Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC - Amendment

FORM 8 (DD) - Amendment to Purchases

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this form relates: (d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 28 August 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making

disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 81,817 0.02% 15,074 0.00% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 112,000 0.03% 56,300 0.02% TOTAL: 193,817 0.06% 71,374 0.02%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2 169.7400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 22 169.6918 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 169.7100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 169.4500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 169.9750 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 141 169.5600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 144 169.5313 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 178 170.1257 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 216 170.0507 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 238 169.7500 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 273 170.0104 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 400 169.5362 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 400 169.6122 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 428 170.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 428 170.1900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 473 170.1600 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 588 170.0693 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 600 169.5450 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 676 170.0112 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 754 169.8006 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,310 170.0329 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,509 169.7025 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,700 169.8710 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,778 169.5785 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,235 169.5589 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,600 169.7396 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,779 169.7846 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 4,400 169.7802 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 4,877 169.9340 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 6,045 169.6000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 117,605 169.5612 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 49 169.4112 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 97 170.1200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 169.4200 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 169.5400 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 169.9300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 170.0030 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 103 170.0100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 109 169.5800 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 139 169.6710 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 169.6750 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 169.8175 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 169.8450 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 169.7750 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 170.1950 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 202 169.4951 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 216 170.0507 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 233 170.0546 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 274 169.9596 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 169.7100 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 170.0633 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 169.5300 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 169.6225 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 169.8375 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 169.9530 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 401 169.4739 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 428 170.1900 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 428 170.0000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 600 169.9883 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 653 169.9039 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 710 170.0707 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 741 169.5478 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,000 169.6230 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,400 169.8901 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,792 169.6266 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,991 169.9552 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,000 169.7523 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,398 169.6036 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,500 169.8104 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,529 169.6850 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,648 169.5337 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,877 169.9340 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 6,056 169.6000 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 7,376 169.6328 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 10,702 169.4436 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 11,897 169.6487 USD USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 86,265 169.5619 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 30 Aug 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC. are being disclosed: Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry of description purchasing, of price date relevant selling, securities per unit security varying etc to which option relates USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 185.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 240.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 600 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 900 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 175.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 210.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,100 185.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,100 170.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,000 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,700 190.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,900 165.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 3,200 200.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 9,900 160.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -6,900 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,200 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,600 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,300 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,200 200.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,100 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 180.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -500 195.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -300 170.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -300 195.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 170.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 168.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -5,000 60.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -4,000 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,500 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,400 65.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,500 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,200 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,600 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,400 160.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,300 165.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 140.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -700 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -600 75.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 125.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 170.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 180.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -400 145.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 90.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 165.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 175.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 70.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 90.0000 American 15 Mar 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 144.0000 American 7 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 120.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American 17 Jan 2020 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 500 165.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 600 163.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 600 163.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 150.0000 American 31 Aug 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 160.0000 American 28 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,000 170.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 135.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,100 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,300 165.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,600 115.0000 American 21 Dec 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 4,300 130.0000 American 21 Sep 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 5,800 165.0000 American 19 Oct 2018 USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 50,000 155.0000 American 21 Sep 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

