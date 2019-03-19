Barclays : Notice of AGM

19 March 2019

Barclays PLC

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Barclays announces that its 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 2 May 2019 at 11.00am at the QEII Centre, Broad Sanctuary, London, SW1P 3EE.

In connection with this, the following documents have been posted or made available to shareholders today:

1. Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting; and 2. Proxy forms for the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

The AGM Notice is also available online at home.barclays/agm

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations Lisa Bartrip Tom Hoskin +44 (0) 20 7773 0708 +44 (0) 20 7116 6927

