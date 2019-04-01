Log in
Barclays : PMI manufacturing statistics – Barclays' comment

0
04/01/2019
Helena Sans, Head of Manufacturing at Barclays, comments on today's PMI manufacturing figures.

'Encouraging as today's figures may appear, the true picture of UK manufacturing continues to be obscured by stockpiling, driven by the ongoing Brexit uncertainty, and this pattern looks unlikely to change until manufacturers see some whiff of white smoke above Westminster. New business may have improved from both domestic and export markets but for that to gather momentum and translate into stronger performance, clarity is needed now to avoid the risk of prolonging a more cautious and tentative approach to much-needed investment. Until then, manufacturers need to get on with influencing the factors within their control; retaining a focus on product innovation, controlling costs and remaining flexible in their planning.'

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs 83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.home.barclays

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 09:31:15 UTC
