190
181.7584 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
195
181.9600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
181.5750 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
|
|
182.1700 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
200
|
|
182.4825 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
200
|
|
182.1800 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
219
|
|
182.0404 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
270
|
|
182.8240 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
300
|
|
181.5100 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
300
|
|
181.6200 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
300
|
|
182.1866 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
300
|
|
182.6738 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
366
|
|
182.0410 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
495
|
|
181.3321 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
500
|
|
181.2660 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
500
|
|
182.2215 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
700
|
|
182.8442 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
713
|
|
181.9436 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
810
|
|
181.6467 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
954
|
|
181.5193 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
2,100
|
|
181.9061 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
2,200
|
|
181.8334 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
2,260
|
|
182.9051 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
2,352
|
|
181.6900 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
2,818
|
|
181.9369 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
3,364
|
|
181.6925 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
3,768
|
|
181.9627 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
4,200
|
|
181.6780 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
4,439
|
|
182.5639 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
6,500
|
|
181.8041 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Sale
|
|
7,965
|
|
181.7901 USD
|
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Purchases/ sales
|
|
Total number of securities
|
|
Highest price per unit paid/received
|
|
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Product description
e.g. CFD
|
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
|
|
Number of reference securities
|
|
Price per unit
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Class
|
|
Product
|
|
Writing,
|
|
Number
|
|
Exercise
|
|
Type
|
|
Expiry
|
|
Option
|
|
of
|
|
description
|
|
purchasing,
|
|
of
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
money
|
|
relevant
|
|
|
|
selling,
|
|
securities
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
paid/
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
varying etc
|
|
to which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
200
|
|
120 USD
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
63.0000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
100
|
|
170 USD
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
13.1300 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
200
|
|
175 USD
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
10.5000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
1,000
|
|
180 USD
|
|
American
|
|
2 Nov 2018
|
|
5.2000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
500
|
|
183 USD
|
|
American
|
|
5 Oct 2018
|
|
0.7200 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
100
|
|
183 USD
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
1.8100 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
100
|
|
183 USD
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
2.4500 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
200
|
|
185 USD
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
0.7900 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
5,000
|
|
185 USD
|
|
American
|
|
16 Nov 2018
|
|
3.3000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Selling
|
|
200
|
|
183 USD
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
1.5100 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Selling
|
|
4,000
|
|
185 USD
|
|
American
|
|
26 Oct 2018
|
|
2.5000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
100
|
|
170 USD
|
|
American
|
|
15 Mar 2019
|
|
4.5000 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchasing
|
|
1,000
|
|
180 USD
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
1.0800 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Selling
|
|
1,000
|
|
170 USD
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
0.1800 USD
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Selling
|
|
100
|
|
180 USD
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
5.2900 USD
|
(ii) Exercise
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Product description
e.g. call option
|
|
Exercising/ exercised against
|
|
Number of securities
|
|
Exercise price per unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
|
|
Details
|
|
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
|
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
|
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
|
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
|
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
|
|
YES
|
|
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
|
|
NO
|
|
Date of disclosure:
|
|
11 Oct 2018
|
|
Contact name:
|
|
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
|
|
Telephone number:
|
|
020 3134 7213
|
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)
DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Identity of the person whose positions/dealings
|
|
Barclays PLC.
|
|
are being disclosed:
|
|
|
|
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
|
|
CME GROUP INC
|
|
relevant securities this from relates:
|
|
|
2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)
|
Class
|
|
Product
|
|
Writing,
|
|
Number
|
|
Exercise
|
|
Type
|
|
Expiry
|
|
of
|
|
description
|
|
purchasing,
|
|
of
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
relevant
|
|
|
|
selling,
|
|
securities
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
varying etc
|
|
to which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
125.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
183.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
240.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
115.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
15 Mar 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
15 Mar 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
190.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
200
|
|
140.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
300
|
|
135.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
300
|
|
120.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
300
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
300
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
300
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
16 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
400
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
195.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
220.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
135.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
500
|
|
183.0000
|
|
American
|
|
5 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
600
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
700
|
|
178.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
700
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
700
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
700
|
|
173.0000
|
|
American
|
|
5 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
700
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
700
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
900
|
|
130.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
2 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
105.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,000
|
|
210.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
1,100
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
5 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
2,500
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
2,900
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
3,200
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
5,000
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
16 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-6,700
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-5,000
|
|
190.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-4,000
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
26 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-3,200
|
|
140.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-2,100
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,600
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,400
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,300
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,100
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,000
|
|
190.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,000
|
|
210.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-1,000
|
|
195.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-600
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-600
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-400
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-200
|
|
188.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-100
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
5 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-100
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
16 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-100
|
|
183.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Call Options
|
|
Written
|
|
-100
|
|
178.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-5,000
|
|
60.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-4,000
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-3,500
|
|
85.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-3,400
|
|
65.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-2,500
|
|
140.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-2,200
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,400
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,200
|
|
100.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,100
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,100
|
|
95.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,100
|
|
130.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,000
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-1,000
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
15 Mar 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-800
|
|
110.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-800
|
|
140.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-700
|
|
120.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-600
|
|
75.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-500
|
|
125.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-500
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-400
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-300
|
|
190.0000
|
|
American
|
|
15 Mar 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-300
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-300
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-200
|
|
135.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
160.0000
|
|
American
|
|
2 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
115.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
200.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
210.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
85.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Purchased
|
|
-100
|
|
70.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
180.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
190.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
15 Mar 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
100
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
16 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
200
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
200
|
|
70.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
300
|
|
178.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
400
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
500
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
16 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
500
|
|
155.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
700
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
9 Nov 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
800
|
|
105.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
800
|
|
175.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
800
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
900
|
|
125.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,000
|
|
168.0000
|
|
American
|
|
5 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,000
|
|
170.0000
|
|
American
|
|
12 Oct 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
1,500
|
|
185.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
2,100
|
|
145.0000
|
|
American
|
|
18 Jan 2019
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
2,600
|
|
115.0000
|
|
American
|
|
21 Dec 2018
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
3,600
|
|
90.0000
|
|
American
|
|
15 Jan 2021
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
4,900
|
|
150.0000
|
|
American
|
|
17 Jan 2020
|
|
USD 0.01 Class A common
|
|
Put Options
|
|
Written
|
|
7,700
|
|
165.0000
|
|
American
|
|
19 Oct 2018
|
3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
|
Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:
It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005344/en/
BARCLAYS PLC
Source: BARCLAYS PLC