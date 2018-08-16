Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS (BARC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/16 12:04:08 pm
181.68 GBp   +1.05%
11:46aBARCLAYS : ONS Retail sales – Barclays’ comment
PU
08/15BlackRock Among Investors Hit By Turkey Turmoil
DJ
08/15BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Barclays : ONS Retail sales – Barclays’ comment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:46am CEST
Ian Gilmartin, Head of Retail & Wholesale at Barclays, comments on today's ONS Retail sales figures.

'The expected summer lull for UK retailers didn't really materialise with July sales clawing back the dip in the previous month's performance. That said, the hot weather does seem to have taken its toll on some high street stores though food and drink continued to benefit from the extended heatwave, as have online sales. However, the combination of zero real wage growth and growing Brexit uncertainty is increasingly forcing shoppers to think twice before committing to major purchases.

Retailers have dealt with difficult trading conditions before, and are certainly able to respond to the current challenges. There's very little the industry can do about the external economic or political situation, so retailers will now be aiming to focus on the fundamentals - making sure their stores and websites are appealing to customers, with a range of quality products at the right price.'

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.home.barclays .

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 09:45:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
11:46aBARCLAYS : ONS Retail sales – Barclays’ comment
PU
08/15BlackRock Among Investors Hit By Turkey Turmoil
DJ
08/15BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
08/15BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - sibanye gold limited
PU
08/15BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - VEDANTA RESOURCES
PU
08/15BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
PU
08/15BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - sky plc
PU
08/15BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - cme group plc
PU
08/15BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - nex group plc
PU
08/15First Direct tops Britain's first banking quality survey, RBS in last place
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15BLACKROCK AMONG INVESTORS HURT BY TU : Wsj 
08/12The Turkish Hamam Is Getting Too Hot For European Banks. Avoid The Bazaar! 
08/08Barclays goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
08/06U.K. Central Bank Rate Rise Means More Profits For U.K. Banks 
08/02Barclays PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21 358 M
EBIT 2018 5 869 M
Net income 2018 1 491 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,60%
P/E ratio 2018 19,64
P/E ratio 2019 8,28
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 30 767 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Reuben Jeffery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS-11.47%39 163
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.32%385 325
BANK OF AMERICA2.85%307 538
WELLS FARGO-4.42%279 673
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.68%269 088
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.45%236 339
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.