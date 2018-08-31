Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC - Amendment
0
08/31/2018 | 01:27pm CEST
FORM 8 (DD) - Amendment to Purchases
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure:
CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
28 August 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
NO
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
81,817
0.02%
15,074
0.00%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
112,000
0.03%
56,300
0.02%
TOTAL:
193,817
0.06%
71,374
0.02%
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2
169.7400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
22
169.6918 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
169.7100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
169.4500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
100
169.9750 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
141
169.5600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
144
169.5313 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
178
170.1257 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
216
170.0507 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
238
169.7500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
273
170.0104 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
400
169.5362 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
400
169.6122 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
428
170.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
428
170.1900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
473
170.1600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
588
170.0693 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
600
169.5450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
676
170.0112 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
754
169.8006 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,310
170.0329 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,509
169.7025 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,700
169.8710 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
1,778
169.5785 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,235
169.5589 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
2,600
169.7396 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
3,779
169.7846 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
4,400
169.7802 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
4,877
169.9340 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
6,045
169.6000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Purchase
117,605
169.5612 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
49
169.4112 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
97
170.1200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
169.4200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
169.5400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
169.9300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
100
170.0030 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
103
170.0100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
109
169.5800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
139
169.6710 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
169.6750 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
169.8175 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
169.8450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
169.7750 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
200
170.1950 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
202
169.4951 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
216
170.0507 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
233
170.0546 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
274
169.9596 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
169.7100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
170.0633 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
300
169.5300 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
169.6225 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
169.8375 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
400
169.9530 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
401
169.4739 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
428
170.1900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
428
170.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
600
169.9883 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
653
169.9039 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
710
170.0707 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
741
169.5478 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,000
169.6230 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,400
169.8901 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,792
169.6266 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
1,991
169.9552 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,000
169.7523 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,398
169.6036 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,500
169.8104 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,529
169.6850 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
2,648
169.5337 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
4,877
169.9340 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
6,056
169.6000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
7,376
169.6328 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
10,702
169.4436 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
11,897
169.6487 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common
Sale
86,265
169.5619 USD
4. OTHER INFORMATION
None
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
30 Aug 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
