Barclays : Holding(s) in Company (PDF 184KB)

Barclays : Holding(s) in Company

01/10/2019 | 04:59am EST

01/10/2019 | 04:59am EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at-Barclays PLC, GB0031348658tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an"X"if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an"X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Norges Bank Oslo, Norway

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

08/01/2019 09/01/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-tached to shares (to-tal of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instru-ments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total number of voting rights of is-suervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.97%

0.00 %

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.001 %

0.00 %

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0031348658

509,562,903

2.97%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

509,562,903

2.97%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial in-strumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Expiration datex

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

Exercise/ Conversion Pe-riodxi

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the applicable box with an"X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Oslo, Norway

Date of completion

09/01/2019

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 09:58:01 UTC
