OFFRE

Barclays : Form 8 (DD) - CME Group Plc

09/26/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC.
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d) Status of person making the disclosure: CONNECTED TO THE OFFEROR
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 25 September 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making NO
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 92,657 0.03% 4,600 0.00%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 41,100 0.01% 55,400 0.02%
TOTAL: 133,757 0.04% 60,000 0.02%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 6 173.3500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 8 173.9000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 9 175.1797 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 46 174.1700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 173.3450 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 174.1200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 100 173.8200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 110 174.0809 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 125 173.9500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 185 174.3327 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 192 173.9008 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 174.1100 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 174.2000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 200 173.9199 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 204 174.1664 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 233 174.1273 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 280 174.1757 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 173.9200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 300 173.8467 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 459 173.4976 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 466 174.0947 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,070 174.1238 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,100 174.1159 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,168 173.9096 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 1,334 173.9444 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,209 173.6606 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,600 174.1730 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,678 174.0784 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 2,900 173.9391 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,600 174.0900 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 3,774 173.8350 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 7,025 173.8913 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 8,501 173.6000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 9,509 173.9470 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 12,500 174.0634 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Purchase 12,600 174.0406 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1 173.6003 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 25 173.9500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 64 173.6400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 70 173.8800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 173.4000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 173.5700 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 173.6200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 173.6401 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 173.9200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 173.9800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 174.0200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 174.1200 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 174.1400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 174.4500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 100 174.5400 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 104 174.0126 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 173.8578 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 200 174.0000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 300 174.0033 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 352 173.9387 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 173.8337 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 400 173.6800 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 459 173.4976 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 500 173.8160 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 500 173.6500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 700 174.1771 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 700 173.9145 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 701 173.9825 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 800 174.2481 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 1,400 173.8750 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,100 174.0276 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,418 173.7034 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 2,500 173.9112 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,002 173.8148 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 4,808 174.0117 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 6,600 173.8946 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 8,376 173.6000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 11,200 174.0612 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Sale 14,100 174.0700 USD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
of description purchasing, of price date money
relevant selling, securities per unit paid/
security varying etc to which received
option per unit
relates
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchasing 1,000 175 USD American 5 Oct 2018 1.2500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchasing 300 160 USD American 28 Sep 2018 0.3000 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchasing 100 160 USD American 2 Nov 2018 0.5500 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Selling 900 90 USD American 15 Jan 2021 1.7600 USD
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Selling 300 165 USD American 28 Sep 2018 0.3500 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO
Date of disclosure: 26 Sep 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

143221.01

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Identity of the person whose positions/dealings Barclays PLC.
are being disclosed:
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose CME GROUP INC
relevant securities this from relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry
of description purchasing, of price date
relevant selling, securities per unit
security varying etc to which
option
relates
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 185.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 240.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 160.0000 American 15 Mar 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 135.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 100 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 140.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 200 165.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 400 145.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 220.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 195.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 500 155.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 600 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 700 200.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 900 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 175.0000 American 5 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 1,000 210.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,000 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 2,500 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Purchased 3,200 200.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -6,900 170.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,200 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -3,100 180.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,600 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,400 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,300 160.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,100 200.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -1,000 210.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -600 180.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -500 195.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -400 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -200 170.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 178.0000 American 12 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 170.0000 American 5 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Call Options Written -100 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -5,000 60.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -4,000 160.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,500 85.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -3,400 65.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,500 140.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -2,200 90.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,400 145.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,200 100.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 130.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 95.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,100 180.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -1,000 170.0000 American 15 Mar 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 140.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -800 110.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -700 120.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -600 75.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 160.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 125.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -500 175.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -400 165.0000 American 28 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 90.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -300 160.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -200 135.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 165.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 70.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 85.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 150.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 210.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 160.0000 American 2 Nov 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Purchased -100 115.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 90.0000 American 15 Mar 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 175.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 100 190.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 150.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 200 70.0000 American 17 Jan 2020
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 400 170.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 500 160.0000 American 28 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 500 155.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 600 163.0000 American 28 Sep 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 105.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 150.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 800 175.0000 American 19 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 125.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 900 90.0000 American 15 Jan 2021
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,000 168.0000 American 5 Oct 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 1,500 185.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,100 145.0000 American 18 Jan 2019
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 2,600 115.0000 American 21 Dec 2018
USD 0.01 Class A common Put Options Written 7,700 165.0000 American 19 Oct 2018

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005598/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 14:10:02 UTC
