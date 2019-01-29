Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS (BARC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Named North America ABS House of the Year in IFR Awards 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 03:31pm EST

Barclays has been named North America ABS House of the Year by International Financing Review (IFR) in the publication’s prestigious annual awards.

According to IFR, “Barclays has played a pivotal role in the growth of the sector over the past five years. In 2018, that leadership role continued. Barclays was the number one bookrunner in the whole-business arena, acting as left lead on five of the year’s 10 securitizations. And it not only led but upsized the biggest whole business deal of the year, during a difficult patch of volatility that saw other deals widen and even downsize.”

“We are proud to be recognized with this award, and would like to thank our clients for their confidence in us and their continued business,” said Travis Barnes, Global Head of DCM and RSG at Barclays. “We are excited about the strong momentum we have across our global franchise, and we look forward to working closely with our clients and continuing to win together in 2019.”

IFR also credited Barclays for roles on some of the largest, most innovative and complex transactions of the year, including the landmark US$40bn bond for CVS Health for which Barclays performed all roles from advisory through to execution.

Alongside the North America ABS House award, Barclays was recognized for its leading roles in a number of the deals of the year as follows:

US Bond and North America Investment-Grade Corporate Bond: CVS Health's US$40bn nine-tranche bond
North America MBS Issue: Gramercy Property Trust’s US$3bn CMBS
North America Secondary Equity Issue: Centene’s US$2.86bn follow-on
Covered Bond: Nordea Mortgage Bank’s €2bn dual-tranche bond
Europe Investment-Grade Corporate Bond: University of Cambridge’s £600m dual-tranche bond
EMEA Leveraged Loan: TDC’s €5.9bn public-to-private acquisition loan
EMEA Structured Equity Issue: Swiss Re’s US$500m six-year convertible bond
EMEA Secondary Equity Issue: Cineworld’s £1.7bn rights issue
EMEA Structured Finance Issue: Income Contingent Student Loans 1 (2002–2006)
Asia Bond: ChemChina’s US$4.95bn and €1.2bn multi-tranche bonds

The IFR Awards is considered to be the most esteemed awards program for the capital markets, recognizing the year’s top performing banks and the most significant transactions across asset classes.

The awards will be presented at the 2018 IFR Awards Dinner, taking place at Grosvenor House, London this evening.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
03:31pBARCLAYS : Named North America ABS House of the Year in IFR Awards 2018
BU
01/28LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Ends Down As Pound Strengthens; Tesco Hit By Job Los..
DJ
01/28BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - OPHIR ENERGY PLC
PU
01/28BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC
PU
01/28BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 - FLYBE GROUP PLC
PU
01/24BARCLAYS : was 'basically dead' without Qatari cash, London court told
RE
01/24BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - OPHIR ENERGY PLC
PU
01/24BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP
PU
01/23Apollo Global to buy packaging group RPC for 3.3 billion pounds
RE
01/23BARCLAYS : BoE's Woods says Barclays CEO fine sends whistleblowing signal
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21 133 M
EBIT 2018 5 916 M
Net income 2018 1 750 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,08%
P/E ratio 2018 14,24
P/E ratio 2019 7,35
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 27 426 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,14  GBP
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS6.35%36 087
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.41%345 444
BANK OF AMERICA20.05%286 501
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%286 158
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%235 833
WELLS FARGO8.12%234 515
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.