Barclays : ONS Retail sales – Barclays’ comment

Ian Gilmartin, Head of Retail & Wholesale at Barclays, comments on today's ONS Retail sales figures.

'The expected summer lull for UK retailers didn't really materialise with July sales clawing back the dip in the previous month's performance. That said, the hot weather does seem to have taken its toll on some high street stores though food and drink continued to benefit from the extended heatwave, as have online sales. However, the combination of zero real wage growth and growing Brexit uncertainty is increasingly forcing shoppers to think twice before committing to major purchases.

Retailers have dealt with difficult trading conditions before, and are certainly able to respond to the current challenges. There's very little the industry can do about the external economic or political situation, so retailers will now be aiming to focus on the fundamentals - making sure their stores and websites are appealing to customers, with a range of quality products at the right price.'