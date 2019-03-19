Log in
BARCLAYS

(BARC)
03/19 06:58:29 am
167.05 GBp   +0.50%
Barclays : Notice of AGM

03/19/2019 | 06:20am EDT

19 March 2019

Barclays PLC

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Barclays announces that its 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 2 May 2019 at 11.00am at the QEII Centre, Broad Sanctuary, London, SW1P 3EE.

In connection with this, the following documents have been posted or made available to shareholders today:

1. Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting; and2. Proxy forms for the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

The AGM Notice is also available online at home.barclays/agm

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Lisa Bartrip

Tom Hoskin

+44 (0) 20 7773 0708

+44 (0) 20 7116 6927

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 10:19:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 852 M
EBIT 2019 7 682 M
Net income 2019 3 755 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,56%
P/E ratio 2019 7,70
P/E ratio 2020 6,75
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 28 484 M
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS10.43%37 813
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.94%230 095
